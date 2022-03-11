The Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix Today, March 11

The Last Kingdom Netflix

If you're looking for something to watch, a good place to start is the Netflix Top 10 list, which will tell you what everyone's talking about. On Friday, March 11, the fifth and final season of the historical series The Last Kingdom comes in at No. 1, disrupting Pieces of Her's reign and pushing it down to No. 2 today. There's nothing else new or exciting going in the rest of the ranking, with Good Girls, Vikings: Valhalla, and Shrek squared still filling out the rest of the list. We'll see if Ryan Reynolds' new sci-fi movie The Adam Project makes a splash over the weekend, but this is all just the calm before the Bridgerton storm, which will release its second season later this month.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's Top 10 movies. We also have recommendations for the 50 best movies on Netflix and the 50 best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Friday, March 11

For fans of: Vikings (also Vikings), medieval times, men battling each other | Is it good?: It is!

The fifth and final chapter of The Last Kingdom continues the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), a warrior who was born a Saxon but raised as a Dane when the two groups were at war. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: Toni Collette, moms with secrets | Is it good?: You want it to be a lot better than it is

After a woman (Bella Heathcote) sees her mother (Toni Collette) stop a gunman with ease, she attempts to figure out the truth of who her mom really is. Collette is so good at playing moms with dark pasts, but this thriller series never lives up to what she can do. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Crime, people making bad decisions | Is it good?: It's a true underrated gem

Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, and Retta play three working moms who decide to take their finances into their own hands by orchestrating and executing a grocery store robbery. You can imagine what kind of trouble that leads to. NBC canceled the series before it could wrap everything up, but at least all the episodes are finally available on Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Scammers, Shonda, silliness | Is it good?: It's a lot of fun

This limited series is the first show superproducer Shonda Rhimes has created since Scandal, and the true story that got her to open up Final Draft again is a doozy. It's the only-in-America-and-New-York-City-specifically saga of Anna Delvey, played by Ozark's Julia Garner, a wealthy German socialite who took New York society by storm in the mid 2010s — only it turned out she wasn't wealthy or even technically German. She was a con artist who scammed various people and institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks to her nearly supernatural self-confidence. She became famous thanks to a bombshell New York Magazine story, the writing of which drives the plot of Inventing Anna, as journalist Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) tries to answer the question, "Who is Anna Delvey?" (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos | Is it good?: If you enjoyed Season 1, you'll enjoy Season 2

The reality dating sensation that was the biggest show in America right before the pandemic started is finally back for a second season. The premise now is the same as it was then: A bunch of single people are sequestered in a house where they meet potential romantic partners. They get to know each other while talking for hours in pods where they can't see each other. Some of them get engaged, and then we follow them as they try to make it work outside of the pods and prepare for their weddings. It drops in batches of episodes over the course of a few weeks, each covering a different part of the process. It's a fascinating social experiment with jaw-dropping surprises and wild characters (I will never forget Jessica from Season 1, who gave her dog wine on camera). (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Feeling great about your own living situation | Is it good?: If you like true crime, you'll probably enjoy this

This true crime docuseries is, as the title suggests, about four of the worst roommates ever, telling four separate accounts of roommates who — surprise! — turned out to be con artists and killers. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Pillaging, plundering, family drama | Is it good?: If you loved Vikings, this is a worthy follow-up

About a year after the end of Vikings, History's cult favorite action-packed historical drama, the Norsemen and Norsewomen have returned for Vikings: Valhalla, a sequel series that covers the next epoch of the Viking reign. Valhalla is set a century after the original show, and follows Leif Erikson's (Sam Corlett) journey as he becomes the first European to set foot on North America alongside his sister Freydis (Frida Gustavsson), as well as Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter), who tried and failed to claim the English throne. So yes, this show is building toward the end of the Viking age. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

Looking for More Netflix Recommendations? These Are the Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix Right Now

For fans of: The year 2007, Mark Wahlberg being Mark Wahlberg | Is it good?: It's fine!

Antoine Fuqua directs this action-thriller about a former Marine (Mark Wahlberg) who, after being framed for a plot to kill the president, seeks revenge against the people who set him up. This movie has a very 2007 tagline: "Yesterday was about honor. Today is about justice." (Yesterday's rank: 8)

For fans of: Ogres, donkeys, magic, "I Need a Hero" | Is it good?: It's The Godfather Part II of kids' movies

Did you know that Shrek 2 competed for the Palme d'Or at Cannes? Hell yeah it did, because Shrek 2 follows in the great cinematic tradition of sequels that are better than the original. In this one, Fiona (Cameron Diaz) brings Shrek (Mike Myers) home to meet her parents, only for them to express their disapproval when they learn she married an ogre. From there, the movie deals with magic curses, transformation potions, and a very villainous Fairy Godmother. The Shrek franchise is pretty much all downhill from here, but this one is so good that it doesn't even matter. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

For fans of: The song "All Star" by Smash Mouth | Is it good?: Memes would have you believe it's the best movie ever made

So yeah, it's Shrek. I don't have to explain what it is, do I? Mike Myers provides the voice of a green ogre who seems mean but is actually nice. It has a lot of jokes for grown-ups, but kids love it. It won the first Best Animated Film Oscar and was inducted into the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress in 2020. It's "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant." (Yesterday's rank: 10)