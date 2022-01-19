Malachi Weir, Sam Page, and Alyssa Milano, Brazen Sergei Bachlakov/Netflix

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, a great way to start your search is by looking at what's popular on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Tuesday, Jan. 18 is topped by After We Fell, a romance movie with an impressive 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. No. 2 is the soapy thriller Brazen, an adaptation of a novel by Nora Roberts starring Alyssa Milano. No. 3 is Don't Look Up, the hit climate change satire that's Netflix's second-most-watched original film in its first 28 days of release. Mystery thriller Under Suspicion shot up the list from No. 9 yesterday to No. 4 today. And something called Riverdance: The Animated Adventure is at No. 5.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

1. After We Fell

For fans of: Harry Styles fanfiction, bizarrely intense romance | Is it good?: It's certainly committed to how bad it is

For fans of: Airport novels, being able to predict the ending | Is it good?: Nah

For fans of: Celebrities, veneers, general smugness | Is it good?: Ugh, no

For fans of: Good old-fashioned murder mysteries | Is it good?: It's all right

5. Riverdance: The Animated Adventure

For fans of: Irish stuff, dancing | Is it good?: If you like Irish step dancing

For fans of: Rom-coms, the Sandman wearing clothes he brought with him from home | Is it good?: It's dumb fun

For fans of: Children of Men, Jorah Mormont | Is it good?: It's OK

For fans of: Moral and ethical dilemmas, Julia Stiles | Is it good?: It's above average for a low-budget, straight-to-VOD drama

For fans of: Production design, being a little uncomfortable | Is it good?: Quality is in the eye of the beholder with this one

For fans of: When the Sandman plays foosball | Is it good?: It's mid-tier Sandler

