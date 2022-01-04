Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up Niko Tavernise/Netflix

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, a great way to start your search is by looking at what's popular on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Tuesday, Jan. 4 is topped by the climate change satire Don't Look Up. It's followed by the decade-old Dwayne Johnson vehicle Journey 2: The Mysterious Island at No. 2; The Lost Daughter, a psychological drama starring the great Olivia Colman, at No. 3; and kids' fantasy movie Rise of the Guardians at No. 4. Gothic comedy Dark Shadows rounds out the top 5. But perhaps the most notable thing about this list is that Red Notice, Netflix's biggest movie of 2021, has slid out of the Top 10 after nearly two months.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

For fans of: Celebrities, veneers, general smugness | Is it good?: Ugh, no

In this Adam McKay satire, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play astronomers who realize that an extinction-level comet is on a collision course with Earth and go on a media tour to warn humanity. But their warning is met with hostility, hysteria, or indifference by government, media, and the public. Everyone is just talking about the people who disagree with them about the comet instead of doing anything about the comet. It's about as subtle as a comet smashing into the face of the Earth. The gratuitously star-studded cast includes Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: The concept of saving your grandpa from an island, The Rock | Is it good?: Of course it's not

In this sequel to Journey to the Center of the Earth, Sean (Josh Hutcherson) has to team up with his new step-father (Dwayne Johnson) to rescue his grandfather (Michael Caine) from a mythical island. This movie is interesting if only because it imagines a world where Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could be named Hank. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Olivia Colman, bad vacations, "Livin' on a Prayer" | Is it good?: It's excellent

Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut is dark, psychological goodness. In this adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel, Olivia Colman stars as Leda, a college professor on a solo trip to Greece, where she meets and becomes obsessed with Nina (Dakota Johnson), a young, overwhelmed mother. It all quickly turns into the vacation from hell as Nina forces Leda to confront memories of her own experience as a young mother. Jessie Buckley plays the younger version of Leda in flashbacks, while Peter Sarsgaard, Ed Harris, Dagmara Dominczyk, and Paul Mescal fill out the rest of the cast. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Mythical characters operating outside of their usual contexts | Is it good?: It's a very likable movie

This generically titled kids' fantasy movie from 2012 is a superhero team-up of sorts, as Jack Frost (Chris Pratt), Santa Claus (Alec Baldwin), the Easter Bunny (Hugh Jackman), the Tooth Fairy (Isla Fisher), and the Sandman (who doesn't speak) reconvene their "guardians of childhood" team to protect kids from the Bogeyman (Jude Law), who is trying to spread fear and terror through nightmares. It's not a forgotten classic or anything, but it's a fast-paced kids' movie with adventure and heart. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Tim Burton, '70s kitsch | Is it good?: It's pretty funny

This 2012 late-period Tim Burton comedy is an adaptation of the '60s soap opera of the same name, but you don't need any familiarity with the source material to enjoy it. Johnny Depp stars as an 18th century man who was turned into a vampire by a vengeful witch (Eva Green) and locked in a coffin for more than 200 years. He is freed in 1972, and enters a world he does not understand but is determined to control. It has some fun performances and great production design. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Grotesque monsters, when teens are under attack | Is it good?: It'll definitely scare you

Based on the kids' book series and produced by Guillermo del Toro, this 2019 movie is set on Halloween, revolving around a group of teens who decide to explore an infamous haunted house. As you can imagine, things escalate from there. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: When the Sandman plays foosball | Is it good?: It's mid-tier Sandler

Adam Sandler stars in this comedic 2005 remake of the 1974 Burt Reynolds movie about a washed-up former quarterback who gets sent to prison, where a cruel warden makes him lead a team of convicts in a game against the guards. Sandler plays the role originally played by Reynolds, and Reynolds himself plays an older inmate who helps coach the team. The supporting cast also includes Chris Rock, Michael Irvin, and Nelly. It's not as funny as Sandler's other football movie, The Waterboy. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Australian accents, big-eyed cartoon animals | Is it good?: The kid in your life might just be delighted by it

A bunch of zoo animals in Australia decide to break out of their cages and rough it out in the wild. This movie kind of sounds like a Madagascar rip-off, but in a cute way! (Yesterday's rank: 9)







9. Seal Team

For fans of: Action comedies for kids | Is it good?: Depends on how much you like puns

If your kids have outgrown Paw Patrol but still want to see some militaristic animals, Seal Team is for them. It's about a group of seals who decide to band together and fight back against the sharks who prey on them. It seems like one of those movies where they came up with the title first and then worked backwards from there. The singer Seal is one of the voices. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Heist movies, Boston | Is it good?: Do the Red Sox play at Fenway Park?

Director-writer-star Ben Affleck leads a crew of professional Charlestown bank robbers that also includes peak hothead Jeremy Renner on one last job before he leaves the town to start a new life with a bank manager (Rebecca Hall) he got close to while trying to make sure she couldn't identify him. However, his suspicious crew members and the FBI have other plans for him. It's such a good movie that we came up with a whole list of great Boston movies inspired by the last time The Town was on Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





