Heading into the weekend, Bridgerton is still the most popular show or movie on Netflix, per the Top 10 list. The period romance series has been sitting at No. 1 since releasing Season 2 last week, and it doesn't seem like anything will be disrupting its reign just yet.The baking competition Is It Cake? takes the No. 2 spot, while Inventing Anna, the second Shonda Rhimes-produced series on the list, moves back up to No. 3. The final season of Good Girls and the Ryan Gosling-Harrison Ford sci-fi film Blade Runner 2049 round out the rest of the top 5, while the new true crime documentary Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King holds down No. 6.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Friday, April 1

For fans of: Period romance with a modern sensibility | Is it good?: Absolutely

Netflix's megahit offers two full seasons of Regency-era romance, gossip, and gowns, given the golden touch by producer Shonda Rhimes. The 1800s London-set drama is told in season-long chapters, each covering a romance of one of the high society Bridgerton siblings, with Season 1 following Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her coupling with the reluctant duke Simon (Regé-Jean Page), as well as their steamy on-screen sexploits that gave the show much of its popularity. Season 2 moves on to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and the woman he cautiously falls for, Kate (Simone Ashley), and while there's less doin' it, the push-and-pull romance is a blast to watch. Here's our review. (Yesterday's rank: 1) [Shows Like Bridgerton]



2. Is It Cake?



For fans of: Cakes that look like other things | Is it good?: It's a wholesome good time

The algorithm has an insatiable appetite for baking competition shows, so here's another one. This one is about bakers trying to make cakes that look so much like things that aren't cake that they fool the judges. It's a simple, funny premise with a lot of potential for cakes that make you say, "Wow, I can't believe that's cake," so it seems like a slam dunk as far as baking competitions go. A slam dunk with a basketball that isn't a basketball at all — it's a chocolate cake with orange creme frosting! Saturday Night Live veteran Mikey Day hosts. (Yesterday's rank: 2) [Shows Like Is It Cake?]

For fans of: Scammers, Shonda, silliness | Is it good?: It's a lot of fun

This limited series is the first show superproducer Shonda Rhimes has created since Scandal, and the true story that got her to open up Final Draft again is a doozy. It's the only-in-America-and-New-York-City-specifically saga of Anna Delvey, played by Ozark's Julia Garner, a wealthy German socialite who took New York society by storm in the mid 2010s — only it turned out she wasn't wealthy or even technically German. She was a con artist who scammed various people and institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks to her nearly supernatural self-confidence. She became famous thanks to a bombshell New York Magazine story, the writing of which drives the plot of Inventing Anna, as journalist Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) tries to answer the question, "Who is Anna Delvey?" (Yesterday's rank: 4) [Shows Like Inventing Anna]

For fans of: Crime, people making bad decisions | Is it good?: It's a true underrated gem

Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, and Retta play three working moms who decide to take their finances into their own hands by orchestrating and executing a grocery store robbery. You can imagine what kind of trouble that leads to. NBC canceled the series before it could wrap everything up, but at least all the episodes are finally available on Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 5) [Shows Like Good Girls]

For fans of: Brutal sci-fi dystopias that look really cool | Is it good?: It's good and weird

The late 2010s were the golden age of Harrison Ford doing sequels to franchises he thought he left behind decades ago. Ford reprises his role as ex-cop Rick Deckard in this 2017 sequel to 1982's Blade Runner, opposite Ryan Gosling as the blade runner K. It's a good movie that's even better to look at — no surprise, since Dune's Denis Villeneuve directs. The legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins won his first Oscar for this one. People were hyped. And now that it's on Netflix, they're hyped again. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Financial world drama, conspiracy theories | Is it good?: It's fascinating

This documentary puts a spin on the usual true crime format, revolving around the investigation and conspiracy theories that sprung up around the sudden death of a crypto exchange founder, Gerald Cotten, who allegedly stole hundreds of millions of dollars from his investors. You don't even have to understand what crypto is to enjoy it. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Vikings (also Vikings), medieval times, men battling each other | Is it good?: It is!

The fifth and final chapter of The Last Kingdom continues the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), a warrior who was born a Saxon but raised as a Dane when the two groups were at war. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: Toni Collette, moms with secrets | Is it good?: You want it to be a lot better than it is

After a woman (Bella Heathcote) sees her mother (Toni Collette) stop a gunman with ease, she attempts to figure out the truth of who her mom really is. Collette is so good at playing moms with dark pasts, but this thriller series never lives up to what she can do. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

For fans of: Ryan Reynolds, time travel, 13 Going on 30 | Is it good?: It proves that there's such a thing as too much Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds stars as Adam, a time-traveling pilot who crash lands in 2022 and teams up with his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell) to save the future. The movie itself isn't all that great, but it does have a 13 Going on 30 reunion going for it, as Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner play Young Adam's parents. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 10)