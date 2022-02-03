The Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix Today, February 3

Rome Flynn, Raising Dion Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. On Thursday, Feb. 3, the kid superhero show Raising Dion, which just dropped its second season, takes the No. 1 spot, bumping Kristen Bell's parody thriller The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window down to No. 2 and the Korean zombie series All of Us Are Dead to No. 3. New to the ranking today are the exquisitely named true crime documentary The Tinder Swindler (No. 7) and the Zac Efron-starring Nicholas Sparks adaptation The Lucky One (No. 10).

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's Top 10 movies. We also have our list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies to watch on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Thursday, Feb. 3







For fans of: Super-powered kids | Is it good?: It's cute enough

Michael B. Jordan produces this show about a single mother working to protect her young super-powered son while trying to figure out where his abilities came from. Season 2 is out now. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: The Woman in the Window and/or The Girl on the Train | Is it good?: It's the kind of show that'll make you ask, "Why does this exist?"

In this parody series of psychological thrillers like The Woman in the Window and The Girl on the Train (you might already see where this is going), Kristen Bell plays a woman in mourning after a family tragedy who decides to play amateur detective after witnessing a murder across the street. Veronica Mars would probably not approve of this. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Zombies, teens | Is it good?: It's really great

The jolting thriller about a zombie virus outbreak at a high school follows students as they desperately fight against flesh-eating monsters — some of whom had been their human friends just minutes before. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal seeming guy who moves his family to, you guessed it, the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the first part of the final season is here. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Moms with secrets, Russian spies | Is it good?: Just watch The Americans

A mom from New Jersey is forced to confront her long-hidden past as a Russian spy, using her unique skills to work for the government to avoid putting her family at risk. Also, she's a shape-shifter. It's silly. (Yesterday's rank: 5)





For fans of: Those annoying little Minions | Is it good?: Kids and adults who post Minion memes on Facebook sure love it

The first Despicable Me was about a villain learning to love his three adopted daughters, and its sequel is about him trying to give up a life of villaining so he can devote all his time to them. Cute! This movie contains two inescapable 2013 phenomenons: Minions and that Pharrell Williams song "Happy." (Yesterday's rank: 8)

Looking for More Netflix Recommendations? These Are the Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix Right Now

For fans of: Con men, dating app nightmares | Is it good?: It's worth a swipe, but it isn't "the one"

Tinder is already a hellhole of lies and desperation, but for some women, it's even worse. The Tinder Swindler follows the story of a con man who courted women with extravagant trips and stays at five-star hotels, but ended up taking all their cash in order to dupe the next women with the same luxury. Using interviews with many of his victims, The Tinder Swindler paints a portrait of a sociopath whose only goal was to take and move on, providing himself with a lavish life while the debt fell on the women who believed his lies. It's an engrossing story, if not a perfect documentary. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Kevin James, football | Is it good?: Nah

Kevin James plays New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton in this sports comedy about how Payton coached his son's Pop Warner team during a one-year suspension from the NFL. The weirdest part of this movie is the fact that it tries to make an inspirational family movie out of the, uh, pretty dark reason Payton was suspended in the first place. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: That specific Michael Bay touch, giant robots | Is it good?: It's pretty stupid

The Megan Foxissance means resurrecting this installment in Michael Bay's Transformers movie series, for better or worse. This one finds Shia LaBeouf's Sam facing off against an ancient bad guy robot called The Fallen before it can destroy all the good guy robots like Optimus Prime. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Nicholas Sparks romance, Zac Efron's abs | Is it good?: If you like The Notebook, this... is nowhere near as good

Zac Efron plays a Marine who survives a mortar attack because he's distracted by a photograph of a beautiful woman he finds on the ground. When he gets home from Iraq, he goes and finds the woman, a Louisiana divorcee played by Taylor Schilling, and starts a relationship with her — but doesn't tell her the real reason he found her. It's based on a romance novel by Nicholas Sparks, and it's engineered to make you cry. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)