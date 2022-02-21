The Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix Today, February 21

Steve Carell and Ben Schwartz, Space Force Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. On Monday, Feb. 21, the Shonda Rhimes-produced scammer series Inventing Anna continues to sit comfortably at No. 1. Over the weekend, new arrivals like Texas Chainsaw Massacre (yep, they resurrected that franchise again!) and Space Force Season 2 moved into the top 5, but other than that, this list is made up of a lot of the same things we saw last week, like Love Is Blind Season 2, Ozark, and All of Us Are Dead.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Monday, Feb. 21

For fans of: Scammers, Shonda, silliness | Is it good?: It's a lot of fun

This limited series is the first show superproducer Shonda Rhimes has created since Scandal, and the true story that got her to open up Final Draft again is a doozy. It's the only-in-America-and-New-York-City-specifically saga of Anna Delvey, played by Ozark's Julia Garner, a wealthy German socialite who took New York society by storm in the mid 2010s — only it turned out she wasn't wealthy or even technically German. She was a con artist who scammed various people and institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks to her nearly supernatural self-confidence. She became famous thanks to a bombshell New York Magazine story, the writing of which drives the plot of Inventing Anna, as journalist Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) tries to answer the question, "Who is Anna Delvey?" (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos | Is it good?: If you enjoyed Season 1, you'll enjoy Season 2

The reality dating sensation that was the biggest show in America right before the pandemic started is finally back for a second season. The premise now is the same as it was then: A bunch of single people are sequestered in a house where they meet potential romantic partners. They get to know each other while talking for hours in pods where they can't see each other. Some of them get engaged, and then we follow them as they try to make it work outside of the pods and prepare for their weddings. It drops in batches of episodes over the course of a few weeks, each covering a different part of the process. It's a fascinating social experiment with jaw-dropping surprises and wild characters (I will never forget Jessica from Season 1, who gave her dog wine on camera). (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: Texas, chainsaws, reboots | Is it good?: It is not

The long-running slasher franchise gets revived once again, and this time Leatherface is taking on influencers. When a group of rich, idealistic young people arrive in the devastated Texas town of Harlow with the intention of gentrifying it, they quickly learn that a family of chainsaw wielding maniacs don't plan on letting that happen. It's somehow even worse than that sounds. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Wholesome TV, women being friends | Is it good?: It's a cute, turn-your-brain-off show

Netflix's Southern drama finally returns for its long-awaited second season of friendship and margaritas. In Season 2, we return to Serenity, South Carolina, to catch up with Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley), who are all facing challenges in their relationships, careers, and family lives, like dealing with the fallout from Maddie's son Kyle's (Logan Allen) car accident. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: The Office in space | Is it good?: Its whole shtick gets old pretty fast, but the cast is great

Steve Carell plays Michael Scott with a slightly better job in this series about a group of people tasked with establishing a United States Space Force to function as the sixth branch of the Armed Forces. Carell is supported by an excellent cast that includes John Malkovich and Ben Schwartz, but the show itself never quite meets them where they're at. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Disney-esque animation, teacups | Is it good?: It's cute!

This kids' show follows Cuphead (his head is a teacup, you see) and all the reckless adventures he ropes his cautious brother Mugman (his head is also a teacup, confusingly) into. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal seeming guy who moves his family to, you guessed it, the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the first part of the final season is here. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: Non-Marvelified Chris Hemsworth | Is it good?: It was misunderstood at the time, but it's actually excellent

The great Michael Mann directs this action-thriller about a hacker (Chris Hemsworth) who's released from prison in order to help a team of American and Chinese agents hunt down a cyberterrorist. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

For fans of: Zombies, teens | Is it good?: It's really great

The jolting thriller about a zombie virus outbreak at a high school follows students as they desperately fight against flesh-eating monsters — some of whom had been their human friends just minutes before. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

For fans of: The classic comedy pairing of a grumpy old man and an impressionable kid, Bill Murray | Is it good?: Yeah

Bill Murray stars in this well-liked, sentimental dramedy as a cranky Vietnam vet who drinks, smokes, gambles, and takes care of his Alzheimer's-stricken wife. When a single mom (Melissa McCarthy) and her sensitive 12-year-old son (Jaden Martell) move in next door, Vincent takes a liking to the kid, and teaches him how to make it in this cruel world. If you like Bill Murray at his Bill Murrayest, you'll like this. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)