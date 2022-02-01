The Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix Today, February 1

Yoon Chan-young and Park Ji-hu, All of Us Are Dead Yang Hae-sung/Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. Kristen Bell's parody thriller The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window is still at No. 1 on Tuesday, Feb. 1, and the new Korean zombie series All of Us Are Dead comes in right behind it at No. 2. The top 5 hasn't shifted at all since yesterday, with the new season of Ozark, the sci-fi series In From the Cold, and the Kevin James-starring sports movie Home Team rounding it out again. The only new addition today is the Alexandra Daddario-Tyler Hoechlin rom-com Can You Keep a Secret?, which comes in at No. 10.

For fans of: The Woman in the Window and/or The Girl on the Train | Is it good?: It's the kind of show that'll make you ask, "Why does this exist?"

In this parody series of psychological thrillers like The Woman in the Window and The Girl on the Train (you might already see where this is going), Kristen Bell plays a woman in mourning after a family tragedy who decides to play amateur detective after witnessing a murder across the street. Veronica Mars would probably not approve of this. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Zombies, teens | Is it good?: It's really great

The jolting thriller about a zombie virus outbreak at a high school follows students as they desperately fight against flesh-eating monsters — some of whom had been their human friends just minutes before. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal seeming guy who moves his family to, you guessed it, the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the final season is here. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Moms with secrets, Russian spies | Is it good?: Just watch The Americans

A mom from New Jersey is forced to confront her long-hidden past as a Russian spy, using her unique skills to work for the government to avoid putting her family at risk. Also, she's a shape-shifter. It's silly. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Kevin James, football | Is it good?: Nah

Kevin James plays New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton in this sports comedy about how Payton coached his son's Pop Warner team during a one-year suspension from the NFL. The weirdest part of this movie is the fact that it tries to make an inspirational family movie out of the, uh, pretty dark reason Payton was suspended in the first place. (Yesterday's rank: 5)





For fans of: Stylish mysteries, feeling an overall sense of dread | Is it good?: It'll definitely suck you in

An archivist (Mamoudou Athie) is tasked with restoring old tapes that were salvaged from a fire, and gets sucked into the world of the grad student (Dina Shihabi) who appears in the footage — and the mysterious cult she was investigating. The show jumps back and forth between two timelines, which helps make this an extra twisty, extra scary mystery. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Bikinis, hot people | Is it good?: Did you like the first two seasons? Then you'll probably like this one too

What is left to say about Too Hot to Handle that hasn't already been said? Somehow, this reality series about hot people who really want to have sex with each other but aren't allowed to if they want to win a bunch of money is now on its third season. If nothing else, you can really turn your brain off while you watch this one. Watch the trailer on YouTube. (Yesterday's rank: 7)





For fans of: Sisters fighting for their lives, cults | Is it good?: There's enough weird stuff for it to get addictive

This Spanish series follows two sisters left to fend for themselves after their parents become suspects in a mysterious mass death event. (Yesterday's rank: 10)



9. Cocomelon



For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Bad rom-coms | Is it good?: Like I said, it's bad

Alexandra Daddario plays a marketing executive (I love generic rom-com jobs) who confesses her darkest secrets to a stranger (Tyler Hoechlin) on a flight when she thinks their plane is about to crash. Spoiler: It doesn't, and then he becomes her boss! Uh oh! (Yesterday's rank: n/a)