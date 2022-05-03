Laura Linney and Jason Bateman, Ozark Netflix

Ozark is both the No. 1 show in Netflix's Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies and the No. 1 show in my mom's heart. Congratulations to my mom! But if your mom is more of a Grace and Frankie mom, the final season of the Jane Fonda-Lily Tomlin comedy comes in at No. 2 today. Those two are followed by Bullsh*t the Gameshow, a new game show in which liars come out on top, the Colombian telenovela The Marked Heart, and Selling Sunset. Re-entering the ranking today are Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes, Cocomelon, and The Ultimatum.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's Top 10 movies. We also have recommendations for the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Tuesday, May 3

For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal-seeming guy who moves his family to the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue-tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the second half of the final season is here. Do the Byrdes finally get their wings clipped? (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Old ladies being friends and getting into hijinks | Is it good?: It's so great

Netflix's longest-running original (it premiered in 2015 and is ending with 94 episodes, more than any other scripted Netflix series), Grace and Frankie follows the two titular women, played by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, as they embark on new lives when their husbands come out as gay and partner up together. There's an Odd Couple vibe as Grace (Fonda) is a no-nonsense cosmetics mogul and Frankie (Tomlin) is a hippie artist, which only cements their friendship beyond the sitcom-setup bond. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: Good liars, bad liars | Is it good?: It is what it is

Finally, a game show that dares to ask, "What if Who Wants to Be a Millionaire let people keep playing if they were really good liars?" Bullsh*t the Gameshow, hosted by Howie Mandel, challenges contestants to answer trivia questions to win money, but if they don't know the answer, they can try to convince their other contestants that they know what they're talking about. You know they're going to make a version of this with celebrities in six months. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Soapy plots, revenge | Is it good?: It's perfect for anyone who loves D-R-A-M-A

This Colombian telenovela has everything: murder, revenge, organ harvesting. It follows a man out for vengeance against the shady organization that killed his wife and stole her heart (literally, they cut it out of her). You don't just see that kind of drama everywhere. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Luxury real estate, workplace gossip | Is it good?: It's pretty addictive

The reality series about the personal and professional lives of a group of conflict-addicted high-end real estate agents in Los Angeles is back for Season 5, and the drama is just as messy as ever. This season, breakout star Chrishell Strause is dating Jason Oppenheim, the owner of the business. Scandal!!! This remains Netflix's answer to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Period romance with a modern sensibility | Is it good?: Absolutely

Netflix's megahit offers two full seasons of Regency-era romance, gossip, and gowns, given the golden touch by producer Shonda Rhimes. The 1800s London-set drama is told in season-long chapters, each covering a romance of one of the high society Bridgerton siblings, with Season 1 following Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her coupling with the reluctant duke Simon (Regé-Jean Page), as well as their steamy on-screen sexploits that gave the show much of its popularity. Season 2 moves on to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and the woman he cautiously falls for, Kate (Simone Ashley), and while there's less doin' it, the push-and-pull romance is a blast to watch. Here's our review. (Yesterday's rank: 7) [Shows Like Bridgerton]

For fans of: Crazy people, weddings | Is it good?: It's actually pretty great

If The Ultimatum isn't insane enough for you, how about Married at First Sight? This reality series throws together two total strangers who agree to get married on the same day they meet for the first time. The show keeps up with them in the aftermath as they actually get to know each other, and after a few weeks, they decide whether or not to stay together. Much like other shows of this nature, it's impossible to look away from once you start watching. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

For fans of: True crime, clowns | Is it good?: It's great if you like learning about serial killers

This three-part true crime docuseries about John Wayne Gacy is the follow-up to 2019's Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, and if you liked that one, you'll probably like this one too. Using previously unheard audio from interviews with Gacy, it doesn't exactly provide any new information, but it does effectively bring you deeper inside the inner workings of the mind of a serial killer. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Partner swapping, schadenfreude, loose rules | Is it good?: It's an addictive mess

Netflix's new plan to finally make some money is to cancel your favorite shows and produce as many cheap reality shows as it can. Proof that the streamer is signing off on any and every dating show is The Ultimatum, which sees couples with one person ready for marriage and the other not swap partners with other couples with the same problem to test run marriage and see if it's for them, or something. The rules break down pretty quickly, and people yell at each other! Then they propose to each other. What is this show? And why can't I stop watching? (Yesterday's rank: n/a) [The Best Dating Reality Shows to Watch]