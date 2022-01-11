Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up Niko Tavernise/Netflix

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, a great way to start your search is by looking at what's popular on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Tuesday, Jan. 11 is topped by the climate change satire Don't Look Up, which today we'll officially find out has become Netflix's most-watched original film in its first 28 days of release to date. The hit movie is followed by the Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston comedy Just Go With It at No. 2; another Adam Sandler movie, the football comedy The Longest Yard, at No. 3; Ben Affleck Beantown thriller The Town at No. 4; and Tim Burton's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at No. 5. Netflix subscribers have always loved Adam Sandler. That's why they pay him the big bucks.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

For fans of: Celebrities, veneers, general smugness | Is it good?: Ugh, no

In this Adam McKay satire, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play astronomers who realize that an extinction-level comet is on a collision course with Earth and go on a media tour to warn humanity. But their warning is met with hostility, hysteria, or indifference by government, media, and the public. Everyone is just talking about the people who disagree with them about the comet instead of doing anything about the comet. It's about as subtle as a comet smashing into the face of the Earth. The gratuitously star-studded cast includes Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Rom-coms, the Sandman wearing clothes he brought with him from home in a movie | Is it good?: It's dumb fun

In this Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston team-up, Sandler plays a caddish plastic surgeon who gets women to hook with him by pretending to be in a disastrous, failing marriage. Then he meets a woman (Brooklyn Decker) whom he wants to actually be with. So he convinces his friend Katherine (Aniston) to pretend to be the wife he's divorcing. What could go wrong, until it all goes right in the end? It's not a "good" movie, but if you're intentionally seeking something brainless, you might enjoy it. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: When the Sandman plays foosball | Is it good?: It's mid-tier Sandler

Adam Sandler stars in this comedic 2005 remake of the 1974 Burt Reynolds movie about a washed-up former quarterback who gets sent to prison, where a cruel warden makes him lead a team of convicts in a game against the guards. Sandler plays the role originally played by Reynolds, and Reynolds himself plays an older inmate who helps coach the team. The supporting cast also includes Chris Rock, Michael Irvin, and Nelly. It's not as funny as Sandler's other football movie, The Waterboy. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Heist movies, Boston | Is it good?: Do the Red Sox play at Fenway Park?

Director-writer-star Ben Affleck leads a crew of professional Charlestown bank robbers — including peak hothead Jeremy Renner — on one last job before he leaves the town to start a new life with a bank manager (Rebecca Hall) he got close to while trying to make sure she couldn't identify him. However, his suspicious crew members and the FBI have other plans for him. It's such a good movie that we came up with a whole list of great Boston movies inspired by the last time The Town was on Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Production design, being a little uncomfortable | Is it good?: Quality is in the eye of the beholder with this one

Johnny Depp is a really creepy Willy Wonka in Tim Burton's 2005 adaptation of Roald Dahl's famous novel. Some people really like this movie, while others are skeeved out by Depp's kinda Michael Jackson-y thing. This is one of the weirder blockbusters of the 2000s. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: The concept of saving your grandpa from an island, The Rock | Is it good?: Of course it's not

In this sequel to Journey to the Center of the Earth, Sean (Josh Hutcherson) has to team up with his new step-father (Dwayne Johnson) to rescue his grandfather (Michael Caine) from a mythical island. This movie is interesting if only because it imagines a world where Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could be named Hank. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Winona, Angelina, and Brittany | Is it good?: Yes

Angelina Jolie won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her charismatic performance as psychiatric hospital patient Lisa Rowe in this intense 1999 drama. It's a minor classic, with great performances from Jolie, Winona Ryder, and the late Brittany Murphy. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Watching people get eviscerated in slow-motion | Is it good?: It's still a fun time after all these years

Say it with me: "THIS IS SPARTA!!!" It's fun! The movie that made director Zack Snyder and star Gerard Butler household names. It's an adaptation of Frank Miller's historical fantasy graphic novel about 300 Spartan soldiers fighting an army of 300,000 Persians. Like all Zack Snyder movies, it's extremely stupid but has an undeniable clarity of vision. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Inept heisting, Katt Williams | Is it good?: I gotta be honest, it's not

Ice Cube and Tracy Morgan star in this 2008 comedy as two well-meaning but crooked Baltimore residents who decide to rob a church to get the money they need to pay off various debts they've accrued. They end up learning a lot about themselves and who they're really supposed to be in the process. Katt Williams gives a typically hilarious supporting performance, but the movie itself isn't particularly good. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Stereotypes, MadTV | Is it good?: Not unless you think the very concept of Eminem is hilarious

This comedy came out in 2003, when a movie starring Jamie Kennedy as an intentionally annoying white rapper could get a theatrical release. He's B-Rad, the son of a California gubernatorial candidate, whose racial identity crisis is deemed a campaign liability. So to scare B-Rad straight, his dad hires two actors (Taye Diggs and Anthony Anderson) to show him what life is really like on the streets. The problems is, they have about as much hood experience as B-Rad himself. Let me tell you something: This movie came out when I was 13, so I was right in its target demo. And even then I knew it wasn't funny. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





