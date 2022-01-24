Laura Marano and Mena Massoud, The Royal Treatment Kirsty Griffin/Netflix

Sometimes you don't want to spend a half-hour scrolling through movies on Netflix trying to find something that looks good, only to give up and just look at whatever the TikTok algorithm puts in front of you on your phone. Sometimes you just want to watch whatever is popular on Netflix right now, because if people are watching it, it must be worth watching, right? Maybe. This list can help you decide what's worth your time. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Monday, Jan. 24 is topped by the romance film The Royal Treatment, which is basically a Hallmark movie. No. 2 is the hair-raising horror flick Annabelle: Creation. No. 3 is Brazen, a soapy thriller featuring Alyssa Milano's return to acting. The No. 4 and No. 5 spots belong to true crime-inspired thriller Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman and historical drama Munich — The Edge of War.

For fans of: New Yawk accents, monarchies, fictional countries | Is it good?: No, but who cares?

A hairdresser from New York (and you know that because of Laura Marano's insane approximation of an accent) gets hired to do the hair for an upcoming royal wedding (sure!) in Lavania (you will never be Genovia) and obviously immediately falls for the prince (Mena Massoud) who is, of course, marrying for duty rather than love. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Haunted dolls | Is it good?: It's super scary

This is for anyone who saw Annabelle and thought, "Cool, but where did this haunted doll even come from?" It tells the origin story of the titular Annabelle, and how she became the demonic toy we all know and fear. Annabelle: Creation is just one entry in the Conjuring film series, and as always, there are more nuns in these movies than you might expect. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Airport novels, being able to predict the ending | Is it good?: Nah

Alyssa Milano returns to acting with this adaptation of Nora Roberts' romantic thriller Brazen Virtue. She plays Grace, a mystery novelist and crime expert whose own family becomes something out of one of her books when her sister, who was living a double life as a webcam performer, is murdered. As Grace works to catch her sister's killer, she finds herself drawn to the detective on the case, Ed (Sam Page), who has different opinions about how to go about the investigation. It's an instantly forgettable thriller that only exists as long as you're watching it. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Shameless exploitation, total trash | Is it good?: Not at all

Speaking of brazen, it's pretty audacious that anyone would make another movie about serial killer Aileen Wuornos after Charlize Theron's Oscar-winning Monster, but writer-director Daniel Farrands specializes in pulp exploitation movies based on real crimes (he made a movie called The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson), so fear of not measuring up to the original doesn't come into play here. Cobra Kai's Peyton List stars as a younger version of America's most notorious female serial killer more than a decade before her killing spree when she briefly married a rich older man, played by Saw's Tobin Bell. It's a serial killer origin story, and it's in unrepentantly poor taste. Also, the title makes her sound like a woman who likes to boogie, not the monster they were going for. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Espionage movies, alternate history | Is it good?: Yes

This spy thriller is set in 1938, just before the start of World War II. British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons) doesn't want war. It falls to a British civil servant named Hugh Legat (George MacKay) and a German diplomat named Paul von Hartmann (Jannis Niewöhner) to obtain a document that will expose Hitler's plans and hopefully avert the war. Spoiler alert: It doesn't work. Knowing the outcome aside, this is a well-made espionage drama, with a typically charismatic performance from Jeremy Irons. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







6. After We Fell

For fans of: Harry Styles fanfiction, bizarrely intense romance | Is it good?: It's certainly committed to how bad it is

If you can believe it, this is the third movie in the After film series, which are movies based on books based on Wattpad fanfiction about — wait for it — Harry Styles! This is all so dark, but these movies are insanely popular among a certain demographic, and in this one, Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) are just as in love as ever, but revelations about both of their families threaten to tear them apart. And don't worry, After We Fell is nowhere near the last movie in this saga. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Celebrities, veneers, general smugness | Is it good?: Ugh, no

In this Adam McKay satire, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play astronomers who realize that an extinction-level comet is on a collision course with Earth and go on a media tour to warn humanity. But their warning is met with hostility, hysteria, or indifference by government, media, and the public. Everyone is just talking about the people who disagree with them about the comet instead of doing anything about the comet. It's about as subtle as a comet smashing into the face of the Earth. The gratuitously star-studded cast includes Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Good old-fashioned murder mysteries | Is it good?: It's all right

This movie from 2000 is a straightforward detective thriller about a murder investigation with lots of twists. Morgan Freeman plays a cop investigating his friend, a prominent lawyer played by Gene Hackman, because the lawyer is a suspect in the murder of two girls. And he seems so guilty that even his wife (Monica Bellucci) suspects him. But it's not that simple. It's no classic, but it will keep you engaged for an hour and a half. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Rom-coms, the Sandman wearing clothes he brought with him from home | Is it good?: It's dumb fun

In this Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston team-up, Sandler plays a caddish plastic surgeon who gets women to hook with him by pretending to be in a disastrous, failing marriage. Then he meets a woman (Brooklyn Decker) whom he wants to actually be with. So he convinces his friend Katherine (Aniston) to pretend to be the wife he's divorcing. What could go wrong, until it all goes right in the end? It's not a "good" movie, but if you're intentionally seeking something brainless, you might enjoy it. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: High-quality kids' movies | Is it good?: It's totally charming (but not quite as good as Paddington 2)

The adorable talking bear in a raincoat has adventures all over London in this delightful family movie. Everyone loves the Paddington movies, and for good reason: They're smart and funny. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





