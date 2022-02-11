The Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix Today, February 11

Disenchantment Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. On Friday, Feb. 11, Sweet Magnolias Season 2 and the Korean zombie series All of Us Are Dead end the week where they started, in the No. 1 and No. 2 spots. Catching Killers moves up to the No. 3 spot, bumping Ozark down to No. 4 for the first time all week. Remarkably, Despicable Me 2 hasn't moved since Monday, holding on to the No. 7 spot, while the first Despicable Me sits at No. 10. Above all, people just really love Minions.

For fans of: Wholesome TV, women being friends | Is it good?: It's a cute, turn-your-brain-off show

Netflix's Southern drama finally returns for its long-awaited second season of friendship and margaritas. In Season 2, we return to Serenity, South Carolina, to catch up with Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley), who are all facing challenges in their relationships, careers, and family lives, like dealing with the fallout from Maddie's son Kyle's (Logan Allen) car accident. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Zombies, teens | Is it good?: It's really great

The jolting thriller about a zombie virus outbreak at a high school follows students as they desperately fight against flesh-eating monsters — some of whom had been their human friends just minutes before. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: Catching killers, baby! | Is it good?: Don't expect anything too in depth, but if you like true crime, you'll probably enjoy this

In its second season, this docuseries continues to examine how three serial killers — this time, BTK, the Phoenix Serial Shooter, and the Toronto Village Killer — were tracked down and caught. There's honestly not much here you couldn't find on Wikipedia, but at just four 30-40 minute episodes, it's the kind of show you can watch in one sitting. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal seeming guy who moves his family to, you guessed it, the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the first part of the final season is here. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Con men, dating app nightmares | Is it good?: It's worth a swipe, but it isn't "the one"

Tinder is already a hellhole of lies and desperation, but for some women, it's even worse. The Tinder Swindler follows the story of a con man who courted women with extravagant trips and stays at five-star hotels, but ended up taking all their cash in order to dupe the next women with the same luxury. Using interviews with many of his victims, The Tinder Swindler paints a portrait of a sociopath whose only goal was to take and move on, providing himself with a lavish life while the debt fell on the women who believed his lies. It's an engrossing story, if not a perfect documentary. (Yesterday's rank: 4)





For fans of: Super-powered kids | Is it good?: It's cute enough

Michael B. Jordan produces this show about a single mother working to protect her young super-powered son while trying to figure out where his abilities came from. Season 2 is out now. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Those annoying little Minions | Is it good?: Kids and adults who post Minion memes on Facebook sure love it

The first Despicable Me was about a villain learning to love his three adopted daughters, and its sequel is about him trying to give up a life of villaining so he can devote all his time to them. Cute! This movie contains two inescapable 2013 phenomenons: Minions and that Pharrell Williams song "Happy." (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: The Woman in the Window and/or The Girl on the Train | Is it good?: It's the kind of show that'll make you ask, "Why does this exist?"

In this parody series of psychological thrillers like The Woman in the Window and The Girl on the Train (you might already see where this is going), Kristen Bell plays a woman in mourning after a family tragedy who decides to play amateur detective after witnessing a murder across the street. Veronica Mars would probably not approve of this. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

For fans of: Medieval times, Matt Groening | Is it good?: It's an acquired taste, but totally hilarious and worth checking out

The Simpsons creator Matt Groening's animated fantasy adventure is back for Season — er, Part — 4, which promises not to make life any easier for newly crowned queen Bean (Abbi Jacobson). On top of fending off everyone coming for her throne, she also has to deal with more of Dreamland's secrets, the castle's intense effect on her dreams, and her mother arranging her marriage in Hell. Typical! Bean finally starts to get her act together, and this is the thanks she gets. (Yesterday's rank: 9)









For fans of: Those goldang Minions | Is it good?: Yeah, there's some funny stuff for the whole family

The Minions were the breakout stars of this movie, which is about Gru, a Steve Carell-voiced supervillain who adopts a trio of orphan girls as part of his scheme to steal the moon. But he ends up growing to love them. Awww! If I could be a Minion, I would want to be Stuart. (Yesterday's rank: 10)