Gaten Matarazzo and Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things Netflix

Everyone knows that a new month also means a barrage of new stuff on every streaming platform, which is reflected in today's list of the Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix. Three new additions pop up today: Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man at No. 3, the classic comedy Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy at No. 8, and the Nickelodeon cartoon Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at No. 9. But Stranger Things is still at No. 1, because... duh.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's Top 10 movies. We also have recommendations for the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Thursday, June 2

For fans of: Stranger Things | Is it good?: It's so fun

Now that the kids are older, Season 4 of Netflix's '80s-style sci-fi megahit embraces full-on horror in a way it hasn't done before (the biggest influence on this season is A Nightmare on Elm Street). It also goes supersized with the episode runtimes, which leads to some bloat. It's not the best season of the show, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Sports, high school, the city of Los Angeles | Is it good?: It's a solid teen drama adults can enjoy too

The very popular CW high school sports drama, which was inspired by former NFL player Spencer Paysinger's life, follows Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), an aspiring football star balancing ambition and everyday teenage drama as he moves from his neighborhood to become MVP at a new school in Beverly Hills. Its fourth season just hit Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Andrew Garfield, Spider-Man, the year 2012 | Is it good?: It's great and worthy of its cultural resurgence

Andrew Garfield was our shortest lived, and arguably most unsung, Spider-Man, which is why it was so much fun to see him — stop reading if you're sensitive about getting spoiled for a movie that's been out for months — reprise the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Amazing Spider-Man's only crime is that it's a pretty formulaic Spidey origin story with a lame villain, but Garfield and Emma Stone are both so good in it that it doesn't even matter. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Network dramas made for streaming | Is it good?: It's peak dad TV

Netflix doesn't do a lot of network-style dramas, so this legal drama from prolific writer-producer David E. Kelley stands out. Long before he became the Big Little Lies guy, Kelley dominated the lawyers-on-TV space with L.A. Law, The Practice, Ally McBeal, and Boston Legal, among others. This is his return to the genre. The Lincoln Lawyer is based on a bestselling novel series by Michael Connelly, who also created Det. Harry Bosch, and follows Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a Los Angeles defense attorney who doesn't like defending people who are guilty. He was previously played by Matthew McConaughey in the well-liked 2011 movie of the same name. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: David Cronenberg as an actor | Is it good?: Yes

This thriller is set at a motel in Ontario, so it's sort of like a dark Schitt's Creek. It's about a woman who returns home to the small town where she believes she witnessed a kidnapping when she was a child, a crime that's never been solved and may not have even happened. It's a solid little slow-burn thriller with a fun supporting performance from legendary director and occasional actor David Cronenberg. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal-seeming guy who moves his family to the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue-tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the second half of the final season is here. Do the Byrdes finally get their wings clipped? (Yesterday's rank: 5)



7. Wrong Side of the Tracks



For fans of: Tough grandpas, cartel stories | Is it good?: It's gripping

In this Spanish drama, a grizzled war veteran sets out to protect his granddaughter after she becomes involved with the local drug cartel. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Loving lamps | Is it good?: It's a classic

Anchorman takes us back to a bygone era: the time before Adam McKay pivoted to auteurism. McKay directed this comedy, which stars Will Ferrell as a pompous news anchor who clashes with his female cohost, played by Christina Applegate. If you were alive in the early 2000s, you couldn't escape the constant barrage of people quoting this movie. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Rats, sewers, the Italian Renaissance | Is it good?: If you're a kid, sure

There have been so many TMNT movies and shows that it can be hard to keep track, but this cartoon from Nickelodeon ran for a whole five seasons. It follows a familiar format: the turtles come out of their home in the sewer to fight crime in New York City. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Babies who are bosses | Is it good?: You probably have to be a kid to enjoy this one

Teach your kid about white collar crime with this series about adult Ted Templeton reverting back to his alternate Boss Baby persona after he's framed (!) for embezzlement (!!). To hide out, he goes to live with his brother and poses as one of his children! I can't believe that's what this show is about. (Yesterday's rank: 7)