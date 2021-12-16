Selling Tampa Netflix

If you want to watch the most popular Netflix shows everyone is talking about, the best place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which shows are the most watched on the platform. The No. 1 show on the Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Thursday, Dec. 16 is a new one, Selling Tampa, a reality show that's purportedly about real estate but is actually about interpersonal conflict. No. 2 is The Witcher, as people get caught up before the new season premieres tomorrow. The Colombian telenovela The Queen of Flow is at No. 3 as people work their way through the nearly 200 episodes available on Netflix.

But just because people watch a show, it doesn't always mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not.

For fans of: Real estate, Florida, office politics | Is it good?: Yeah, sure

The selling point (sorry) of Selling Tampa is that it's a Selling Sunset spin-off, but as a Floridian, what interests me is how they're going to sell Tampa. The new reality series follows a team of real estate agents at an all-female, Black-owned agency in Tampa, Florida, as they sell off luxury waterfront real estate and presumably don't hang out at the mall where I got my back-to-school clothes. What was it Andy Warhol said? In the future every metropolitan area will get its 15 minutes of fame in a pair of streaming reality series. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Henry Cavill, serious fantasy | Is it good?: Yes

This epic fantasy series is one of Netflix's biggest. So big, in fact, that the first season, which came out two years ago, has cracked the Top 10 as fans prepare for the release of Season 2 on Friday. If you're looking for other great fantasy shows like The Witcher, check this list out. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







3. The Queen of Flow

For fans of: Revenge, reggaeton, shows with A LOT of episodes | Is it good?: It's sexy, soapy fun

This Colombian telenovela — which clocks in at a staggering 80+ episodes per season — is as dramatic as they come: After being falsely imprisoned for the murder of her family, a reggaeton singer seeks justice against the men who framed her. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Robots, the phrase "Danger, Will Robinson" | Is it good?: It's somewhere between a B and a B-

The third and final season of Netflix's family-oriented sci-fi hit finds the Robinson family scattered to the far corners of the universe and trying to get back together before the evil alien robots capture Will (Maxwell Jenkins). The best thing about this show is the special effects, which remain as impressive as ever. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Tension, twists | Is it good?: Oh heck yeah

Netflix's most popular international show not called Squid Game comes to a close with the second half of Season 5, an explosive conclusion that will have you on the edge of your seat to the bitter end. The final five episodes of the Spanish crime drama pick up after the death of a beloved character (don't watch the trailer if you're not caught up and don't want to be spoiled), as the team tries to fight their way out of the Bank of Spain while the army closes in on them. Not everyone will make it out alive. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Tattoos, living más | Is it good?: It's definitely entertaining

Netflix added Seasons 3 and 4 of this Paramount Network reality competition show, in which tattoo artists compete for Dave Navarro's love, on Dec. 1. People who watch this show embody the live más mentality. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: The Real World, drunkenly shouting "woooo!" | Is it good?: It seems designed to be background noise

Like Elon Musk and Joe Rogan, these horny twentysomethings moved to Austin during the pandemic in search of new love, new opportunities, and lower taxes in the fast-growing Texas capital. This Real World-like reality series captures their triumphs and struggles as they all live together and try to navigate young adulthood. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: The struggle, female empowerment, making bad decisions and then good decisions, the Pacific Northwest | Is it good?: It'll make you sad, but it's pretty great

You won't often leave an episode of Maid — adapted from Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother's Will to Survive — feeling overjoyed with the world, because the miniseries isn't afraid to focus on the difficulties faced by single mothers escaping abusive relationships. But stick around and you'll be inspired by the perseverance of Alex (Margaret Qualley in a star-making performance) as she becomes a housecleaner in Washington to make ends barely meet. Even though it's a little longer than it needs to be, you won't complain as long as Qualley is on the screen. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





For fans of: Comedians doing serious roles, Cain and Abel | Is it good?: It isn't good, but it isn't boring, either

Kevin Hart makes his TV drama debut in this crime thriller limited series from Narcos creator Eric Newman. He plays The Kid, a famous comedian from Philadelphia, a character bio that makes True Story seem like it will be semi-autobiographical. But as far as we know, Kevin Hart never woke up next to a dead woman and turned to his career criminal brother (Wesley Snipes) to cover it up, leading to a life-threatening situation involving some very bad people who want a piece of him. Snipes is great, but there's an off-putting bitterness to Hart's performance. The uneven writing and tone make the show feel out of control, usually in a bad way, but every now and then in an exciting, unpredictable way. (Yesterday's rank: 9)





