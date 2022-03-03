The Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix Today, March 3

Worst Roommate Ever Netflix

If you're looking for something to watch, a good place to start is the Netflix Top 10 list, which will tell you what everyone's talking about. On Thursday, March 3, the new true crime docuseries Worst Roommate Ever takes over the No. 1 spot from Vikings: Valhalla, which falls to No. 2. Inventing Anna, A Madea Homecoming, and Love Is Blind still round out the top 5, and the Kanye West documentary jeen-yuhs, which dropped its third and final part yesterday, re-enters the ranking at No. 6. New to the list is the Nikolaj Coster-Waldau-starring Danish survival drama Against the Ice, which comes in at No. 9.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Thursday, March 3

For fans of: Feeling great about your own living situation | Is it good?: If you like true crime, you'll probably enjoy this

This true crime docuseries is, as the title suggests, about four of the worst roommates ever, telling four separate accounts of roommates who — surprise! — turned out to be con artists and killers. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: Pillaging, plundering, family drama | Is it good?: If you loved Vikings, this is a worthy follow-up

About a year after the end of Vikings, History's cult favorite action-packed historical drama, the Norsemen and Norsewomen have returned for Vikings: Valhalla, a sequel series that covers the next epoch of the Viking reign. Valhalla is set a century after the original show, and follows Leif Erikson's (Sam Corlett) journey as he becomes the first European to set foot on North America alongside his sister Freydis (Frida Gustavsson), as well as Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter), who tried and failed to claim the English throne. So yes, this show is building toward the end of the Viking age. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Scammers, Shonda, silliness | Is it good?: It's a lot of fun

This limited series is the first show superproducer Shonda Rhimes has created since Scandal, and the true story that got her to open up Final Draft again is a doozy. It's the only-in-America-and-New-York-City-specifically saga of Anna Delvey, played by Ozark's Julia Garner, a wealthy German socialite who took New York society by storm in the mid 2010s — only it turned out she wasn't wealthy or even technically German. She was a con artist who scammed various people and institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks to her nearly supernatural self-confidence. She became famous thanks to a bombshell New York Magazine story, the writing of which drives the plot of Inventing Anna, as journalist Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) tries to answer the question, "Who is Anna Delvey?" (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Madea, Beyoncé references | Is it good?: It's pure nonsense, but you have to respect Perry's commitment

As of this movie, there are 12 installments in the MCU. Oh, sorry, not that MCU; I meant the Madea cinematic universe, all of which of course revolve around Tyler Perry's signature character. In Homecoming, Madea gathers her family to celebrate her great-grandson's college graduation, but secrets come out that threaten to destroy the reunion. Perry claimed he would retire Madea all the way back in 2019 after A Madea Family Funeral, and we saw how well that stuck, so I have a feeling this isn't the last we'll see of her. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos | Is it good?: If you enjoyed Season 1, you'll enjoy Season 2

The reality dating sensation that was the biggest show in America right before the pandemic started is finally back for a second season. The premise now is the same as it was then: A bunch of single people are sequestered in a house where they meet potential romantic partners. They get to know each other while talking for hours in pods where they can't see each other. Some of them get engaged, and then we follow them as they try to make it work outside of the pods and prepare for their weddings. It drops in batches of episodes over the course of a few weeks, each covering a different part of the process. It's a fascinating social experiment with jaw-dropping surprises and wild characters (I will never forget Jessica from Season 1, who gave her dog wine on camera). (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: The artist formerly known as Kanye West | Is it good?: If you still find Kanye interesting, it's totally fascinating

This documentary follows Kanye West over the course of more than 20 years, as captured through the lens of his friend Clarence "Coodie" Simmons Jr. It was released over the course of three weeks, with each installment covering a different period of the rapper's career. Part 1 covered the beginning, when Kanye was an up-and-coming producer struggling to make people take him seriously as a rapper, and Part 2 tackled the release of his first album, The College Dropout. Part 3 brings us into the present, showing us how Ye evolved into the detached-from-reality troll he is now. Watching all three parts together will almost certainly have you missing the old Kanye. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Ogres, donkeys, magic, "I Need a Hero" | Is it good?: It's The Godfather Part II of kids' movies

Did you know that Shrek 2 competed for the Palme d'Or at Cannes? Hell yeah it did, because Shrek 2 follows in the great cinematic tradition of sequels that are better than the original. In this one, Fiona (Cameron Diaz) brings Shrek (Mike Myers) home to meet her parents, only for them to express their disapproval when they learn she married an ogre. From there, the movie deals with magic curses, transformation potions, and a very villainous Fairy Godmother. The Shrek franchise is pretty much all downhill from here, but this one is so good that it doesn't even matter. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Mark Ruffalo, Reese Witherspoon, communicating with spirits | Is it good?: It's ridiculous and cute in a 2005 way

Don't you kind of wish Mark Ruffalo would go back to doing rom-coms? This one is no 13 Going on 30, but its plot is somehow kookier: Ruffalo plays a widower who finds that his new apartment is haunted by the spirit of its former occupant (Reese Witherspoon). That situation is complicated enough, but then he starts to fall in love with her. Uh oh! (Yesterday's rank: 8)

For fans of: Watching Jaime Lannister battle the elements | Is it good?: It's fine

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau stars in this survival drama based on the true story of two Danish explorers in 1909 who set out on an expedition through the dangerous, icy terrain of Greenland. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Rihanna, board games, the military | Is it good?: Nope

Someone had the idea to turn Battleship, famously a board game, into a movie, and Rihanna agreed to star in it. The film follows a group of American and Japanese warship crews who have to battle aliens that are trying to destroy the world. It was 2012, baby! (Yesterday's rank: 7)