The Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix Today, January 6

The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. The top 5 on Thursday, Jan. 6 hasn't moved since Wednesday, with Season 4 of Cobra Kai at No. 1, Stay Close at No. 2, The Witcher at No. 3, Don't Look Up at No. 4, and Queer Eye at No. 5, which is where it's been all week. Adam Sandler makes two appearances in today's ranking, with the football comedy The Longest Yard (jumping from No. 9 to No. 7) and the rom-com Just Go With It (No. 10). Also, the Ben Affleck movie The Town joins the list, representing Boston at No. 9.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's Top 10 movies. We also have our list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies to watch on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

For fans of: '80s nostalgia, well-choreographed karate scenes | Is it good?: It's pretty delightful

Cobra Kai's revolving door of rivalries and treaties stops spinning on Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) being friends in Season 4, with the longtime enemies teaming up to take down the Cobra Kai dojo and Kreese (Martin Kove) once and for all (or at least until the next season). By now you know the formula: Friends become enemies, enemies become friends, everyone punches each other, there's a misunderstanding, and there's a huge, awesome fight at the end. Predictability, in the case of Cobra Kai, is comforting. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Netflix thrillers like The Stranger | Is it good?: It'll keep you hooked

Adaptations of novels by the mystery thriller writer Harlan Coben are a genre unto themselves on Netflix — Stay Close is the fourth in two years — and they're reliably entertaining yarns with multiple twists you never see coming. Stay Close stars The Good Fight's Cush Jumbo as a woman whose sordid past comes back to threaten her new life, and she has to take desperate measures to protect her family. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Henry Cavill, serious fantasy | Is it good?: Yes

This epic fantasy series is one of Netflix's biggest. So big, in fact, that the first season, which came out two years ago, cracked the Top 10 last month as fans prepared for the release of Season 2. And now that Season 2 is out, it's going to stay on Netflix's TV list until Henry Cavill's real hair is that long and white and he doesn't have to wear a wig anymore. If you're looking for other great fantasy shows like The Witcher, check out this list. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Celebrities, veneers, general smugness | Is it good?: Ugh, no

In this Adam McKay satire, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play astronomers who realize that an extinction-level comet is on a collision course with Earth and go on a media tour to warn humanity. But their warning is met with hostility, hysteria, or indifference by government, media, and the public. Everyone is just talking about the people who disagree with them about the comet instead of doing anything about the comet. It's about as subtle as a comet smashing into the face of the Earth. The gratuitously star-studded cast includes Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Crying your eyes out | Is it good: The formula is a little stale, but it still works very well

Queer Eye, the hit lifestyle makeover series, is back for its sixth season. This time, the Fab Five heads to Texas, where they help a new crop of struggling people become the best version of themselves. Tears will inevitably be shed as these nice people's lives improve. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Hate-watching, stupid rom-com choices | Is it good?: No, but that's kind of the point

Emily in Paris (and you gotta say it like it rhymes), who haunts the dreams of actual Parisians, is back on the streets of Paris like some kind of colorfully dressed cryptid. The new episodes kick off where Season 1 left off, with the titular American in Paris getting herself into a love triangle after sleeping with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), which puts her in a tight spot with Camille (Camille Razat). Mon dieu! She also wears a checkered bucket hat. Hard to tell which sin is worse. Read TV Guide's full review of Season 2 here. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: When the Sandman plays foosball | Is it good?: It's mid-tier Sandler

Adam Sandler stars in this comedic 2005 remake of the 1974 Burt Reynolds movie about a washed-up former quarterback who gets sent to prison, where a cruel warden makes him lead a team of convicts in a game against the guards. Sandler plays the role originally played by Reynolds, and Reynolds himself plays an older inmate who helps coach the team. The supporting cast also includes Chris Rock, Michael Irvin, and Nelly. It's not as funny as Sandler's other football movie, The Waterboy. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: The concept of saving your grandpa from an island, The Rock | Is it good?: Of course it's not

In this sequel to Journey to the Center of the Earth, Sean (Josh Hutcherson) has to team up with his new step-father (Dwayne Johnson) to rescue his grandfather (Michael Caine) from a mythical island. This movie is interesting if only because it imagines a world where Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could be named Hank. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Heist movies, Boston | Is it good?: Do the Red Sox play at Fenway Park?

Director-writer-star Ben Affleck leads a crew of professional Charlestown bank robbers — including peak hothead Jeremy Renner — on one last job before he leaves the town to start a new life with a bank manager (Rebecca Hall) he got close to while trying to make sure she couldn't identify him. However, his suspicious crew members and the FBI have other plans for him. It's such a good movie that we came up with a whole list of great Boston movies inspired by the last time The Town was on Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Rom-coms, the Sandman wearing clothes he brought with him from home in a movie | Is it good?: It's dumb fun

In this Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston team-up, Sandler plays a caddish plastic surgeon who gets women to hook with him by pretending to be in a disastrous, failing marriage. Then he meets a woman (Brooklyn Decker) whom he wants to actually be with. So he convinces his friend Katherine (Aniston) to pretend to be the wife he's divorcing. What could go wrong, until it all goes right in the end? It's not a "good" movie, but if you're intentionally seeking something brainless, you might enjoy it. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)