Over a week after the release of Season 4, Stranger Things is still No. 1 on Netflix's Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies list. All American, The Lincoln Lawyer, Interceptor, and The Amazing Spider-Man continue to make up the rest of the top 5. The only new addition is the fourth Mission: Impossible movie, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, which comes in at No. 7 as the population continues to succumb to Top Gun-inspired Tom Cruise fever. The final season of Ozark, which dropped in early May, is still kicking, coming in at No. 8 today.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's Top 10 movies. We also have recommendations for the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Wednesday, June 8

For fans of: Stranger Things | Is it good?: It's so fun

Now that the kids are older, Season 4 of Netflix's '80s-style sci-fi megahit embraces full-on horror in a way it hasn't done before (the biggest influence on this season is A Nightmare on Elm Street). It also goes supersized with the episode runtimes, which leads to some bloat. It's not the best season of the show, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Sports, high school, the city of Los Angeles | Is it good?: It's a solid teen drama adults can enjoy too

The very popular CW high school sports drama, which was inspired by former NFL player Spencer Paysinger's life, follows Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), an aspiring football star balancing ambition and everyday teenage drama as he moves from his neighborhood to become MVP at a new school in Beverly Hills. Its fourth season just hit Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: Network dramas made for streaming | Is it good?: It's peak dad TV

Netflix doesn't do a lot of network-style dramas, so this legal drama from prolific writer-producer David E. Kelley stands out. Long before he became the Big Little Lies guy, Kelley dominated the lawyers-on-TV space with L.A. Law, The Practice, Ally McBeal, and Boston Legal, among others. This is his return to the genre. The Lincoln Lawyer is based on a bestselling novel series by Michael Connelly, who also created Det. Harry Bosch, and follows Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a Los Angeles defense attorney who doesn't like defending people who are guilty. He was previously played by Matthew McConaughey in the well-liked 2011 movie of the same name. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Girlbossing, the U.S. military | Is it good?: It's as good as a pulpy action movie can be

Interceptor has a classic military movie set-up: When a coordinated attack threatens the remote missile interceptor station she commands, an Army captain (Elsa Pataky) uses her tactical training to stop it before it's too late. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Andrew Garfield, Spider-Man, the year 2012 | Is it good?: It's great and worthy of its cultural resurgence

Andrew Garfield was our shortest lived, and arguably most unsung, Spider-Man, which is why it was so much fun to see him — stop reading if you're sensitive about getting spoiled for a movie that's been out for months — reprise the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Amazing Spider-Man's only crime is that it's a pretty formulaic Spidey origin story with a lame villain, but Garfield and Emma Stone are both so good in it that it doesn't even matter. (Yesterday's rank: 5)



6. Surviving Summer



For fans of: Australian accents, surfing | Is it good?: It's wholesome and uncomplicated

After being expelled from school, a ne'er-do-well teen gets sent to Australia for the summer (sure!), where she joins a crew of teen surfing enthusiasts. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Tom Cruise risking his life for stunts | Is it good?: Is the Burj Khalifa the tallest building in the world?

Mission: Impossible 4 aka Ghost Protocol aka the funniest title for an action movie ever aka the one where Tom Cruise climbs the exterior of the world's tallest building aka the one where they attempted to pass the baton to Jeremy Renner but there's no replacing Tom Cruise. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal-seeming guy who moves his family to the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue-tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the second half of the final season is here. Do the Byrdes finally get their wings clipped? (Yesterday's rank: 7)



9. The Perfect Mother



For fans of: Mothers and daughters, twists and turns | Is it good?: It's kooky

This French series centers on Hélène (Julie Gayet), who learns a whole lot of new unwanted information about her daughter, Anya (Eden Ducourant), after Anya is arrested for murder. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

For fans of: Rats, sewers, the Italian Renaissance | Is it good?: If you're a kid, sure

There have been so many TMNT movies and shows that it can be hard to keep track, but this cartoon from Nickelodeon ran for a whole five seasons. It follows a familiar format: the turtles come out of their home in the sewer to fight crime in New York City. (Yesterday's rank: 9)