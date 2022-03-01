The Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix Today, March 1

Frida Gustavsson and Sam Corlett, Vikings: Valhalla Bernard Walsh/Netflix

If you're looking for something to watch, a good place to start is with the Netflix Top 10 list, which will tell you what everyone's talking about. On Tuesday, March 1, Vikings: Valhalla, the new Vikings sequel series set 100 years after the History cult hit, is at No. 1 and not going anywhere, though Inventing Anna moved into the No. 2 spot since yesterday, proving that people are still discovering Anna Delvey's scams. Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming, Love Is Blind Season 2, and the French action-thriller Restless round out the rest of the top 5.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's Top 10 movies. We also have recommendations for the 50 best movies on Netflix and the 50 best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Tuesday, March 1

For fans of: Pillaging, plundering, family drama | Is it good?: If you loved Vikings, this is a worthy follow-up

About a year after the end of Vikings, History's cult favorite action-packed historical drama, the Norsemen and Norsewomen have returned for Vikings: Valhalla, a sequel series that covers the next epoch of the Viking reign. Valhalla is set a century after the original show, and follows Leif Erikson's (Sam Corlett) journey as he becomes the first European to set foot on North America alongside his sister Freydis (Frida Gustavsson), as well as Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter), who tried and failed to claim the English throne. So yes, this show is building toward the end of the Viking age. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Scammers, Shonda, silliness | Is it good?: It's a lot of fun

This limited series is the first show superproducer Shonda Rhimes has created since Scandal, and the true story that got her to open up Final Draft again is a doozy. It's the only-in-America-and-New-York-City-specifically saga of Anna Delvey, played by Ozark's Julia Garner, a wealthy German socialite who took New York society by storm in the mid 2010s — only it turned out she wasn't wealthy or even technically German. She was a con artist who scammed various people and institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks to her nearly supernatural self-confidence. She became famous thanks to a bombshell New York Magazine story, the writing of which drives the plot of Inventing Anna, as journalist Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) tries to answer the question, "Who is Anna Delvey?" (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Madea, Beyoncé references | Is it good?: It's pure nonsense, but you have to respect Perry's commitment

As of this movie, there are 12 installments in the MCU. Oh, sorry, not that MCU; I meant the Madea cinematic universe, all of which of course revolve around Tyler Perry's signature character. In Homecoming, Madea gathers her family to celebrate her great-grandson's college graduation, but secrets come out that threaten to destroy the reunion. Perry claimed he would retire Madea all the way back in 2019 after A Madea Family Funeral, and we saw how well that stuck, so I have a feeling this isn't the last we'll see of her. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos | Is it good?: If you enjoyed Season 1, you'll enjoy Season 2

The reality dating sensation that was the biggest show in America right before the pandemic started is finally back for a second season. The premise now is the same as it was then: A bunch of single people are sequestered in a house where they meet potential romantic partners. They get to know each other while talking for hours in pods where they can't see each other. Some of them get engaged, and then we follow them as they try to make it work outside of the pods and prepare for their weddings. It drops in batches of episodes over the course of a few weeks, each covering a different part of the process. It's a fascinating social experiment with jaw-dropping surprises and wild characters (I will never forget Jessica from Season 1, who gave her dog wine on camera). (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Cop-on-cop crime | Is it good?: It'll keep you interested

In this French action-thriller, a corrupt cop covers up a murder, only to have his life spin out of control when he's threatened and blackmailed by an even more corrupt cop. There are literally no good guys here! (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Wholesome TV, women being friends | Is it good?: It's a cute, turn-your-brain-off show

Netflix's Southern drama finally returns for its long-awaited second season of friendship and margaritas. In Season 2, we return to Serenity, South Carolina, to catch up with Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley), who are all facing challenges in their relationships, careers, and family lives, like dealing with the fallout from Maddie's son Kyle's (Logan Allen) car accident. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

Looking for More Netflix Recommendations? These Are the Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix Right Now

For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal seeming guy who moves his family to, you guessed it, the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the first part of the final season is here. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: Those annoying little Minions | Is it good?: Kids and adults who post Minion memes on Facebook sure love it

The first Despicable Me was about a villain learning to love his three adopted daughters, and its sequel is about him trying to give up a life of villaining so he can devote all his time to them. Cute! This movie contains two inescapable 2013 phenomenons: Minions and that Pharrell Williams song "Happy." (Yesterday's rank: 9)

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: The artist formerly known as Kanye West | Is it good?: If you still find Kanye interesting, it's totally fascinating

This documentary follows Kanye West over the course of more than 20 years, as captured through the lens of his friend Clarence "Coodie" Simmons Jr. It's being released over the course of three weeks, with each installment covering a different period of the rapper's career. Part one is the beginning, when Kanye was an up-and-coming producer struggling to make people take him seriously as a rapper, and part two, out now, is all about the release of his debut album, The College Dropout, and the car accident that almost derailed it. (Yesterday's rank: 8)