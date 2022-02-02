Gary Valentine, Kevin James, and Taylor Lautner, Home Team Scott Yamano/Netflix

Yesterday was the first of the month, which means Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart for Wednesday, Feb. 2 has changed a lot from the day before, as many licensed movies became newly available on the streaming service yesterday. The top 5 has three movies in it that weren't on the list yesterday. The inspirational sports drama Home Team is still at No. 1, but No. 2, the second Transformers movie, Revenge of the Fallen, is new to the list. No. 3, the animated family movie Despicable Me 2, is also new, while No. 4, a gimmicky rom-com called Can You Keep a Secret?, is left over from yesterday. Zac Efron drama The Lucky One debuts on the list at No. 5. Don't Look Up, the hit satire movie that's dominated the list for over a month, is down to No. 10, falling from No. 4.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are any good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

For fans of: Kevin James, football | Is it good?: Nah

Kevin James plays New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton in this sports comedy about how Payton coached his son's Pop Warner team during a one-year suspension from the NFL. The weirdest part of this movie is the fact that it tries to make an inspirational family movie out of the, uh, pretty dark reason Payton was suspended in the first place. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: That specific Michael Bay touch, giant robots | Is it good?: It's pretty stupid

The Megan Foxissance means resurrecting this installment in Michael Bay's Transformers movie series, for better or worse. This one finds Shia LaBeouf's Sam facing off against an ancient bad guy robot called The Fallen before it can destroy all the good guy robots like Optimus Prime. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Those annoying little Minions | Is it good?: Kids and adults who post Minion memes on Facebook sure love it

The first Despicable Me was about a villain learning to love his three adopted daughters, and its sequel is about him trying to give up a life of villaining so he can devote all his time to them. Cute! This movie contains two inescapable 2013 phenomenons: Minions and that Pharrell Williams song "Happy." (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Bad rom-coms | Is it good?: Like I said, it's bad

Alexandra Daddario plays a marketing executive (I love generic rom-com jobs) who confesses her darkest secrets to a stranger (Tyler Hoechlin) on a flight when she thinks their plane is about to crash. Spoiler: It doesn't, and then he becomes her boss! Uh oh! (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Nicholas Sparks romance, Zac Efron's abs | Is it good?: If you like The Notebook, this... is nowhere near as good

Zac Efron plays a Marine who survives a mortar attack because he's distracted by a photograph of a beautiful woman he finds on the ground. When he gets home from Iraq, he goes and finds the woman, a Louisiana divorcee played by Taylor Schilling, and starts a relationship with her — but doesn't tell her the real reason he found her. It's based on a romance novel by Nicholas Sparks, and it's engineered to make you cry. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: The Diary of Anne Frank | Is it good?: It's very moving

This is a Dutch drama about Hannah Goslar, who was close friends with Anne Frank. They met in Amsterdam as children, and were briefly reunited when they were both in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. Goslar is still alive, which adds even more pathos to this devastating story. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Very crude humor | Is it good?: It's not

In this rare R-rated Adam Sandler comedy, the Sandman plays Donny, who was abused by his teacher when he was a boy and got her pregnant. Thirty years later, his son Todd (Andy Samberg) is a successful hedge fund manager, and Donny reenters his life to try to use him for money. But they develop a real relationship, as Donny teaches his uptight son how to have fun, and Todd teaches Donny about responsibility. It's an ugly, mean-spirited movie that makes light of dark stuff in an unfunny way. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





For fans of: Final Destination, the idea of your phone trying to murder you | Is it good?: It's very silly

In this horror movie, a young woman (Elizabeth Lail) downloads a fun app that supposedly tells the user when they're going to die. Unfortunately for her, the app tells her her death will come in the next few days. So she has to figure out how to avoid her fate. It's very stupid, but it's pretty self-aware about how goofy it is. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: New Yawk accents, monarchies, fictional countries | Is it good?: No, but who cares?

A hairdresser from New York (and you know that because of Laura Marano's insane approximation of an accent) gets hired to do the hair for an upcoming royal wedding (sure!) in Lavania (you will never be Genovia) and obviously immediately falls for the prince (Mena Massoud) who is, of course, marrying for duty rather than love. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Celebrities, veneers, general smugness | Is it good?: It's fine

In this Adam McKay satire, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play astronomers who realize that an extinction-level comet is on a collision course with Earth and go on a media tour to warn humanity. But their warning is met with hostility, hysteria, or indifference by government, media, and the public. Everyone is just talking about the people who disagree with them about the comet instead of doing anything about the comet. It's about as subtle as a comet smashing into the face of the Earth. The gratuitously star-studded cast includes Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

