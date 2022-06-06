X

The Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix Today, June 6

Stranger Things, Interceptor, and The Amazing Spider-Man make today's list

Allison Picurro
Mayen Mehta and Elsa Pataky, Interceptor

Stranger Things 4 held on through the weekend, topping today's list of the Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix. It's followed by the CW series All American, David E. Kelley's The Lincoln Lawyer, the military action flick Interceptor, and Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man. Further down the list, the soapy French show The Perfect Mother comes in at No. 7, the Jean-Claude Van Damme crime drama We Die Young is at No. 8, and the Australian teen series Surviving Summer is at No. 9.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's Top 10 movies. We also have recommendations for the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now. 

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Monday, June 6

1. Stranger Things

For fans of: Stranger Things | Is it good?: It's so fun 

Now that the kids are older, Season 4 of Netflix's '80s-style sci-fi megahit embraces full-on horror in a way it hasn't done before (the biggest influence on this season is A Nightmare on Elm Street). It also goes supersized with the episode runtimes, which leads to some bloat. It's not the best season of the show, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV. (Friday's rank: 1)


2. All American

For fans of: Sports, high school, the city of Los Angeles | Is it good?: It's a solid teen drama adults can enjoy too

The very popular CW high school sports drama, which was inspired by former NFL player Spencer Paysinger's life, follows Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), an aspiring football star balancing ambition and everyday teenage drama as he moves from his neighborhood to become MVP at a new school in Beverly Hills. Its fourth season just hit Netflix. (Friday's rank: 2)


3. The Lincoln Lawyer

For fans of: Network dramas made for streaming | Is it good?: It's peak dad TV

Netflix doesn't do a lot of network-style dramas, so this legal drama from prolific writer-producer David E. Kelley stands out. Long before he became the Big Little Lies guy, Kelley dominated the lawyers-on-TV space with L.A. LawThe PracticeAlly McBeal, and Boston Legal, among others. This is his return to the genre. The Lincoln Lawyer is based on a bestselling novel series by Michael Connelly, who also created Det. Harry Bosch, and follows Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a Los Angeles defense attorney who doesn't like defending people who are guilty. He was previously played by Matthew McConaughey in the well-liked 2011 movie of the same name. (Friday's rank: 4)


4. Interceptor

For fans of: Girlbossing, the U.S. military | Is it good?: It's as good as a pulpy action movie can be

Interceptor has a classic military movie set-up: When a coordinated attack threatens the remote missile interceptor station she commands, an Army captain (Elsa Pataky) uses her tactical training to stop it before it's too late. (Friday's rank: n/a)


5. The Amazing Spider-Man

For fans of: Andrew Garfield, Spider-Man, the year 2012 | Is it good?: It's great and worthy of its cultural resurgence

Andrew Garfield was our shortest lived, and arguably most unsung, Spider-Man, which is why it was so much fun to see him — stop reading if you're sensitive about getting spoiled for a movie that's been out for months — reprise the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Amazing Spider-Man's only crime is that it's a pretty formulaic Spidey origin story with a lame villain, but Garfield and Emma Stone are both so good in it that it doesn't even matter. (Friday's rank: 3)


6. Ozark

For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal-seeming guy who moves his family to the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue-tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the second half of the final season is here. Do the Byrdes finally get their wings clipped? (Friday's rank: 6)


7. The Perfect Mother

For fans of: Mothers and daughters, twists and turns | Is it good?: It's kooky

This French series centers on Hélène (Julie Gayet), who learns a whole lot of new unwanted information about her daughter, Anya (Eden Ducourant), after Anya is arrested for murder. (Friday's rank: n/a)


8. We Die Young

For fans of: Geezer teasers | Is it good?: It is not

Jean-Claude Van Damme is billed as the star of this crime drama, but he's only actually in a little bit of it, playing a traumatized veteran who helps a young teenage boy escape the MS-13 gang in Washington, D.C., before he gets in too deep. It's a pretty cliched movie you can skip unless you really love the Muscles from Brussels. (Friday's rank: n/a)


9. Surviving Summer

For fans of: Australian accents, surfing | Is it good?: It's wholesome and uncomplicated

After being expelled from school, a ne'er-do-well teen gets sent to Australia for the summer (sure!), where she joins a crew of teen surfing enthusiasts. (Friday's rank: n/a)


10. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

For fans of: Loving lamps | Is it good?: It's a classic

Anchorman takes us back to a bygone era: the time before Adam McKay pivoted to auteurism. McKay directed this comedy, which stars Will Ferrell as a pompous news anchor who clashes with his female cohost, played by Christina Applegate. If you were alive in the early 2000s, you couldn't escape the constant barrage of people quoting this movie. (Friday's rank: 7)

