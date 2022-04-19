Michelle Dockery, Anatomy of a Scandal Netflix

Anatomy of a Scandal is mostly just fine, but it's certainly still hanging out at No. 1 on Netflix's Top 10 Shows and Movies list, surpassing The Ultimatum (at No. 2) and Bridgerton (No. 3). Better Call Saul has moved back up to No. 5 since yesterday, which probably has something to do with the fact that its sixth season premiered last night on AMC, and maybe you should just stop reading this and go catch up on that right now (Season 6 will hit Netflix at a later date, if the pattern holds). The only new addition today is the Nickelodeon cartoon The Fairly OddParents, which has the benefit of appealing both to the kid in your life and the nostalgic twentysomething.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's Top 10 movies. We also have recommendations for the 50 best movies on Netflix and the 50 best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Tuesday, April 19

For fans of: Bad husbands, the British legal system | Is it good?: It has a great cast and will hold your interest

This miniseries follows the media circus that springs up after news goes public that a member of the British Parliament (Rupert Friend) has had an affair, which leads to the exposure of even darker secrets. The show comes from David E. Kelley, who gave us Big Little Lies and therefore knows his way around stories about people with things to hide. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Partner swapping, schadenfreude, loose rules | Is it good?: It's an addictive mess

Netflix's new plan to finally make some money is to cancel your favorite shows and produce as many cheap reality shows as it can. Proof that the streamer is signing off on any and every dating show is The Ultimatum, which sees couples with one person ready for marriage and the other not swap partners with other couples with the same problem to test run marriage and see if it's for them, or something. The rules break down pretty quickly, and people yell at each other! Then they propose to each other. What is this show? And why can't I stop watching? (Yesterday's rank: 2) [The Best Dating Reality Shows to Watch]

For fans of: Period romance with a modern sensibility | Is it good?: Absolutely

Netflix's megahit offers two full seasons of Regency-era romance, gossip, and gowns, given the golden touch by producer Shonda Rhimes. The 1800s London-set drama is told in season-long chapters, each covering a romance of one of the high society Bridgerton siblings, with Season 1 following Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her coupling with the reluctant duke Simon (Regé-Jean Page), as well as their steamy on-screen sexploits that gave the show much of its popularity. Season 2 moves on to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and the woman he cautiously falls for, Kate (Simone Ashley), and while there's less doin' it, the push-and-pull romance is a blast to watch. Here's our review. (Yesterday's rank: 3) [Shows Like Bridgerton]

For fans of: Crazy people, weddings | Is it good?: It's actually pretty great

If The Ultimatum isn't insane enough for you, how about Married at First Sight? This reality series throws together two total strangers who agree to get married on the same day they meet for the first time. The show keeps up with them in the aftermath as they actually get to know each other, and after a few weeks, they decide whether or not to stay together. Much like other shows of this nature, it's impossible to look away from once you start watching. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Breaking Bad, lawyers trying their best, Cinnabon | Is it good?: It's one of the best shows on TV

After a long, long wait, Better Call Saul Season 5 has finally hit Netflix ahead of the premiere of its sixth and final season on AMC. The Breaking Bad prequel series gives us the origin story of Bob Odenkirk's criminal lawyer Saul Goodman in the early 2000s, when he was still known as Jimmy McGill and was struggling to get his career off the ground. A bunch of familiar faces show up, like Jonathan Banks' Mike and Giancarlo Esposito's Gus, and plenty of new ones that are just as dynamic, as is the way of the BBCU (Breaking Bad cinematic universe). This show rules, plain and simple. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: Our great national parks, the voice of Barack Obama, wildlife | Is it good?: Yeah, sure!

Barack Obama executive-produces and narrates this nature docuseries from the makers of Blue Planet II, taking viewers on a tour of national parks all over the world, including in countries with personal significance to him, Indonesia and Kenya. If you've ever wanted to hear a former president talk about sloths, this is for you. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Pretty funny animated Nickelodeon shows | Is it good?: Yeah

This show was one of the most popular Nicktoons of the 2000s and ran for 10 seasons between 2001 and 2017. It's about Timmy Turner, a 10-year-old boy, and his fairy godparents, dimwitted Cosmo and semi-competent Wanda, who try to grant his wishes but just create more problems for him. Kids love the show, and parents find it tolerable. A few old seasons just got added to Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: When women break bad, crime | Is it good?: It'll keep you interested

This crime series centers on a woman (Alice Braga) who falls in love with a drug cartel member and is then forced to flee her home in Mexico after he's murdered. In America, she starts her own drug empire and becomes wildly rich, but makes a ton of enemies in the process. (Yesterday's rank: 10)

For fans of: '80s nostalgia, dangerous video games | Is it good?: It's fine

Sex Education's Asa Butterfield stars in this nostalgia-heavy thriller about two coders who play a mysterious '80s video game in the hopes of winning prize money, only to discover that the choices they make in the game have consequences in their real lives. This is a very literal interpretation of the worry that video games are ruining kids' lives. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Neo-noir, Samuel L. Jackson | Is it good?: It has a great cast, but it doesn't really work

Samuel L. Jackson plays a retired cop-turned-crime scene cleaner who gets caught up in a dangerous cover-up involving corruption in the police department and reconnects with his former partner (Ed Harris) to try to figure out what's really going on — and how to get out of it. It's a dirty little noir thriller that unfortunately doesn't live up to its potential due to choices made by director Renny Harlin. (Yesterday's rank: 9)