Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 21

Family adventure flick Slumberland is the No. 1 movie on Netflix on Monday, Nov. 21. What can be said about this soporific adaptation of the Little Nemo comic from the early 1900s? The movie got put through the Netflixifier, and not even Jason Momoa's considerable charisma can give it vitality. Nevertheless, people are watching it, and it moved into the top spot today after spending the weekend at No. 2 behind Where the Crawdads Sing.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday: A My Little Pony holiday special.

A My Little Pony holiday special. StoryBots: Answer Time: The popular young children's educational series gets a new installment, with a new batch of celebrity special guests.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

For fans of: Dark, how confused you were while watching Dark

Is it good?: It's a wild, moody mystery box that's worth the ride

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Secrets, murder, seriously ride-or-die friendships

Is it good?: Season 3 wraps up the twisty black comedy in style

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses

Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Totally extreme '90s nostalgia, the little guy vs. The Man

Is it good?: It's sadly more into '90s stock footage than the actual story

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost

Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos

Is it good?: Yes, but with Season 3 coming just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Thinking conspiracy theories are dumb and funny

Is it good?: Yeah, it's pretty good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Ancient Aliens

Is it good?: Not really, but whatever

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more

Is it good?: It will sweep you away

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: DraaAaAaammaaAaa

Is it good?: There's a reason this Spanish teen soap is one of Netflix's longest-running shows

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

For fans of: Cheap-looking digital effects, Jason Momoa

Is it good?: It's such a Netflix movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: legal thrillers, the South

Is it good?: Daisy Edgar-Jones is better than the movie around her

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Freddie Prinze Jr., pop stars dating normies

Is it good?: It's a holiday rom-com hit

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Fighting for justice, uncovering military scandals

Is it good?: It'll stick with you

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Lindsay Lohan, Hallmark Christmas movies

Is it good?: It's exactly what you think it is

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song

Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Flo Pugh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Is it good?: It's a beautifully shot, well-acted psychological drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Supernatural Westerns, direct-to-DVD sequels

Is it good?: It's stupid, but it's pretty fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Teen detectives, Enola Holmes

Is it good?: It's a delightful sequel

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Monday, Nov. 21

