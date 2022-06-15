Imani Lewis and Sarah Catherine Hook, First Kill Netflix

An obscure little show called Stranger Things is in first place on Netflix's list of the Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies today. Are you surprised? Of course not. The nostalgic hit has led the list since it dropped new episodes over two weeks ago. It's followed by the Adam Sandler basketball drama Hustle at No. 2 and the teen lesbian vampire series First Kill at No. 3. All American moves back up the list to No. 4. The only new addition to today's ranking is Halftime, a documentary about Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl halftime show, which debuts at No. 7.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's Top 10 movies. We also have recommendations for the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Wednesday, June 15

For fans of: Stranger Things | Is it good?: It's so fun

Now that the kids are older, Season 4 of Netflix's '80s-style sci-fi megahit embraces full-on horror in a way it hasn't done before (the biggest influence on this season is A Nightmare on Elm Street). It also goes supersized with the episode runtimes, which leads to some bloat. It's not the best season of the show, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Adam Sandler: Serious Actor | Is it good?: It is!

In Uncut Gems, the game of basketball is essentially second billed, right behind Adam Sandler himself. Sandler's famously a huge basketball fan in general, so it was only a matter of time before he made a movie about it. Another reminder to the world that Sandler is a solid dramatic actor, Hustle is a sports drama that stars Sandler as a washed-up scout who makes it his mission to recruit a talented street ball player from Spain into the NBA. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: Romeo and Juliet, but make them lesbian teens | Is it good?: It's pretty bad

The bones of Romeo and Juliet are shaking in their graves over this new Netflix series, which follows two teen girls who fall in forbidden love. Why is it forbidden? Because one of them is a vampire (who is literally named Juliette) and the other is a vampire hunter. Happy Pride! (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Sports, high school, the city of Los Angeles | Is it good?: It's a solid teen drama adults can enjoy too

The very popular CW high school sports drama, which was inspired by former NFL player Spencer Paysinger's life, follows Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), an aspiring football star balancing ambition and everyday teenage drama as he moves from his neighborhood to become MVP at a new school in Beverly Hills. Its fourth season just hit Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 5)



5. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey



For fans of: Cults | Is it good?: It's horrifying

Netflix's latest foray into true crime pulls back the curtain on an even darker subsect of the Church of Latter-Day Saints. The four-part docuseries tells the story of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, its leader and self-professed prophet, Warren Jeffs, and the extreme mistreatment of young women within the cult he created. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: That haircut, period pieces | Is it good?: It's always been great

The sixth and final season of the British period crime drama is set in 1933 and finds Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) trying to lift the curse he believes was placed on his family, which is why they're all miserable and prone to violent deaths. It's not supernatural all of a sudden; Tommy is just a guy who believes in curses. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Jenny from the block | Is it good?: Did J. Lo deserve an Oscar for Hustlers? (Yes)

Documentarian Amanda Micheli profiles the little-known actress and singer Jennifer Lopez as she prepares a performance for a little-known event called "The Super Bowl." (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Network dramas made for streaming | Is it good?: It's peak dad TV

Netflix doesn't do a lot of network-style dramas, so this legal drama from prolific writer-producer David E. Kelley stands out. Long before he became the Big Little Lies guy, Kelley dominated the lawyers-on-TV space with L.A. Law, The Practice, Ally McBeal, and Boston Legal, among others. This is his return to the genre. The Lincoln Lawyer is based on a bestselling novel series by Michael Connelly, who also created Det. Harry Bosch, and follows Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a Los Angeles defense attorney who doesn't like defending people who are guilty. He was previously played by Matthew McConaughey in the well-liked 2011 movie of the same name. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: Chickens, bunnies, other cute animals | Is it good?: Not particularly

This Belgian-made animated family movie is about a half-chicken, half-hare who longs to fit in. It's based on a series of graphic novels, the last of which came out in 2009. So this movie has been in the works for a long time. Watch it and decide for yourself if it was worth the wait. (Yesterday's rank: 8)



10. Intimacy



For fans of: Scandals, politics | Is it good?: You've seen it before

This Spanish series centers on a rising politician whose career path is deterred when she becomes the focal point of a huge sex scandal. (Yesterday's rank: 9)