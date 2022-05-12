Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, Outlander Starz

Have you heard? Outlander Season 5 is on Netflix, and we are all beside ourselves. This isn't the most recent season that just aired on Starz (that would be Season 6) and will hit Netflix at a later date, but 12 new episodes of the horniest show about time travel currently on TV should hold you over until that happens. Outlander comes in at No. 10 on today's list of the Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix, and I guess there's some other stuff ahead of it, which we can get into. The final season of Ozark is still at No. 1, while the unsettling true crime documentary Our Father takes the No. 2 spot. The Circle reenters the list at No. 3, having just released a new batch of episodes. Another new addition is the Colin Firth-Matthew Macfadyen World War II drama Operation Mincemeat, which is about the true story of two British intelligence officers who tried to trick the Nazis with a corpse. That comes in at No. 6.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Thursday, May 12

For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal-seeming guy who moves his family to the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue-tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the second half of the final season is here. Do the Byrdes finally get their wings clipped? (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: 23andMe, evil doctors | Is it good?: It's so unsettling

Netflix churns out true crime documentaries faster than you can even say true crime, but Our Father is particularly chilling, in a Rosemary's Baby sort of way. It all starts with a woman taking a DNA test, which informs her that she has dozens of half-siblings and that they're all actually the children of a fertility doctor, who spent years secretly impregnating patients with his own sperm. Gross and terrifying. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, but in a fun way | Is it good?: It's not as good as it was in Season 1

It kind of seems like The Circle just premiered its third season, but in any case, it's already back for a fourth. Netflix's competition series follows contestants who are confined to their own rooms in an apartment complex and can only communicate with each other over social media. There's tons of catfishing, tons of poorly kept secrets, and tons of cheesy hashtags. Also, Baby Spice and Scary Spice are competing under their own catfish profile this season. Sure, why not? New episodes are being released weekly. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Cult sitcoms, giving moms their due | Is it good?: It's fun!

Much like Schitt's Creek, Workin' Moms is a Canadian sitcom that really found its audience when it premiered on Netflix. Catherine Reitman's comedy about four working mothers just trying to get through the day is now in its sixth season, and the show is exploring everything from life after maternity leave to equal pay in the office to dealing with troubled teens. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: The Fyre Festival, sci-fi mysteries on an island | Is it good?: They just keep making the same show over and over

In this Spanish sci-fi thriller, a group of sexy young influencers go to a beautiful tropical island for a rave, where they drink a mysterious drink. They wake up the next morning, everyone else is gone, and they're trapped in a fortress, being monitored by a drone, and getting recruited into a cult. We're getting uncomfortable flashbacks to The I-Land, maybe the worst Netflix show of all time. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: World War II, tricking Nazis, Tom Wambsgans | Is it good?: Yeah

On Succession, Matthew Macfadyen does such a pitch-perfect impression of a sad Midwestern man that it's easy to forget he's actually British, so allow this film to be your reminder. A mustachioed Macfadyen stars alongside Colin Firth in this World War II drama based on the true story of two intelligence officers who devised an elaborate scheme to throw the Nazis off their plan to invade Sicily. Their plan involved a corpse washing up on the Spanish coast, armed with fake documents that would be intercepted by Nazi spies. I love when history's weird. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Sequels that aren't as good as the original, Tommy Lee Jones | Is it good?: It's fine

This Harrison Ford-less sequel to The Fugitive finds Tommy Lee Jones chasing down a new fugitive, played by Wesley Snipes. It's nowhere near as good as The Fugitive, but what is? It still has Tommy Lee Jones doing the cantankerous lawman thing that we all love so much. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Old ladies being friends and getting into hijinks | Is it good?: It's so great

Netflix's longest-running original (it premiered in 2015 and is ending with 94 episodes, more than any other scripted Netflix series), Grace and Frankie follows the two titular women, played by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, as they embark on new lives when their husbands come out as gay and partner up together. There's an Odd Couple vibe as Grace (Fonda) is a no-nonsense cosmetics mogul and Frankie (Tomlin) is a hippie artist, which only cements their friendship beyond the sitcom-setup bond. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Gerard Butler and other tough guy action stars | Is it good?: It's OK

In this heist thriller, Gerard Butler plays a detective working to capture a team of former Marines before they can rob the Federal Reserve in Los Angeles. If this doesn't feel like a new movie on Netflix, you're right; according to New on Netflix, it was on Netflix from May 2020 to May 2021, left Netflix for a year, and came back on May 1. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Time travel, sex, history | Is it good?: Of course

Depending on who you ask, Outlander is either the sexiest show on TV, or it's a historical drama with a touch of sci-fi. Or maybe it's both! In Season 5, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) try to start a life in North Carolina as they and their family prepare for the Revolutionary War. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)