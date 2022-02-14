The Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix Today, February 14

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna Aaron Epstein/Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. On Monday, Feb. 14, Inventing Anna, the Shonda Rhimes-produced show about the infamous Soho Grifter Anna Delvey, takes the No. 1 spot. The dating competition series Love Is Blind recently returned for Season 2, and it comes in second today, while Sweet Magnolias and All of Us Are Dead come in third and fourth, respectively, dropping only a couple of places from where they were all last week. Tall Girl 2, which is of course the sequel to 2019's teen rom-com Tall Girl, closes out the top 5.

For fans of: Scammers, Shonda, silliness | Is it good?: It's a lot of fun

This limited series is the first show superproducer Shonda Rhimes has created since Scandal, and the true story that got her to open up Final Draft again is a doozy. It's the only-in-America-and-New-York-City-specifically saga of Anna Delvey, played by Ozark's Julia Garner, a wealthy German socialite who took New York society by storm in the mid 2010s — only it turned out she wasn't wealthy or even technically German. She was a con artist who scammed various people and institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks to her nearly supernatural self-confidence. She became famous thanks to a bombshell New York Magazine story, the writing of which drives the plot of Inventing Anna, as journalist Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) tries to answer the question, "Who is Anna Delvey?" (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos | Is it good?: If you enjoyed Season 1, you'll enjoy Season 2

The reality dating sensation that was the biggest show in America right before the pandemic started is finally back for a second season. The premise now is the same as it was then: A bunch of single people are sequestered in a house where they meet potential romantic partners. They get to know each other while talking for hours in pods where they can't see each other. Some of them get engaged, and then we follow them as they try to make it work outside of the pods and prepare for their weddings. It drops in batches of episodes over the course of a few weeks, each covering a different part of the process. It's a fascinating social experiment with jaw-dropping surprises and wild characters (I will never forget Jessica from Season 1, who gave her dog wine on camera). (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: Wholesome TV, women being friends | Is it good?: It's a cute, turn-your-brain-off show

Netflix's Southern drama finally returns for its long-awaited second season of friendship and margaritas. In Season 2, we return to Serenity, South Carolina, to catch up with Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley), who are all facing challenges in their relationships, careers, and family lives, like dealing with the fallout from Maddie's son Kyle's (Logan Allen) car accident. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Zombies, teens | Is it good?: It's really great

The jolting thriller about a zombie virus outbreak at a high school follows students as they desperately fight against flesh-eating monsters — some of whom had been their human friends just minutes before. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Being a tall girl or wanting to live vicariously through a tall girl, teen romance | Is it good?: Nah, but you might laugh at how not good it is

Before anyone was even able to convince me that 2019's Tall Girl, a teen rom-com about a girl who my tallest friend has alleged "isn't even that tall," needed to exist, Netflix announced there would be a sequel. Sure! Fine, whatever. Tall Girl 2 deals with the titular tall girl (Ava Michelle) becoming popular (previously she was an outcast due to the fact that she is so tall), getting cast in the school musical, and developing an ego that puts a strain on her relationships because of it. Once again I say: Sure, fine, whatever. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Those annoying little Minions | Is it good?: Kids and adults who post Minion memes on Facebook sure love it

The first Despicable Me was about a villain learning to love his three adopted daughters, and its sequel is about him trying to give up a life of villaining so he can devote all his time to them. Cute! This movie contains two inescapable 2013 phenomenons: Minions and that Pharrell Williams song "Happy." (Yesterday's rank: 8)

For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal seeming guy who moves his family to, you guessed it, the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the first part of the final season is here. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Super-powered kids | Is it good?: It's cute enough

Michael B. Jordan produces this show about a single mother working to protect her young super-powered son while trying to figure out where his abilities came from. Season 2 is out now. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

For fans of: Con men, dating app nightmares | Is it good?: It's worth a swipe, but it isn't "the one"

Tinder is already a hellhole of lies and desperation, but for some women, it's even worse. The Tinder Swindler follows the story of a con man who courted women with extravagant trips and stays at five-star hotels, but ended up taking all their cash in order to dupe the next women with the same luxury. Using interviews with many of his victims, The Tinder Swindler paints a portrait of a sociopath whose only goal was to take and move on, providing himself with a lavish life while the debt fell on the women who believed his lies. It's an engrossing story, if not a perfect documentary. (Yesterday's rank: 7)









For fans of: Catching killers, baby! | Is it good?: Don't expect anything too in depth, but if you like true crime, you'll probably enjoy this

In its second season, this docuseries continues to examine how three serial killers — this time, BTK, the Phoenix Serial Shooter, and the Toronto Village Killer — were tracked down and caught. There's honestly not much here you couldn't find on Wikipedia, but at just four 30-40 minute episodes, it's the kind of show you can watch in one sitting. (Yesterday's rank: 10)