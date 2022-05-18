Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, The Lincoln Lawyer Lara Solanki/Netflix

Today's Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix only has one new addition: Katt Williams' new comedy special World War III at No. 4. The rest of the list is the same as it's been for the past few days. David E. Kelley's drama series The Lincoln Lawyer is at No. 1, Rebel Wilson's new movie Senior Year comes in at No. 2, and the final season of Ozark comes in at No. 3. Further down the list, the Lucy Hale thriller Borrego hangs out at No. 7, Season 5 of Outlander sits at No. 9, and The Circle, which just dropped new episodes, is at No. 10.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's Top 10 movies. We also have recommendations for the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Wednesday, May 18

For fans of: Network dramas made for streaming | Is it good?: It's peak dad TV

Netflix doesn't do a lot of network-style dramas, so this legal drama from prolific writer-producer David E. Kelley stands out. Long before he became the Big Little Lies guy, Kelley dominated the lawyers-on-TV space with L.A. Law, The Practice, Ally McBeal, and Boston Legal, among others. This is his return to the genre. The Lincoln Lawyer is based on a bestselling novel series by Michael Connelly, who also created Det. Harry Bosch, and follows Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a Los Angeles defense attorney who doesn't like defending people who are guilty. He was previously played by Matthew McConaughey in the well-liked 2011 movie of the same name. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Adults in high school, comas | Is it good?: Nah

Rebel Wilson is back! Did you miss her? Well, in any case, here's a movie where she plays a cheerleader who falls into a coma for 20 years and wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to finish high school. You'd think they'd let her do it online or something, but then we wouldn't have this movie, would we? It's a pretty big stinker, but Sam Richardson is in it, and I love seeing him in stuff. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal-seeming guy who moves his family to the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue-tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the second half of the final season is here. Do the Byrdes finally get their wings clipped? (Yesterday's rank: 3)



4. Kat Williams: World War III



For fans of: Katt Williams, when famous people talk about COVID | Is it good?: If you're a fan of Williams' whole thing, you'll love it

Katt Williams recorded this special last year in Las Vegas during a particularly crazy COVID surge, which is only worth mentioning because he talks so much about the pandemic and vaccines here. He also talks about his thoughts on Joe Biden, America's history with drugs, and Taco Bell. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: The inner lives of the exorbitantly wealthy, expensive clothes | Is it good?: It's a must-watch for any reality TV fan

This reality show, now in its second season, is billed as a real-life Crazy Rich Asians, which isn't a far-off description, except there's no heartwarming love story at the center of it. The cast is indeed crazy, rich, and Asian-American, making this a Bravo-style series full of excess and drama. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: 23andMe, evil doctors | Is it good?: It's so unsettling

Netflix churns out true crime documentaries faster than you can even say "true crime," but Our Father is particularly chilling, in a Rosemary's Baby sort of way. It all starts with a woman taking a DNA test, which informs her that she has dozens of half-siblings and that they're all actually the children of a fertility doctor, who spent years secretly impregnating patients with his own sperm. Gross and terrifying. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: When normal people get involved with the cartel, but not in a Breaking Bad way | Is it good?: Nope

Lucy Hale stars as a botanist fighting for her life when she's kidnapped by a member of the drug cartel and forced to help him on a dangerous journey to his drop-off point. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: Cult sitcoms, giving moms their due | Is it good?: It's fun!

Much like Schitt's Creek, Workin' Moms is a Canadian sitcom that really found its audience when it premiered on Netflix. Catherine Reitman's comedy about four working mothers just trying to get through the day is now in its sixth season, and the show is exploring everything from life after maternity leave to equal pay in the office to dealing with troubled teens. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Time travel, sex, history | Is it good?: Of course

Depending on who you ask, Outlander is either the sexiest show on TV, or it's a historical drama with a touch of sci-fi. Or maybe it's both! In Season 5, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) try to start a life in North Carolina as they and their family prepare for the Revolutionary War. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, but in a fun way | Is it good?: It's not as good as it was in Season 1

It kind of seems like The Circle just premiered its third season, but in any case, it's already back for a fourth. Netflix's competition series follows contestants who are confined to their own rooms in an apartment complex and can only communicate with each other over social media. There's tons of catfishing, tons of poorly kept secrets, and tons of cheesy hashtags. Also, Baby Spice and Scary Spice are competing under their own catfish profile this season. Sure, why not? New episodes are being released weekly. (Yesterday's rank: 8)