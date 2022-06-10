Juancho Hernangomez and Adam Sandler, Hustle Scott Yamano/Netflix

Today's Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix is almost exactly the same as it was yesterday, with Stranger Things still holding the No. 1 spot (maybe it'll just stay there until the final two episodes of Season 4 hit), followed by Adam Sandler's basketball movie Hustle, All American, the harrowing true crime docuseries Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, and The Lincoln Lawyer. The only new entry is Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, also known as Mission: Impossible 4, which dropped off yesterday and returns to the list at No. 8. No one can keep Tom Cruise down.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Friday, June 10

For fans of: Stranger Things | Is it good?: It's so fun

Now that the kids are older, Season 4 of Netflix's '80s-style sci-fi megahit embraces full-on horror in a way it hasn't done before (the biggest influence on this season is A Nightmare on Elm Street). It also goes supersized with the episode runtimes, which leads to some bloat. It's not the best season of the show, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Adam Sandler: Serious Actor | Is it good?: It is!

In Uncut Gems, the game of basketball is essentially second billed, right behind Adam Sandler himself. Sandler's famously a huge basketball fan in general, so it was only a matter of time before he made a movie about it. Another reminder to the world that Sandler is a solid dramatic actor, Hustle is a sports drama that stars Sandler as a washed-up scout who makes it his mission to recruit a talented street ball player from Spain into the NBA. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: Sports, high school, the city of Los Angeles | Is it good?: It's a solid teen drama adults can enjoy too

The very popular CW high school sports drama, which was inspired by former NFL player Spencer Paysinger's life, follows Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), an aspiring football star balancing ambition and everyday teenage drama as he moves from his neighborhood to become MVP at a new school in Beverly Hills. Its fourth season just hit Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 3)



4. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey



For fans of: Cults | Is it good?: It's horrifying

Netflix's latest foray into true crime pulls back the curtain on an even darker subsect of the Church of Latter-Day Saints. The four-part docuseries tells the story of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, its leader and self-professed prophet, Warren Jeffs, and the extreme mistreatment of young women within the cult he created. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Network dramas made for streaming | Is it good?: It's peak dad TV

Netflix doesn't do a lot of network-style dramas, so this legal drama from prolific writer-producer David E. Kelley stands out. Long before he became the Big Little Lies guy, Kelley dominated the lawyers-on-TV space with L.A. Law, The Practice, Ally McBeal, and Boston Legal, among others. This is his return to the genre. The Lincoln Lawyer is based on a bestselling novel series by Michael Connelly, who also created Det. Harry Bosch, and follows Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a Los Angeles defense attorney who doesn't like defending people who are guilty. He was previously played by Matthew McConaughey in the well-liked 2011 movie of the same name. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Girlbossing, the U.S. military | Is it good?: It's as good as a pulpy action movie can be

Interceptor has a classic military movie set-up: When a coordinated attack threatens the remote missile interceptor station she commands, an Army captain (Elsa Pataky) uses her tactical training to stop it before it's too late. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Andrew Garfield, Spider-Man, the year 2012 | Is it good?: It's great and worthy of its cultural resurgence

Andrew Garfield was our shortest lived, and arguably most unsung, Spider-Man, which is why it was so much fun to see him — stop reading if you're sensitive about getting spoiled for a movie that's been out for months — reprise the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Amazing Spider-Man's only crime is that it's a pretty formulaic Spidey origin story with a lame villain, but Garfield and Emma Stone are both so good in it that it doesn't even matter. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: Tom Cruise risking his life for stunts | Is it good?: Is the Burj Khalifa the tallest building in the world?

Mission: Impossible 4 aka Ghost Protocol aka the funniest title for an action movie ever aka the one where Tom Cruise climbs the exterior of the world's tallest building aka the one where they attempted to pass the baton to Jeremy Renner but there's no replacing Tom Cruise. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)



9. Surviving Summer



For fans of: Australian accents, surfing | Is it good?: It's wholesome and uncomplicated

After being expelled from school, a ne'er-do-well teen gets sent to Australia for the summer (sure!), where she joins a crew of teen surfing enthusiasts. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal-seeming guy who moves his family to the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue-tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the second half of the final season is here. Do the Byrdes finally get their wings clipped? (Yesterday's rank: 9)