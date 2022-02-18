The Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix Today, February 18

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. On Friday, Feb. 18, Julia Garner continues to rule the top 5, as she has been all week: Inventing Anna, in which she plays the infamous fake German heiress Anna Delvey, is still holding down the No. 1 spot, while Ozark, the crime series that won her an Emmy, holds down No. 5. Elsewhere in the list, Act I of the Kanye West documentary jeen-yuhs comes in at No. 4 (it's been a busy week for the guy!), and the new action movie Fistful of Vengeance takes No. 6.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's Top 10 movies. We also have our list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies to watch on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Friday, Feb. 18







For fans of: Scammers, Shonda, silliness | Is it good?: It's a lot of fun

This limited series is the first show superproducer Shonda Rhimes has created since Scandal, and the true story that got her to open up Final Draft again is a doozy. It's the only-in-America-and-New-York-City-specifically saga of Anna Delvey, played by Ozark's Julia Garner, a wealthy German socialite who took New York society by storm in the mid 2010s — only it turned out she wasn't wealthy or even technically German. She was a con artist who scammed various people and institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks to her nearly supernatural self-confidence. She became famous thanks to a bombshell New York Magazine story, the writing of which drives the plot of Inventing Anna, as journalist Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) tries to answer the question, "Who is Anna Delvey?" (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos | Is it good?: If you enjoyed Season 1, you'll enjoy Season 2

The reality dating sensation that was the biggest show in America right before the pandemic started is finally back for a second season. The premise now is the same as it was then: A bunch of single people are sequestered in a house where they meet potential romantic partners. They get to know each other while talking for hours in pods where they can't see each other. Some of them get engaged, and then we follow them as they try to make it work outside of the pods and prepare for their weddings. It drops in batches of episodes over the course of a few weeks, each covering a different part of the process. It's a fascinating social experiment with jaw-dropping surprises and wild characters (I will never forget Jessica from Season 1, who gave her dog wine on camera). (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: Wholesome TV, women being friends | Is it good?: It's a cute, turn-your-brain-off show

Netflix's Southern drama finally returns for its long-awaited second season of friendship and margaritas. In Season 2, we return to Serenity, South Carolina, to catch up with Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley), who are all facing challenges in their relationships, careers, and family lives, like dealing with the fallout from Maddie's son Kyle's (Logan Allen) car accident. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: The artist formerly known as Kanye West | Is it good?: If you still find Kanye interesting, it's totally fascinating

This documentary follows Kanye West over the course of more than 20 years, as captured through the lens of his friend Clarence "Coodie" Simmons Jr. It will be released over the course of three weeks, with each installment covering a different period of the rapper's career. Part 1 is the beginning, when Kanye was an up-and-coming producer struggling to make people take him seriously as a rapper. It's inspiring to see him as a young man with big dreams, because everything he dreamed of came true, and then some. But it's also sad, because he didn't used to be the detached-from-reality troll he is now, and there's a lot of intimate footage of him with his beloved, late mother Donda. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal seeming guy who moves his family to, you guessed it, the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the first part of the final season is here. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Wu Assassins, big action set pieces | Is it good?: It's pretty messy, but the fight scenes are fun spectacles

The 2019 Netflix series Wu Assassins gets the wrap-everything-up movie treatment, catching us up with Kai (Iko Uwais), travels to Bangkok on a revenge mission, which quickly turns into a fight to save the world from supernatural forces. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

Looking for More Netflix Recommendations? These Are the Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix Right Now

For fans of: The classic comedy pairing of a grumpy old man and an impressionable kid, Bill Murray | Is it good?: Yeah

Bill Murray stars in this well-liked, sentimental dramedy as a cranky Vietnam vet who drinks, smokes, gambles, and takes care of his Alzheimer's-stricken wife. When a single mom (Melissa McCarthy) and her sensitive 12-year-old son (Jaden Martell) move in next door, Vincent takes a liking to the kid, and teaches him how to make it in this cruel world. If you like Bill Murray at his Bill Murrayest, you'll like this. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

For fans of: Zombies, teens | Is it good?: It's really great

The jolting thriller about a zombie virus outbreak at a high school follows students as they desperately fight against flesh-eating monsters — some of whom had been their human friends just minutes before. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Non-Marvelified Chris Hemsworth | Is it good?: It was misunderstood at the time, but it's actually excellent

The great Michael Mann directs this action-thriller about a hacker (Chris Hemsworth) who's released from prison in order to help a team of American and Chinese agents hunt down a cyberterrorist. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Those annoying little Minions | Is it good?: Kids and adults who post Minion memes on Facebook sure love it

The first Despicable Me was about a villain learning to love his three adopted daughters, and its sequel is about him trying to give up a life of villaining so he can devote all his time to them. Cute! This movie contains two inescapable 2013 phenomenons: Minions and that Pharrell Williams song "Happy." (Yesterday's rank: 9)