The Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix Today, January 20

Too Hot to Handle Tom Dymond/Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. On Thursday, Jan. 20, the new horror series Archive 81 continues to reign supreme at No. 1, but Too Hot to Handle, which just released its third season, is coming for the crown as it ranks in the No. 2 spot today. The rest of the top 5 is rounded out by Season 2 of the sports reality series Cheer, the Harry Styles-inspired romance movie After We Fell, and Alyssa Milano's thriller Brazen. Ozark is at No. 9 as people continue to catch up before Netflix releases the first part of its fourth season, but we expect it to shoot up as soon as those new episodes drop.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's Top 10 movies. We also have our list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies to watch on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Thursday, Jan. 20







For fans of: Stylish mysteries, feeling an overall sense of dread | Is it good?: It'll definitely suck you in

An archivist (Mamoudou Athie) is tasked with restoring old tapes that were salvaged from a fire, and gets sucked into the world of the grad student (Dina Shihabi) who appears in the footage — and the mysterious cult she was investigating. The show jumps back and forth between two timelines, which helps make this an extra twisty, extra scary mystery. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Bikinis, hot people | Is it good?: Did you like the first two seasons? Then you'll probably like this one too

What is left to say about Too Hot to Handle that hasn't already been said? Somehow, this reality series about hot people who really want to have sex with each other but aren't allowed to if they want to win a bunch of money is now on its third season. If nothing else, you can really turn your brain off while you watch this one. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Sports docuseries, watching the human body do unreal things, facing controversy head on | Is it good?: It's so good

Producer Greg Whiteley is one of TV's Midases, a man whose golden touch makes hits out of any sports docuseries he creates (see: Last Chance U, Last Chance U: Basketball). But Cheer, which follows college cheerleading powerhouse Navarro College, might be his best. Following a Season 1 that won three Emmys, Cheer returns for Season 2 with its world upside down and dealing with celebrity, both the good and bad. Season 2 also deals with controversy — Season 1 star Jerry Harris was charged with sexual abuse of a minor and child pornography — head on, in addition to coronavirus and the brutal storms that hit Texas last winter. But the heart of the season is still the competition, which is magnified as cameras also follow Navarro's rivals, Trinity Valley, and the collision course of both teams in Daytona. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







4. After We Fell

For fans of: Harry Styles fanfiction, bizarrely intense romance | Is it good?: It's certainly committed to how bad it is

If you can believe it, this is the third movie in the After film series, which are movies based on books based on Wattpad fanfiction about — wait for it — Harry Styles! This is all so dark, but these movies are insanely popular among a certain demographic, and in this one, Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) are just as in love as ever, but revelations about both of their families threaten to tear them apart. And don't worry, After We Fell is nowhere near the last movie in this saga. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Airport novels, being able to predict the ending | Is it good?: Nah

Alyssa Milano returns to acting with this adaptation of Nora Roberts' romantic thriller Brazen Virtue. She plays Grace, a mystery novelist and crime expert whose own family becomes something out of one of her books when her sister, who was living a double life as a webcam performer, is murdered. As Grace works to catch her sister's killer, she finds herself drawn to the detective on the case, Ed (Sam Page), who has different opinions about how to go about the investigation. It's an instantly forgettable thriller that only exists as long as you're watching it. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: '80s nostalgia, well-choreographed karate scenes | Is it good?: It's pretty delightful

Cobra Kai's revolving door of rivalries and treaties stops spinning on Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) being friends in Season 4, with the longtime enemies teaming up to take down the Cobra Kai dojo and Kreese (Martin Kove) once and for all (or at least until the next season). By now you know the formula: Friends become enemies, enemies become friends, everyone punches each other, there's a misunderstanding, and there's a huge, awesome fight at the end. Predictability, in the case of Cobra Kai, is comforting. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

Looking for More Netflix Recommendations? These Are the Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix Right Now

For fans of: Netflix thrillers like The Stranger | Is it good?: It'll keep you hooked

Adaptations of novels by the mystery thriller writer Harlan Coben are a genre unto themselves on Netflix — Stay Close is the fourth in two years — and they're reliably entertaining yarns with multiple twists you never see coming. Stay Close stars The Good Fight's Cush Jumbo as a woman whose sordid past comes back to threaten her new life, and she has to take desperate measures to protect her family. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Scammers | Is it good?: The constant reenactments are a little corny, but the story is compelling

Netflix's latest entry in the true crime genre is this miniseries about Robert Hendy-Freegard, a guy who was extremely good at scamming people out of money. He committed most his crimes in the '90s, all while using a fake MI5 identity, which helped him convince his victims to hand over their lives to him. There are a lot of interesting interviews with some of the victims and their families, and if you can look past the extremely true crime-y reenactments, it's a crazy story that goes in directions you wouldn't expect. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal seeming guy who moves his family to, you guessed it, the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the final season is on the way. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Henry Cavill, serious fantasy | Is it good?: Yes

This epic fantasy series is one of Netflix's biggest. So big, in fact, that the first season, which came out two years ago, cracked the Top 10 last month as fans prepared for the release of Season 2. And now that Season 2 is out, it's going to stay on Netflix's TV list until Henry Cavill's real hair is that long and white and he doesn't have to wear a wig anymore. If you're looking for other great fantasy shows like The Witcher, check out this list. (Yesterday's rank: 8)