The Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix Today, January 21

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, Ozark Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. On Friday, Jan. 21, the horror-mystery series Archive 81 continues to dominate the No. 1 spot, while the just-released third season of Too Hot to Handle comes in second. A new rom-com takes the No. 3 spot today: The Royal Treatment, which is about a normal-ish girl who falls for a prince, a phenomenon known in some circles as "the ol' Meghan Markle." Ozark, which dropped the first part of its fourth season today, is at No. 6, but we suspect it will move up over the weekend.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's Top 10 movies. We also have our list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies to watch on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

For fans of: Stylish mysteries, feeling an overall sense of dread | Is it good?: It'll definitely suck you in

An archivist (Mamoudou Athie) is tasked with restoring old tapes that were salvaged from a fire, and gets sucked into the world of the grad student (Dina Shihabi) who appears in the footage — and the mysterious cult she was investigating. The show jumps back and forth between two timelines, which helps make this an extra twisty, extra scary mystery. (Yesterday's rank: 1)





For fans of: Bikinis, hot people | Is it good?: Did you like the first two seasons? Then you'll probably like this one too

What is left to say about Too Hot to Handle that hasn't already been said? Somehow, this reality series about hot people who really want to have sex with each other but aren't allowed to if they want to win a bunch of money is now on its third season. If nothing else, you can really turn your brain off while you watch this one. Watch the trailer on YouTube. (Yesterday's rank: 2)





For fans of: New Yawk accents, monarchies, fictional countries | Is it good?: No, but who cares?

A hairdresser from New York (and you know that because of Laura Marano's insane approximation of an accent) gets hired to do the hair for an upcoming royal wedding (sure!) in Lavania (you will never be Genovia) and obviously immediately falls for the prince (Mena Massoud) who is, of course, marrying for duty rather than love. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Sports docuseries, watching the human body do unreal things, facing controversy head on | Is it good?: It's so good

Producer Greg Whiteley is one of TV's Midases, a man whose golden touch makes hits out of any sports docuseries he creates (see: Last Chance U, Last Chance U: Basketball). But Cheer, which follows college cheerleading powerhouse Navarro College, might be his best. Following a Season 1 that won three Emmys, Cheer returns for Season 2 with its world upside down and dealing with celebrity, both the good and bad. Season 2 also deals with controversy — Season 1 star Jerry Harris was charged with sexual abuse of a minor and child pornography — head on, in addition to coronavirus and the brutal storms that hit Texas last winter. But the heart of the season is still the competition, which is magnified as cameras also follow Navarro's rivals, Trinity Valley, and the collision course of both teams in Daytona. (Yesterday's rank: 3)





For fans of: '80s nostalgia, well-choreographed karate scenes | Is it good?: It's pretty delightful

Cobra Kai's revolving door of rivalries and treaties stops spinning on Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) being friends in Season 4, with the longtime enemies teaming up to take down the Cobra Kai dojo and Kreese (Martin Kove) once and for all (or at least until the next season). By now you know the formula: Friends become enemies, enemies become friends, everyone punches each other, there's a misunderstanding, and there's a huge, awesome fight at the end. Predictability, in the case of Cobra Kai, is comforting. (Yesterday's rank: 6)





For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal seeming guy who moves his family to, you guessed it, the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the final season is on the way. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

For fans of: Airport novels, being able to predict the ending | Is it good?: Nah

Alyssa Milano returns to acting with this adaptation of Nora Roberts' romantic thriller Brazen Virtue. She plays Grace, a mystery novelist and crime expert whose own family becomes something out of one of her books when her sister, who was living a double life as a webcam performer, is murdered. As Grace works to catch her sister's killer, she finds herself drawn to the detective on the case, Ed (Sam Page), who has different opinions about how to go about the investigation. It's an instantly forgettable thriller that only exists as long as you're watching it. (Yesterday's rank: 5)





For fans of: Haunted dolls | Is it good?: It's super scary

This is for anyone who saw Annabelle and thought, "Cool, but where did this haunted doll even come from?" It tells the origin story of the titular Annabelle, and how she became the demonic toy we all know and fear. Annabelle: Creation is just one entry in the Conjuring film series, and as always, there are more nuns in these movies than you might expect. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)



9. After We Fell



For fans of: Harry Styles fanfiction, bizarrely intense romance | Is it good?: It's certainly committed to how bad it is

If you can believe it, this is the third movie in the After film series, which are movies based on books based on Wattpad fanfiction about — wait for it — Harry Styles! This is all so dark, but these movies are insanely popular among a certain demographic, and in this one, Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) are just as in love as ever, but revelations about both of their families threaten to tear them apart. And don't worry, After We Fell is nowhere near the last movie in this saga. (Yesterday's rank: 4)





For fans of: Scammers | Is it good?: The constant reenactments are a little corny, but the story is compelling

Netflix's latest entry in the true crime genre is this miniseries about Robert Hendy-Freegard, a guy who was extremely good at scamming people out of money. He committed most his crimes in the '90s, all while using a fake MI5 identity, which helped him convince his victims to hand over their lives to him. There are a lot of interesting interviews with some of the victims and their families, and if you can look past the extremely true crime-y reenactments, it's a crazy story that goes in directions you wouldn't expect. (Yesterday's rank: 8)