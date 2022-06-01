Gaten Matarazzo and Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things Netflix

It's a new month, but the list of the Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix is pretty much the same as it was yesterday. Consistency! Stranger Things is, of course, still holding the No. 1 spot. The CW high school series All American, which just added its fourth season to Netflix, comes in at No. 2 today, making it the only new addition to the list (unless you count Cocomelon at No. 8, which is in a perpetual state of falling on and off). The Lincoln Lawyer, Disappearance at Clifton Hall, and Ozark fill out the rest of the top 5.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Wednesday, June 1

For fans of: Stranger Things | Is it good?: It's so fun

Now that the kids are older, Season 4 of Netflix's '80s-style sci-fi megahit embraces full-on horror in a way it hasn't done before (the biggest influence on this season is A Nightmare on Elm Street). It also goes supersized with the episode runtimes, which leads to some bloat. It's not the best season of the show, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Sports, high school, the city of Los Angeles | Is it good?: It's a solid teen drama adults can enjoy too

The very popular CW high school sports drama, which was inspired by former NFL player Spencer Paysinger's life, follows Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), an aspiring football star balancing ambition and everyday teenage drama as he moves from his neighborhood to become MVP at a new school in Beverly Hills. Its fourth season just hit Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Network dramas made for streaming | Is it good?: It's peak dad TV

Netflix doesn't do a lot of network-style dramas, so this legal drama from prolific writer-producer David E. Kelley stands out. Long before he became the Big Little Lies guy, Kelley dominated the lawyers-on-TV space with L.A. Law, The Practice, Ally McBeal, and Boston Legal, among others. This is his return to the genre. The Lincoln Lawyer is based on a bestselling novel series by Michael Connelly, who also created Det. Harry Bosch, and follows Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a Los Angeles defense attorney who doesn't like defending people who are guilty. He was previously played by Matthew McConaughey in the well-liked 2011 movie of the same name. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: David Cronenberg as an actor | Is it good?: Yes

This thriller is set at a motel in Ontario, so it's sort of like a dark Schitt's Creek. It's about a woman who returns home to the small town where she believes she witnessed a kidnapping when she was a child, a crime that's never been solved and may not have even happened. It's a solid little slow-burn thriller with a fun supporting performance from legendary director and occasional actor David Cronenberg. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal-seeming guy who moves his family to the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue-tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the second half of the final season is here. Do the Byrdes finally get their wings clipped? (Yesterday's rank: 4)



6. Wrong Side of the Tracks



For fans of: Tough grandpas, cartel stories | Is it good?: It's gripping

In this Spanish drama, a grizzled war veteran sets out to protect his granddaughter after she becomes involved with the local drug cartel. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Babies who are bosses | Is it good?: You probably have to be a kid to enjoy this one

Teach your kid about white collar crime with this series about adult Ted Templeton reverting back to his alternate Boss Baby persona after he's framed (!) for embezzlement (!!). To hide out, he goes to live with his brother and poses as one of his children! I can't believe that's what this show is about. (Yesterday's rank: 7)



8. Cocomelon



For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, but in a fun way | Is it good?: It's not as good as it was in Season 1

It kind of seems like The Circle just premiered its third season, but in any case, it's already back for a fourth. Netflix's competition series follows contestants who are confined to their own rooms in an apartment complex and can only communicate with each other over social media. There's tons of catfishing, tons of poorly kept secrets, and tons of cheesy hashtags. Also, Baby Spice and Scary Spice are competing under their own catfish profile this season. Sure, why not? New episodes are being released weekly. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

For fans of: Adults in high school, comas | Is it good?: Nah

Rebel Wilson is back! Did you miss her? Well, in any case, here's a movie where she plays a cheerleader who falls into a coma for 20 years and wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to finish high school. You'd think they'd let her do it online or something, but then we wouldn't have this movie, would we? It's a pretty big stinker, but Sam Richardson is in it, and I love seeing him in stuff. (Yesterday's rank: 6)