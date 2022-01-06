Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up Niko Tavernise/Netflix

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, a great way to start your search is by looking at what's popular on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Thursday, Jan. 6 is topped by the climate change satire Don't Look Up. The hit comedy is followed by Adam Sandler football comedy The Longest Yard at No. 2; decade-old Dwayne Johnson vehicle Journey 2: The Mysterious Island at No. 3; Ben Affleck Beantown thriller The Town at No. 4; and another Adam Sandler comedy, Just Go With It, at No. 5.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

For fans of: Celebrities, veneers, general smugness | Is it good?: Ugh, no

In this Adam McKay satire, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play astronomers who realize that an extinction-level comet is on a collision course with Earth and go on a media tour to warn humanity. But their warning is met with hostility, hysteria, or indifference by government, media, and the public. Everyone is just talking about the people who disagree with them about the comet instead of doing anything about the comet. It's about as subtle as a comet smashing into the face of the Earth. The gratuitously star-studded cast includes Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: When the Sandman plays foosball | Is it good?: It's mid-tier Sandler

Adam Sandler stars in this comedic 2005 remake of the 1974 Burt Reynolds movie about a washed-up former quarterback who gets sent to prison, where a cruel warden makes him lead a team of convicts in a game against the guards. Sandler plays the role originally played by Reynolds, and Reynolds himself plays an older inmate who helps coach the team. The supporting cast also includes Chris Rock, Michael Irvin, and Nelly. It's not as funny as Sandler's other football movie, The Waterboy. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: The concept of saving your grandpa from an island, The Rock | Is it good?: Of course it's not

In this sequel to Journey to the Center of the Earth, Sean (Josh Hutcherson) has to team up with his new step-father (Dwayne Johnson) to rescue his grandfather (Michael Caine) from a mythical island. This movie is interesting if only because it imagines a world where Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could be named Hank. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: Heist movies, Boston | Is it good?: Do the Red Sox play at Fenway Park?

Director-writer-star Ben Affleck leads a crew of professional Charlestown bank robbers — including peak hothead Jeremy Renner — on one last job before he leaves the town to start a new life with a bank manager (Rebecca Hall) he got close to while trying to make sure she couldn't identify him. However, his suspicious crew members and the FBI have other plans for him. It's such a good movie that we came up with a whole list of great Boston movies inspired by the last time The Town was on Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Rom-coms, the Sandman wearing clothes he brought with him from home in a movie | Is it good?: It's dumb fun

In this Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston team-up, Sandler plays a caddish plastic surgeon who gets women to hook with him by pretending to be in a disastrous, failing marriage. Then he meets a woman (Brooklyn Decker) whom he wants to actually be with. So he convinces his friend Katherine (Aniston) to pretend to be the wife he's divorcing. What could go wrong, until it all goes right in the end? It's not a "good" movie, but if you're intentionally seeking something brainless, you might enjoy it. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Olivia Colman, bad vacations, "Livin' on a Prayer" | Is it good?: It's excellent

Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut is dark, psychological goodness. In this adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel, Olivia Colman stars as Leda, a college professor on a solo trip to Greece, where she meets and becomes obsessed with Nina (Dakota Johnson), a young, overwhelmed mother. It all quickly turns into the vacation from hell as Nina forces Leda to confront memories of her own experience as a young mother. Jessie Buckley plays the younger version of Leda in flashbacks, while Peter Sarsgaard, Ed Harris, Dagmara Dominczyk, and Paul Mescal fill out the rest of the cast. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Tim Burton, '70s kitsch | Is it good?: It's pretty funny

This 2012 late-period Tim Burton comedy is an adaptation of the '60s soap opera of the same name, but you don't need any familiarity with the source material to enjoy it. Johnny Depp stars as an 18th century man who was turned into a vampire by a vengeful witch (Eva Green) and locked in a coffin for more than 200 years. He is freed in 1972, and enters a world he does not understand but is determined to control. It has some fun performances and great production design. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Production design, being a little uncomfortable | Is it good?: Quality is in the eye of the beholder with this one

Johnny Depp is a really creepy Willy Wonka in Tim Burton's 2005 adaptation of Roald Dahl's famous novel. Some people really like this movie, while others are skeeved out by Depp's kinda Michael Jackson-y thing. This is one of the weirder blockbusters of the 2000s. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: Mythical characters operating outside of their usual contexts | Is it good?: It's a very likable movie

This generically titled kids' fantasy movie from 2012 is a superhero team-up of sorts, as Jack Frost (Chris Pratt), Santa Claus (Alec Baldwin), the Easter Bunny (Hugh Jackman), the Tooth Fairy (Isla Fisher), and the Sandman (who doesn't speak) reconvene their "guardians of childhood" team to protect kids from the Bogeyman (Jude Law), who is trying to spread fear and terror through nightmares. It's not a forgotten classic or anything, but it's a fast-paced kids' movie with adventure and heart. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

What to Watch from Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows









For fans of: Inept heisting, Katt Williams | Is it good?: I gotta be honest, it's not

Ice Cube and Tracy Morgan star in this 2008 comedy as two well-meaning but crooked Baltimore residents who decide to rob a church to get the money they need to pay off various debts they've accrued. They end up learning a lot about themselves and who they're really supposed to be in the process. Katt Williams gives a typically hilarious supporting performance, but the movie itself isn't particularly good. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





