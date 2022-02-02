The Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix Today, February 2

Rome Flynn, Raising Dion Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. On Wednesday, Feb. 2, Kristen Bell's parody thriller The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window and the Korean zombie series All of Us Are Dead still claim the top 2 spots, while the superhero show Raising Dion, which just released its second season, comes in at No. 3. Two movies also make their way into the ranking today: Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and Despicable Me 2.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's Top 10 movies. We also have our list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies to watch on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Wednesday, Feb. 2







For fans of: The Woman in the Window and/or The Girl on the Train | Is it good?: It's the kind of show that'll make you ask, "Why does this exist?"

In this parody series of psychological thrillers like The Woman in the Window and The Girl on the Train (you might already see where this is going), Kristen Bell plays a woman in mourning after a family tragedy who decides to play amateur detective after witnessing a murder across the street. Veronica Mars would probably not approve of this. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Zombies, teens | Is it good?: It's really great

The jolting thriller about a zombie virus outbreak at a high school follows students as they desperately fight against flesh-eating monsters — some of whom had been their human friends just minutes before. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: Super-powered kids | Is it good?: It's cute enough

Michael B. Jordan produces this show about a single mother working to protect her young super-powered son while trying to figure out where his abilities came from. Season 2 is out now. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal seeming guy who moves his family to, you guessed it, the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the first part of the final season is here. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Moms with secrets, Russian spies | Is it good?: Just watch The Americans

A mom from New Jersey is forced to confront her long-hidden past as a Russian spy, using her unique skills to work for the government to avoid putting her family at risk. Also, she's a shape-shifter. It's silly. (Yesterday's rank: 4)





For fans of: Kevin James, football | Is it good?: Nah

Kevin James plays New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton in this sports comedy about how Payton coached his son's Pop Warner team during a one-year suspension from the NFL. The weirdest part of this movie is the fact that it tries to make an inspirational family movie out of the, uh, pretty dark reason Payton was suspended in the first place. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: That specific Michael Bay touch, giant robots | Is it good?: It's pretty stupid

The Megan Foxissance means resurrecting this installment in Michael Bay's Transformers movie series, for better or worse. This one finds Shia LaBeouf's Sam facing off against an ancient bad guy robot called The Fallen before it can destroy all the good guy robots like Optimus Prime. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Those annoying little Minions | Is it good?: Kids and adults who post Minion memes on Facebook sure love it

The first Despicable Me was about a villain learning to love his three adopted daughters, and its sequel is about him trying to give up a life of villaining so he can devote all his time to them. Cute! This movie contains two inescapable 2013 phenomenons: Minions and that Pharrell Williams song "Happy." (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Bad rom-coms | Is it good?: Like I said, it's bad

Alexandra Daddario plays a marketing executive (I love generic rom-com jobs) who confesses her darkest secrets to a stranger (Tyler Hoechlin) on a flight when she thinks their plane is about to crash. Spoiler: It doesn't, and then he becomes her boss! Uh oh! (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: Stylish mysteries, feeling an overall sense of dread | Is it good?: It'll definitely suck you in

An archivist (Mamoudou Athie) is tasked with restoring old tapes that were salvaged from a fire, and gets sucked into the world of the grad student (Dina Shihabi) who appears in the footage — and the mysterious cult she was investigating. The show jumps back and forth between two timelines, which helps make this an extra twisty, extra scary mystery. (Yesterday's rank: 6)