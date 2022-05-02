Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, Ozark Netflix

The Byrdes are the word on Netflix's Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies list. The final episodes of Ozark lead the ranking on Monday, May 2, followed by the final episodes of a Netflix hit that ran for even longer: Grace and Frankie. Their era may be ending, but at least they've got the Netflix Top 10 to give them a proper farewell. The two long-running series are followed on the list by a new one, Bullsh*t the Gameshow, because Netflix is all about game shows and reality TV now. Colombian telenovela The Marked Heart and Rambo reprisal Rambo: Last Blood round out the top 5.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's Top 10 movies. We also have recommendations for the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Monday, May 2

For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal-seeming guy who moves his family to the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue-tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the second half of the final season is here. Do the Byrdes finally get their wings clipped? (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Old ladies being friends and getting into hijinks | Is it good?: It's so great

Netflix's longest-running original (it premiered in 2015 and is ending with 94 episodes, more than any other scripted Netflix series), Grace and Frankie follows the two titular women, played by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, as they embark on new lives when their husbands come out as gay and partner up together. There's an Odd Couple vibe as Grace (Fonda) is a no-nonsense cosmetics mogul and Frankie (Tomlin) is a hippie artist, which only cements their friendship beyond the sitcom-setup bond. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: Good liars, bad liars | Is it good?: It is what it is

Finally, a game show that dares to ask, "What if Who Wants to Be a Millionaire let people keep playing if they were really good liars?" Bullsh*t the Gameshow, hosted by Howie Mandel, challenges contestants to answer trivia questions to win money, but if they don't know the answer, they can try to convince their other contestants that they know what they're talking about. You know they're going to make a version of this with celebrities in six months. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Soapy plots, revenge | Is it good?: It's perfect for anyone who loves D-R-A-M-A

This Colombian telenovela has everything: murder, revenge, organ harvesting. It follows a man out for vengeance against the shady organization that killed his wife and stole her heart (literally, they cut it out of her). You don't just see that kind of drama everywhere. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Rambo, baby! | Is it good?: It's lazy

Sylvester Stallone (who also co-wrote the screenplay) laced up John Rambo's boots again for the fifth flick in the franchise, a pointless, offensive, blood-splattered movie that sends Rambo to Mexico to rescue his adopted niece from a cartel. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Luxury real estate, workplace gossip | Is it good?: It's pretty addictive

The reality series about the personal and professional lives of a group of conflict-addicted high-end real estate agents in Los Angeles is back for Season 5, and the drama is just as messy as ever. This season, breakout star Chrishell Strause is dating Jason Oppenheim, the owner of the business. Scandal!!! This remains Netflix's answer to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Period romance with a modern sensibility | Is it good?: Absolutely

Netflix's megahit offers two full seasons of Regency-era romance, gossip, and gowns, given the golden touch by producer Shonda Rhimes. The 1800s London-set drama is told in season-long chapters, each covering a romance of one of the high society Bridgerton siblings, with Season 1 following Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her coupling with the reluctant duke Simon (Regé-Jean Page), as well as their steamy on-screen sexploits that gave the show much of its popularity. Season 2 moves on to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and the woman he cautiously falls for, Kate (Simone Ashley), and while there's less doin' it, the push-and-pull romance is a blast to watch. Here's our review. (Yesterday's rank: 8) [Shows Like Bridgerton]

For fans of: The first 365 Days | Is it good?: LOL no

Poland's answer to 50 Shades of Grey gets its 50 Shades Darker with this soapy sequel. The movie follows Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) — who survived the accident at the end of the first film, obviously! — and Massimo (Michele Morrone) as they adjust to married life and contemplate various infidelities. Mafia life sure isn't what it used to be. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Tom Cruise fighting aliens | Is it good?: It's actually pretty good

This 2005 adaptation of H.G. Wells' 1898 novel stars Tom Cruise as a Brooklyn dock worker who has to protect his children — one of whom is played by Dakota Fanning — after aliens invade. The ending falls flat, but the rest of the movie is a good time. What can we say? Steven Spielberg knows how to make a movie about aliens. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Crazy people, weddings | Is it good?: It's actually pretty great

If The Ultimatum isn't insane enough for you, how about Married at First Sight? This reality series throws together two total strangers who agree to get married on the same day they meet for the first time. The show keeps up with them in the aftermath as they actually get to know each other, and after a few weeks, they decide whether or not to stay together. Much like other shows of this nature, it's impossible to look away from once you start watching. (Yesterday's rank: 9)