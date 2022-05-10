Maya Vander, Selling Sunset Netflix

On Tuesday, May 10's list of the Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix, the final season of one of the platform's most popular shows, Ozark, continues its reign as No. 1. Welcome to Eden, the Spanish sci-fi drama about people who get lured to a shady island by a cult, moves up to No. 2; the Fugitive sequel U.S. Marshals drops to No. 3; the final season of Netflix's longest running series, Grace and Frankie, comes in at No. 4; and the docuseries Meltdown: Three Mile Island closes out the top 5. Selling Sunset, which recently dropped its first-ever reunion special, hasn't moved from its No. 7 spot since yesterday. Marmaduke is today's only new addition, coming in at No. 10. Did you know that Pete Davidson voices the titular Marmaduke? Now you do.

For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal-seeming guy who moves his family to the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue-tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the second half of the final season is here. Do the Byrdes finally get their wings clipped? (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: The Fyre Festival, sci-fi mysteries on an island | Is it good?: They just keep making the same show over and over

In this Spanish sci-fi thriller, a group of sexy young influencers go to a beautiful tropical island for a rave, where they drink a mysterious drink. They wake up the next morning, everyone else is gone, and they're trapped in a fortress, being monitored by a drone, and getting recruited into a cult. We're getting uncomfortable flashbacks to The I-Land, maybe the worst Netflix show of all time. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Sequels that aren't as good as the original, Tommy Lee Jones | Is it good?: It's fine

This Harrison Ford-less sequel to The Fugitive finds Tommy Lee Jones chasing down a new fugitive, played by Wesley Snipes. It's nowhere near as good as The Fugitive, but what is? It still has Tommy Lee Jones doing the cantankerous lawman thing that we all love so much. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: Old ladies being friends and getting into hijinks | Is it good?: It's so great

Netflix's longest-running original (it premiered in 2015 and is ending with 94 episodes, more than any other scripted Netflix series), Grace and Frankie follows the two titular women, played by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, as they embark on new lives when their husbands come out as gay and partner up together. There's an Odd Couple vibe as Grace (Fonda) is a no-nonsense cosmetics mogul and Frankie (Tomlin) is a hippie artist, which only cements their friendship beyond the sitcom-setup bond. (Yesterday's rank: 5)



5. Meltdown: Three Mile Island



For fans of: Nuclear disasters | Is it good?: It's really interesting

Nothing is immune from becoming a Netflix true crime docuseries, including the worst nuclear accident in American history. Meltdown: Three Mile Island, which seems like Netflix's attempt to get its own version of HBO's Chernobyl (but without Jared Harris), goes behind the 1979 disaster at Pennsylvania's Three Mile Island, where a reactor went into partial meltdown. The four-part documentary features interviews with insiders like the chief engineer and whistleblower, Richard Parks, as well as people from the surrounding community, who dig into the controversies and ongoing impact of the disaster. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Gerard Butler and other tough guy action stars | Is it good?: It's OK

In this heist thriller, Gerard Butler plays a detective working to capture a team of former Marines before they can rob the Federal Reserve in Los Angeles. If this doesn't feel like a new movie on Netflix, you're right; according to New on Netflix, it was on Netflix from May 2020 to May 2021, left Netflix for a year, and came back on May 1. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Luxury real estate, workplace gossip | Is it good?: It's pretty addictive

The reality series about the personal and professional lives of a group of conflict-addicted high-end real estate agents in Los Angeles is back for Season 5, and the drama is just as messy as ever. This season, breakout star Chrishell Strause is dating Jason Oppenheim, the owner of the business. Scandal!!! This remains Netflix's answer to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: Old school buddy cop comedies, but in French | Is it good?: It's just fine

In this sequel to 2012's On the Other Side of the Tracks (you definitely don't need to have seen the original to watch this), Lupin's Omar Sy stars as one half a classically mismatched cop duo (Laurent Lafitte plays his partner) who start investigating a drug deal that leads them to uncover a criminal conspiracy. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

For fans of: Teen romance, Dermot Mulroney | Is it good?: Uhhh, no

While staying with her father the summer before going to college, a teen girl who loves school and can't sleep (relatable!) meets a carefree, mysterious boy in her nighttime travels. He shows her that there's a whole world beyond homework, and she pushes him to open up more. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

For fans of: Low-effort animated movies | Is it good?: Not at all

The long-running comic strip Marmaduke gets a fart joke-heavy animated adaptation that features Pete Davidson, of all people, as the voice of the titular goofy Great Dane. It's a bad movie, but kids might like it anyway. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)