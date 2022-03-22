The Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix Today, March 22

Human Resources Netflix

If you're looking for something to watch, a good place to start is the Netflix Top 10 list, which will tell you what everyone's talking about. On Tuesday, March 22, the baking competition series Is It Cake? holds the No. 1 spot for the second day in a row, while the scammer docuseries Bad Vegan moves back up to No. 2. Inventing Anna isn't quite a Squid Game-level hit, but it has managed to stay in the Top 10 over two months after its premiere, and it comes in at No. 4 today. Elsewhere, the Swedish action-thriller Black Crab falls to No. 6, while the Big Mouth spin-off Human Resources rises to No. 7.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Tuesday, March 22

1. Is It Cake?

For fans of: Cakes that look like other things | Is it good?: It's a wholesome good time

The algorithm has an insatiable appetite for baking competition shows, so here's another one. This one is about bakers trying to make cakes that look so much like things that aren't cake that they fool the judges. It's a simple, funny premise with a lot of potential for cakes that make you say, "Wow, I can't believe that's cake," so it seems like a slam dunk as far as baking competitions go. A slam dunk with a basketball that isn't a basketball at all — it's a chocolate cake with orange creme frosting! Saturday Night Live veteran Mikey Day hosts. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Stories about gaslighting, lasagnas with cucumber instead of pasta | Is it good?: It's one of Netflix's better true crime docs in recent memory

Netflix's latest contribution to the season of scam TV is this true crime docuseries about the rise and fall of New York's queen of vegan cuisine, Sarma Melngailis. Melngailis' restaurant was a celebrity hotspot until she got into a relationship with a con man who allegedly convinced her that, among other things, he could make her dog immortal. She ultimately pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $1 million from her restaurant's investors and staff. Even if you're starting to get scammed out, you'll want to check this one out, because it's got real flavor. The series comes from Chris Smith, who produced Tiger King. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Ryan Reynolds, time travel, 13 Going on 30 | Is it good?: It proves that there's such a thing as too much Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds stars as Adam, a time-traveling pilot who crash lands in 2022 and teams up with his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell) to save the future. The movie itself isn't all that great, but it does have a 13 Going on 30 reunion going for it, as Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner play Young Adam's parents. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: Crime, people making bad decisions | Is it good?: It's a true underrated gem

Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, and Retta play three working moms who decide to take their finances into their own hands by orchestrating and executing a grocery store robbery. You can imagine what kind of trouble that leads to. NBC canceled the series before it could wrap everything up, but at least all the episodes are finally available on Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Scammers, Shonda, silliness | Is it good?: It's a lot of fun

This limited series is the first show superproducer Shonda Rhimes has created since Scandal, and the true story that got her to open up Final Draft again is a doozy. It's the only-in-America-and-New-York-City-specifically saga of Anna Delvey, played by Ozark's Julia Garner, a wealthy German socialite who took New York society by storm in the mid 2010s — only it turned out she wasn't wealthy or even technically German. She was a con artist who scammed various people and institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks to her nearly supernatural self-confidence. She became famous thanks to a bombshell New York Magazine story, the writing of which drives the plot of Inventing Anna, as journalist Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) tries to answer the question, "Who is Anna Delvey?" (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Post-apocalyptic wars, ice skating, Swedish accents | Is it good?: It's grim and gripping

Noomi Rapace stars in this dystopian thriller about soldiers who embark on a mission to transport a mysterious package across an archipelago locked in sea ice. The catch is that they can only move at night and they can only get across the ice by skating. Creepy and crafty. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Big Mouth, hormone monsters, office politics | Is it good?: It's like The Office but way more disgusting

Anyone who watches Big Mouth knows that the hormone monsters are the most reliably entertaining part of the show, and now there's a whole spin-off about what those freaks get up to at their office. It's an animated workplace comedy about the creatures that populate this weird world beyond our own (depression kitties, shame wizards, lovebugs, etc.), and features returning guardian angels, Nick Kroll's Hormone Monster and Maya Rudolph's Hormone Monstress, as well as new characters played by Aidy Bryant, Keke Palmer, Hugh Jackman, and more super famous people. In the great tradition of Big Mouth, this show is very gross and very sweet. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

For fans of: Vikings (also Vikings), medieval times, men battling each other | Is it good?: It is!

The fifth and final chapter of The Last Kingdom continues the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), a warrior who was born a Saxon but raised as a Dane when the two groups were at war. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

For fans of: Liam Neeson, cops who have feelings | Is it good?: It's a decent thriller

Liam Neeson stars as a former NYPD officer turned private detective whose latest case requires him to hunt down the people who killed a drug trafficker's (Dan Stevens) wife. As he uncovers more details, he discovers that the crime is just one part of a larger, more dangerous web of murders and sets out to stop the men responsible. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Toni Collette, moms with secrets | Is it good?: You want it to be a lot better than it is

After a woman (Bella Heathcote) sees her mother (Toni Collette) stop a gunman with ease, she attempts to figure out the truth of who her mom really is. Collette is so good at playing moms with dark pasts, but this thriller series never lives up to what she can do. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)