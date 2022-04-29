Mary Fitzgerald and Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset Netflix

You can expect Ozark, which just released its final episodes, to shake up Netflix's Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies list over the weekend. But on Friday, April 29, the list still belongs to 365 Days: This Day, a sequel to the Polish erotic thriller everyone loves to hate (and, apparently, watch). Coming in at No. 2 is Selling Sunset, while Colombian telenovela The Marked Heart moves back up to No. 3. The only new arrival on the list today is not Ozark at all — it's Bullsh*t the Gameshow, a game show in which people try to lie their way to $1 million. Actually, maybe that's kind of exactly like Ozark.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's Top 10 movies. We also have recommendations for the 50 best movies on Netflix and the 50 best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Friday, April 29

For fans of: The first 365 Days | Is it good?: LOL no

Poland's answer to 50 Shades of Grey gets its 50 Shades Darker with this soapy sequel. The movie follows Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) — who survived the accident at the end of the first film, obviously! — and Massimo (Michele Morrone) as they adjust to married life and contemplate various infidelities. Mafia life sure isn't what it used to be. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Luxury real estate, workplace gossip | Is it good?: It's pretty addictive

The reality series about the personal and professional lives of a group of conflict-addicted high-end real estate agents in Los Angeles is back for Season 5, and the drama is just as messy as ever. This season, breakout star Chrishell Strause is dating Jason Oppenheim, the owner of the business. Scandal!!! This remains Netflix's answer to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: Soapy plots, revenge | Is it good?: It's perfect for anyone who loves D-R-A-M-A

This Colombian telenovela has everything: murder, revenge, organ harvesting. It follows a man out for vengeance against the shady organization that killed his wife and stole her heart (literally, they cut it out of her). You don't just see that kind of drama everywhere. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Speculating about Marilyn Monroe | Is it good?: It's kind of exploitative

It's the year of Marilyn Monroe. Before the Ana de Armas-starring biopic Blonde comes out later this year, Netflix is serving up this documentary focused on the final weeks of the Hollywood icon's life. The previously unheard audio is the big draw, but there's more speculation than fact here. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: True crime, clowns | Is it good?: It's great if you like learning about serial killers

This three-part true crime docuseries about John Wayne Gacy is the follow-up to 2019's Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, and if you liked that one, you'll probably like this one too. Using previously unheard audio from interviews with Gacy, it doesn't exactly provide any new information, but it does effectively bring you deeper inside the inner workings of the mind of a serial killer. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Crazy people, weddings | Is it good?: It's actually pretty great

If The Ultimatum isn't insane enough for you, how about Married at First Sight? This reality series throws together two total strangers who agree to get married on the same day they meet for the first time. The show keeps up with them in the aftermath as they actually get to know each other, and after a few weeks, they decide whether or not to stay together. Much like other shows of this nature, it's impossible to look away from once you start watching. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Period romance with a modern sensibility | Is it good?: Absolutely

Netflix's megahit offers two full seasons of Regency-era romance, gossip, and gowns, given the golden touch by producer Shonda Rhimes. The 1800s London-set drama is told in season-long chapters, each covering a romance of one of the high society Bridgerton siblings, with Season 1 following Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her coupling with the reluctant duke Simon (Regé-Jean Page), as well as their steamy on-screen sexploits that gave the show much of its popularity. Season 2 moves on to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and the woman he cautiously falls for, Kate (Simone Ashley), and while there's less doin' it, the push-and-pull romance is a blast to watch. Here's our review. (Yesterday's rank: 7) [Shows Like Bridgerton]

For fans of: Bad husbands, the British legal system | Is it good?: It has a great cast and will hold your interest

This miniseries follows the media circus that springs up after news goes public that a member of the British Parliament (Rupert Friend) has had an affair, which leads to the exposure of even darker secrets. The show comes from David E. Kelley, who gave us Big Little Lies and therefore knows his way around stories about people with things to hide. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

For fans of: Good liars, bad liars | Is it good?: It is what it is

Finally, a game show that dares to ask, "What if Who Wants to Be a Millionaire let people keep playing if they were really good liars?" Bullsh*t the Gameshow, hosted by Howie Mandel, challenges contestants to answer trivia questions to win money, but if they don't know the answer, they can try to convince their other contestants that they know what they're talking about. You know they're going to make a version of this with celebrities in six months. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Partner swapping, schadenfreude, loose rules | Is it good?: It's an addictive mess

Netflix's new plan to finally make some money is to cancel your favorite shows and produce as many cheap reality shows as it can. Proof that the streamer is signing off on any and every dating show is The Ultimatum, which sees couples with one person ready for marriage and the other not swap partners with other couples with the same problem to test run marriage and see if it's for them, or something. The rules break down pretty quickly, and people yell at each other! Then they propose to each other. What is this show? And why can't I stop watching? (Yesterday's rank: 9) [The Best Dating Reality Shows to Watch]