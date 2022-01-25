The Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix Today, January 25

Julia Garner, Ozark Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. To the surprise of no one, Ozark is still No. 1 on Tuesday, Jan. 25 after releasing the first half of its final season last week, and it's yet again followed by Archive 81, Too Hot to Handle, The Royal Treatment, and Cheer. Despite releasing its second season back in December, The Witcher continues to move up, coming in at No. 9 today, because it's important to get your Henry Cavill fix where you can. Today's only new addition is Munich — The Edge of War, an alternate history drama set just before World War II, which comes in at No. 10.

For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal seeming guy who moves his family to, you guessed it, the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the final season is here. (Yesterday's rank: 1)





For fans of: Stylish mysteries, feeling an overall sense of dread | Is it good?: It'll definitely suck you in

An archivist (Mamoudou Athie) is tasked with restoring old tapes that were salvaged from a fire, and gets sucked into the world of the grad student (Dina Shihabi) who appears in the footage — and the mysterious cult she was investigating. The show jumps back and forth between two timelines, which helps make this an extra twisty, extra scary mystery. (Yesterday's rank: 2)





For fans of: Bikinis, hot people | Is it good?: Did you like the first two seasons? Then you'll probably like this one too

Too Hot to Handle Tom Dymond/Netflix

What is left to say about Too Hot to Handle that hasn't already been said? Somehow, this reality series about hot people who really want to have sex with each other but aren't allowed to if they want to win a bunch of money is now on its third season. If nothing else, you can really turn your brain off while you watch this one. Watch the trailer on YouTube. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: New Yawk accents, monarchies, fictional countries | Is it good?: No, but who cares?

A hairdresser from New York (and you know that because of Laura Marano's insane approximation of an accent) gets hired to do the hair for an upcoming royal wedding (sure!) in Lavania (you will never be Genovia) and obviously immediately falls for the prince (Mena Massoud) who is, of course, marrying for duty rather than love. (Yesterday's rank: 4)





For fans of: Sports docuseries, watching the human body do unreal things, facing controversy head on | Is it good?: It's so good

Producer Greg Whiteley is one of TV's Midases, a man whose golden touch makes hits out of any sports docuseries he creates (see: Last Chance U, Last Chance U: Basketball). But Cheer, which follows college cheerleading powerhouse Navarro College, might be his best. Following a Season 1 that won three Emmys, Cheer returns for Season 2 with its world upside down and dealing with celebrity, both the good and bad. Season 2 also deals with controversy — Season 1 star Jerry Harris was charged with sexual abuse of a minor and child pornography — head on, in addition to coronavirus and the brutal storms that hit Texas last winter. But the heart of the season is still the competition, which is magnified as cameras also follow Navarro's rivals, Trinity Valley, and the collision course of both teams in Daytona. (Yesterday's rank: 5)





For fans of: '80s nostalgia, well-choreographed karate scenes | Is it good?: It's pretty delightful

Cobra Kai's revolving door of rivalries and treaties stops spinning on Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) being friends in Season 4, with the longtime enemies teaming up to take down the Cobra Kai dojo and Kreese (Martin Kove) once and for all (or at least until the next season). By now you know the formula: Friends become enemies, enemies become friends, everyone punches each other, there's a misunderstanding, and there's a huge, awesome fight at the end. Predictability, in the case of Cobra Kai, is comforting. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

7. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





For fans of: Henry Cavill, serious fantasy | Is it good?: Yes

This epic fantasy series is one of Netflix's biggest. So big, in fact, that the first season, which came out two years ago, has cracked the Top 10 as fans prepare for the release of Season 2 on Friday. If you're looking for other great fantasy shows like The Witcher, check this list out. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Imaginary internet friends come to life | Is it good?: For kids, sure!

This Nickelodeon show follows a kid whose self-confidence is so low that she joins a personal affirmation app (are the children OK?), and somehow wishes the little avatar that exists inside the app to life, gaining a hype woman and a best friend all at once. (Yesterday's rank: 8)





For fans of: Espionage movies, alternate history | Is it good?: Yes

This spy thriller is set in 1938, just before the start of World War II. British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons) doesn't want war. It falls to a British civil servant named Hugh Legat (George MacKay) and a German diplomat named Paul von Hartmann (Jannis Niewöhner) to obtain a document that will expose Hitler's plans and hopefully avert the war. Spoiler alert: It doesn't work. Knowing the outcome aside, this is a well-made espionage drama, with a typically charismatic performance from Jeremy Irons. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)