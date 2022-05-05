Mel B and Emma Bunton, The Circle Tom Dymond/Netflix

Today, Ozark and Grace and Frankie are still leading Netflix's Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies list, but there are finally some new additions to the top 5. Meltdown: Three Mile Island, the new Chernobyl-esque docuseries about America's worst nuclear disaster, comes in at No. 3, and Season 4 of The Circle, which just premiered its first four episodes and will drop more weekly, comes in at No. 4. (This time, there are Spice Girls involved!) Guy Ritchie's dude-heavy crime comedy The Gentlemen closes out the top 5.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Thursday, May 5

For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal-seeming guy who moves his family to the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue-tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the second half of the final season is here. Do the Byrdes finally get their wings clipped? (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Old ladies being friends and getting into hijinks | Is it good?: It's so great

Netflix's longest-running original (it premiered in 2015 and is ending with 94 episodes, more than any other scripted Netflix series), Grace and Frankie follows the two titular women, played by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, as they embark on new lives when their husbands come out as gay and partner up together. There's an Odd Couple vibe as Grace (Fonda) is a no-nonsense cosmetics mogul and Frankie (Tomlin) is a hippie artist, which only cements their friendship beyond the sitcom-setup bond. (Yesterday's rank: 2)



3. Meltdown: Three Mile Island



For fans of: Nuclear disasters | Is it good?: It's really interesting

Nothing is immune from becoming a Netflix true crime docuseries, including the worst nuclear accident in American history. Meltdown: Three Mile Island, which seems like Netflix's attempt to get its own version of HBO's Chernobyl (but without Jared Harris), goes behind the 1979 disaster at Pennsylvania's Three Mile Island, where a reactor went into partial meltdown. The four-part documentary features interviews with insiders like the chief engineer and whistleblower, Richard Parks, as well as people from the surrounding community, who dig into the controversies and ongoing impact of the disaster. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, but in a fun way | Is it good?: It's not as good as it was in Season 1

It kind of seems like The Circle just premiered its third season, but in any case, it's already back for a fourth. Netflix's competition series follows contestants who are confined to their own rooms in an apartment complex and can only communicate with each other over social media. There's tons of catfishing, tons of poorly kept secrets, and tons of cheesy hashtags. Also, Baby Spice and Scary Spice are competing under their own catfish profile this season. Sure, why not? (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Guy Ritchie crime comedies | Is it good?: Yeah

One of the last hit movies to come out in theaters before the pandemic, and one of the last hit movies not based on prior IP. Guy Ritchie wrote and directed this bang-bang British action comedy in a return to the type of movies that put him on the map, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch. The star-studded cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant, who are all having a lot of fun being bad. And because the movie turned a profit, it has become IP: a Netflix series adaptation is in the works. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Sequels that aren't as good as the original, Tommy Lee Jones | Is it good?: It's fine

This Harrison Ford-less sequel to The Fugitive finds Tommy Lee Jones chasing down a new fugitive, played by Wesley Snipes. It's nowhere near as good as The Fugitive, but what is? It still has Tommy Lee Jones doing the cantankerous lawman thing that we all love so much. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Good liars, bad liars | Is it good?: It is what it is

Finally, a game show that dares to ask, "What if Who Wants to Be a Millionaire let people keep playing if they were really good liars?" Bullsh*t the Gameshow, hosted by Howie Mandel, challenges contestants to answer trivia questions to win money, but if they don't know the answer, they can try to convince their other contestants that they know what they're talking about. You know they're going to make a version of this with celebrities in six months. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Soapy plots, revenge | Is it good?: It's perfect for anyone who loves D-R-A-M-A

This Colombian telenovela has everything: murder, revenge, organ harvesting. It follows a man out for vengeance against the shady organization that killed his wife and stole her heart (literally, they cut it out of her). You don't just see that kind of drama everywhere. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Rambo, baby! | Is it good?: It's lazy

Sylvester Stallone (who also co-wrote the screenplay) laced up John Rambo's boots again for the fifth flick in the franchise, a pointless, offensive, blood-splattered movie that sends Rambo to Mexico to rescue his adopted niece from a cartel. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Period romance with a modern sensibility | Is it good?: Absolutely

Netflix's megahit offers two full seasons of Regency-era romance, gossip, and gowns, given the golden touch by producer Shonda Rhimes. The 1800s London-set drama is told in season-long chapters, each covering a romance of one of the high society Bridgerton siblings, with Season 1 following Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her coupling with the reluctant duke Simon (Regé-Jean Page), as well as their steamy on-screen sexploits that gave the show much of its popularity. Season 2 moves on to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and the woman he cautiously falls for, Kate (Simone Ashley), and while there's less doin' it, the push-and-pull romance is a blast to watch. Here's our review. (Yesterday's rank: 8) [Shows Like Bridgerton]