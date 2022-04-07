The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Netflix

Bridgerton isn't giving up its title as No. 1 on Netflix yet, but the new reality dating show The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is proving to be just insane enough to be enthralling. That sits at No. 2 today, and it's followed by Better Call Saul at No. 3, the Mark Wahlberg movie Four Brothers at No. 4, and The Blind Side at No. 5. The only new addition to the list is the latest true crime doc Netflix has churned out: Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story, a two-part documentary about a TV star accused of abusing children, coming in at No. 10.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's Top 10 movies. We also have recommendations for the 50 best movies on Netflix and the 50 best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Thursday, April 7

For fans of: Period romance with a modern sensibility | Is it good?: Absolutely

Netflix's megahit offers two full seasons of Regency-era romance, gossip, and gowns, given the golden touch by producer Shonda Rhimes. The 1800s London-set drama is told in season-long chapters, each covering a romance of one of the high society Bridgerton siblings, with Season 1 following Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her coupling with the reluctant duke Simon (Regé-Jean Page), as well as their steamy on-screen sexploits that gave the show much of its popularity. Season 2 moves on to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and the woman he cautiously falls for, Kate (Simone Ashley), and while there's less doin' it, the push-and-pull romance is a blast to watch. Here's our review. (Yesterday's rank: 1) [Shows Like Bridgerton]

For fans of: Partner swapping, schadenfreude, loose rules | Is it good?: It's an addictive mess

Netflix's new plan to finally make some money is to cancel your favorite shows and produce as many cheap reality shows as it can. Proof that the streamer is signing off on any and every dating show is The Ultimatum, which sees couples with one person ready for marriage and the other not swap partners with other couples with the same problem to test run marriage and see if it's for them, or something. The rules break down pretty quickly, and people yell at each other! Then they propose to each other. What is this show? And why can't I stop watching? (Yesterday's rank: n/a) [The Best Dating Reality Shows to Watch]

For fans of: Breaking Bad, lawyers trying their best, Cinnabon | Is it good?: It's one of the best shows on TV

After a long, long wait, Better Call Saul Season 5 has finally hit Netflix ahead of the premiere of its sixth and final season on AMC. The Breaking Bad prequel series gives us the origin story of Bob Odenkirk's criminal lawyer Saul Goodman in the early 2000s, when he was still known as Jimmy McGill and was struggling to get his career off the ground. A bunch of familiar faces show up, like Jonathan Banks' Mike and Giancarlo Esposito's Gus, and plenty of new ones that are just as dynamic, as is the way of the BBCU (Breaking Bad cinematic universe). This show rules, plain and simple. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: Gritty crime dramas, Mark Wahlberg in the Midwest | Is it good?: It's all right

This 2005 film from late director John Singleton stars Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson, Andre "Andre 3000" Benjamin, and Garrett Hedlund as four adoptive brothers from Detroit who team up to investigate the suspicious circumstances around their mother's murder, vigilante style. As a movie, it's kind of a mess, but the brothers have great chemistry. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Movies that didn't age well, Sandra Bullock | Is it good?: Nah

The Blind Side being in the Netflix top 10 reminds me of that time The Help was the No. 1 movie on Netflix. The 2009 sports drama about Michael Oher, an NFL player who was adopted by a white family as a teenager, wasn't all that well received when it came out, and is most memorable for the fact that it won Sandra Bullock an Oscar. The movie's white savior narrative and portrayal of Oher seem like glaringly bad missteps that a movie probably wouldn't get away with today, but then again, Green Book won Best Picture in 2019, so who knows? (Yesterday's rank: 3)

Looking for More Netflix Recommendations? These Are the Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix Right Now

For fans of: Midlife crises, It's a Wonderful Life | Is it good?: It's no Shrek 2

The fourth (and allegedly final, though we can never really say never) Shrek film is kind of a dud, sadly. The movie puts Shrek (Mike Myers) in crisis mode as he struggles with the responsibility of being a husband and father, believing it's made him less of an ogre. He meets Rumpelstiltskin (Walt Dohrn), who interferes by letting Shrek spend a day living in an alternate reality where he never met Fiona (Cameron Diaz) and instead lives among "real" ogres. You can imagine the disastrous results this has. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Scammers, Shonda, silliness | Is it good?: It's a lot of fun

This limited series is the first show superproducer Shonda Rhimes has created since Scandal, and the true story that got her to open up Final Draft again is a doozy. It's the only-in-America-and-New-York-City-specifically saga of Anna Delvey, played by Ozark's Julia Garner, a wealthy German socialite who took New York society by storm in the mid 2010s — only it turned out she wasn't wealthy or even technically German. She was a con artist who scammed various people and institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks to her nearly supernatural self-confidence. She became famous thanks to a bombshell New York Magazine story, the writing of which drives the plot of Inventing Anna, as journalist Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) tries to answer the question, "Who is Anna Delvey?" (Yesterday's rank: 9) [Shows Like Inventing Anna]

For fans of: Horses, horse girls | Is it good?: It's heartwarming and wholesome

Heartland has been trotting along for 15 seasons now, and it shows no sign of slowing down any time soon. The Canadian series follows stars Amber Marshall as Amy Fleming, a woman who works with horses on a ranch in Montana, and the show has followed her through mourning the death of her mother, family drama, and romantic struggles. (Yesterday's rank: 7) [Shows Like Heartland]

For fans of: True crime, celebrities not being who they say they are | Is it good?: It's devastating

This two-part true-crime docuseries centers on the popular British radio DJ and TV star Jimmy Savile, who was accused after his death of sexually abusing hundreds of young children. Be warned that the subject matter is very, very intense. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)