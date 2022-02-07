The Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix Today, February 7

Sweet Magnolias Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. On Monday, Feb. 7, Sweet Magnolias, which released its long-awaited second season on Friday, comes in at No. 1, the Korean zombie series All of Us Are Dead comes in at No. 2, and Ozark is at No. 3. The true crime doc The Tinder Swindler sits at No. 6, and Will Arnett's improv crime comedy series Murderville is in the No. 9 spot.

For fans of: Wholesome TV, women being friends | Is it good?: It's a cute, turn-your-brain-off show

Netflix's Southern drama finally returns for its long-awaited second season of friendship and margaritas. In Season 2, we return to Serenity, South Carolina, to catch up with Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley), who are all facing challenges in their relationships, careers, and family lives, like dealing with the fallout from Maddie's son Kyle's (Logan Allen) car accident. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Zombies, teens | Is it good?: It's really great

The jolting thriller about a zombie virus outbreak at a high school follows students as they desperately fight against flesh-eating monsters — some of whom had been their human friends just minutes before. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal seeming guy who moves his family to, you guessed it, the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the first part of the final season is here. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Super-powered kids | Is it good?: It's cute enough

Michael B. Jordan produces this show about a single mother working to protect her young super-powered son while trying to figure out where his abilities came from. Season 2 is out now. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: The Woman in the Window and/or The Girl on the Train | Is it good?: It's the kind of show that'll make you ask, "Why does this exist?"

In this parody series of psychological thrillers like The Woman in the Window and The Girl on the Train (you might already see where this is going), Kristen Bell plays a woman in mourning after a family tragedy who decides to play amateur detective after witnessing a murder across the street. Veronica Mars would probably not approve of this. (Yesterday's rank: 4)





For fans of: Con men, dating app nightmares | Is it good?: It's worth a swipe, but it isn't "the one"

Tinder is already a hellhole of lies and desperation, but for some women, it's even worse. The Tinder Swindler follows the story of a con man who courted women with extravagant trips and stays at five-star hotels, but ended up taking all their cash in order to dupe the next women with the same luxury. Using interviews with many of his victims, The Tinder Swindler paints a portrait of a sociopath whose only goal was to take and move on, providing himself with a lavish life while the debt fell on the women who believed his lies. It's an engrossing story, if not a perfect documentary. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Those annoying little Minions | Is it good?: Kids and adults who post Minion memes on Facebook sure love it

The first Despicable Me was about a villain learning to love his three adopted daughters, and its sequel is about him trying to give up a life of villaining so he can devote all his time to them. Cute! This movie contains two inescapable 2013 phenomenons: Minions and that Pharrell Williams song "Happy." (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: Moms with secrets, Russian spies | Is it good?: Just watch The Americans

A mom from New Jersey is forced to confront her long-hidden past as a Russian spy, using her unique skills to work for the government to avoid putting her family at risk. Also, she's a shape-shifter. It's silly. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

For fans of: Improv with a dash of murder, celebrities | Is it good?: It's pretty funny

Do you like improv comedy? That's not necessarily a prerequisite to watching Murderville, but it should be something you at least kind of enjoy if you plan on watching. The series stars Will Arnett as a mustachioed detective who, in every episode, has to solve a new murder with the help of a rotating door of celebrity partners, who are playing themselves and aren't given a script. (Conan O'Brien, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, and Sharon Stone are among them.) They improvise their way through the cases beside a straight-faced Arnett, giggling all the way. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: Kevin James, football | Is it good?: Nah

Kevin James plays New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton in this sports comedy about how Payton coached his son's Pop Warner team during a one-year suspension from the NFL. The weirdest part of this movie is the fact that it tries to make an inspirational family movie out of the, uh, pretty dark reason Payton was suspended in the first place. (Yesterday's rank: 9)