If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, a great way to start your search is by looking at what's popular on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Monday, Jan. 3 is topped by the climate change satire Don't Look Up. It's followed by The Lost Daughter, a psychological drama starring the great Olivia Colman, decade-old Dwayne Johnson vehicle Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, and the youth-skewing horror movie Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. Kids' fantasy movie Rise of the Guardians rounds out the top five.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

For fans of: Celebrities, veneers, general smugness | Is it good?: Ugh, no

In this Adam McKay satire, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play astronomers who realize that an extinction-level comet is on a collision course with Earth and go on a media tour to warn humanity. But their warning is met with hostility, hysteria, or indifference by government, media, and the public. Everyone is just talking about the people who disagree with them about the comet instead of doing anything about the comet. It's about as subtle as a comet smashing into the face of the Earth. The gratuitously star-studded cast includes Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Olivia Colman, bad vacations, "Livin' on a Prayer" | Is it good?: It's excellent

Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut is dark, psychological goodness. In this adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel, Olivia Colman stars as Leda, a college professor on a solo trip to Greece, where she meets and becomes obsessed with Nina (Dakota Johnson), a young, overwhelmed mother. It all quickly turns into the vacation from hell as Nina forces Leda to confront memories of her own experience as a young mother. Jessie Buckley plays the younger version of Leda in flashbacks, while Peter Sarsgaard, Ed Harris, Dagmara Dominczyk, and Paul Mescal fill out the rest of the cast. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: The concept of saving your grandpa from an island, The Rock | Is it good?: Of course it's not

In this sequel to Journey to the Center of the Earth, Sean (Josh Hutcherson) has to team up with his new step-father (Dwayne Johnson) to rescue his grandfather (Michael Caine) from a mythical island. This movie is interesting if only because it imagines a world where Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could be named Hank. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Grotesque monsters, when teens are under attack | Is it good?: It'll definitely scare you

Based on the kids' book series and produced by Guillermo del Toro, this 2019 movie is set on Halloween, revolving around a group of teens who decide to explore an infamous haunted house. As you can imagine, things escalate from there. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Mythical characters operating outside of their usual contexts | Is it good?: It's a very likable movie

This generically titled kids' fantasy movie from 2012 is a superhero team-up of sorts, as Jack Frost (Chris Pratt), Santa Claus (Alec Baldwin), the Easter Bunny (Hugh Jackman), the Tooth Fairy (Isla Fisher), and the Sandman (who doesn't speak) reconvene their "guardians of childhood" team to protect kids from the Bogeyman (Jude Law), who is trying to spread fear and terror through nightmares. It's not a forgotten classic or anything, but it's a fast-paced kids' movie with adventure and heart. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: Tim Burton, '70s kitsch | Is it good?: It's pretty funny

This 2012 late-period Tim Burton comedy is an adaptation of the '60s soap opera of the same name, but you don't need any familiarity with the source material to enjoy it. Johnny Depp stars as an 18th century man who was turned into a vampire by a vengeful witch (Eva Green) and locked in a coffin for more than 200 years. He is freed in 1972, and enters a world he does not understand but is determined to control. It has some fun performances and great production design. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: Being depressed | Is it good?: No, it mistakes dourness for seriousness

Sandra Bullock gets miserable in this heavyweight drama about a woman trying to figure out her life after serving a 20-year prison sentence for killing a police officer. Returning to a town that will never forgive her for what she did, she just wants to find her younger sister, who was adopted by another family and moved on with her life. But the world — in the form of her parole officer, the attorney who lives in her old house, her sister's adoptive parents — wants her to stay away. She really needs this closure, though. The movie is flawed and unrelentingly bleak, but Bullock elevates the material. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Sci-fi noir | Is it good?: It's painfully derivative

This sci-fi action flick is such a shameless rip-off of Blade Runner that it's almost admirable. Guy Pearce plays a private investigator who's hired to save a rich guy's daughter from the titular neon-soaked red light district. His guide through the underworld is a self-aware android named Jane (Matilda Lutz), who has her own agenda. You could say that this whole movie is a replicant. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Australian accents, big-eyed cartoon animals | Is it good?: The kid in your life might just be delighted by it

A bunch of zoo animals in Australia decide to break out of their cages and rough it out in the wild. This movie kind of sounds like a Madagascar rip-off, but in a cute way! (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: The Rock, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot | Is it good?: It's good if you don't want to think about anything for two hours

If you need to turn off your brain, you could do worse than to watch Red Notice, a movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Rocky and Ryan play a fed and an art thief, respectively, who team up to catch the world's most-wanted art thief (Gadot), and there are tons of fights, big action sequences with rocket launchers and helicopters, and one bit where the former Brahma Bull takes on a real bull in a bullfight. This would normally be a slam dunkarooni to watch, but the critics will tell you that it's a stinker that should be avoided. I'd counter that it runs on enough megawatts of Hollywood star power to mine two whole Bitcoins, rendering any criticism pointless. (Yesterday's rank: 6)





