Gary Valentine, Kevin James, and Taylor Lautner, Home Team Scott Yamano/Netflix

If you're looking for a movie to watch on Netflix, a good place to start is the Daily Top 10 Movies chart, which rounds up the most popular movies on the streaming service for the previous day. The chart for Tuesday, Feb. 1 is topped by inspirational sports drama Home Team, which stars Kevin James as controversial former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton. No. 2 is a new movie on the chart, a gimmicky rom-com called Can You Keep a Secret? No. 3 is another rom-com, the Hallmark-style The Royal Treatment. No. 4 is spy thriller Munich — The Edge of War, and No. 5 is hit climate change satire Don't Look Up. And after almost two weeks off the list, football comedy The Longest Yard has reentered the list at No. 10.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are any good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Find Out Where to Stream Anything with TV Guide's Search Engine for Streaming Shows

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Tuesday, Feb. 1







For fans of: Kevin James, football | Is it good?: Nah

Kevin James plays New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton in this sports comedy about how Payton coached his son's Pop Warner team during a one-year suspension from the NFL. The weirdest part of this movie is the fact that it tries to make an inspirational family movie out of the, uh, pretty dark reason Payton was suspended in the first place. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Bad rom-coms | Is it good?: Like I said, it's bad

Alexandra Daddario plays a marketing executive (I love generic rom-com jobs) who confesses her darkest secrets to a stranger (Tyler Hoechlin) on a flight when she thinks their plane is about to crash. Spoiler: It doesn't, and then he becomes her boss! Uh oh! (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: New Yawk accents, monarchies, fictional countries | Is it good?: No, but who cares?

A hairdresser from New York (and you know that because of Laura Marano's insane approximation of an accent) gets hired to do the hair for an upcoming royal wedding (sure!) in Lavania (you will never be Genovia) and obviously immediately falls for the prince (Mena Massoud) who is, of course, marrying for duty rather than love. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Espionage movies, alternate history | Is it good?: Yes

This spy thriller is set in 1938, just before the start of World War II. British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons) doesn't want war. It falls to a British civil servant named Hugh Legat (George MacKay) and a German diplomat named Paul von Hartmann (Jannis Niewöhner) to obtain a document that will expose Hitler's plans and hopefully avert the war. Spoiler alert: It doesn't work. Knowing the outcome aside, this is a well-made espionage drama, with a typically charismatic performance from Jeremy Irons. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Celebrities, veneers, general smugness | Is it good?: It's fine

In this Adam McKay satire, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play astronomers who realize that an extinction-level comet is on a collision course with Earth and go on a media tour to warn humanity. But their warning is met with hostility, hysteria, or indifference by government, media, and the public. Everyone is just talking about the people who disagree with them about the comet instead of doing anything about the comet. It's about as subtle as a comet smashing into the face of the Earth. The gratuitously star-studded cast includes Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: The Dreamworks style, Rihanna | Is it good?: It's right at the midpoint of good and bad

This animated family movie from 2015 is about a teenage girl named Tip (Rihanna) who befriends a purple alien named Oh (Jim Parsons). Parsons voices Oh as an extraterrestrial version of Sheldon, his character from The Big Bang Theory, who also doesn't understand unwritten social rules. It's cute but very slight. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: Rom-coms, the Sandman wearing clothes he brought with him from home | Is it good?: It's dumb fun

In this Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston team-up, Sandler plays a caddish plastic surgeon who gets women to hook with him by pretending to be in a disastrous, failing marriage. Then he meets a woman (Brooklyn Decker) whom he wants to actually be with. So he convinces his friend Katherine (Aniston) to pretend to be the wife he's divorcing. What could go wrong, until it all goes right in the end? It's not a "good" movie, but if you're intentionally seeking something brainless, you might enjoy it. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: The Rock, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot | Is it good?: It's good if you don't want to think about anything for two hours

If you need to turn off your brain, you could do worse than to watch Red Notice, a movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Rocky and Ryan play a fed and an art thief, respectively, who team up to catch the world's most-wanted art thief (Gadot), and there are tons of fights, big action sequences with rocket launchers and helicopters, and one bit where the former Brahma Bull takes on a real bull in a bullfight. This would normally be a slam dunkarooni to watch, but the critics will tell you that it's a stinker that should be avoided. I'd counter that it runs on enough megawatts of Hollywood star power to mine two whole Bitcoins, rendering any criticism pointless. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: The concept of saving your grandpa from an island, The Rock | Is it good?: Of course it's not

In this sequel to Journey to the Center of the Earth, Sean (Josh Hutcherson) has to team up with his new step-father (Dwayne Johnson) to rescue his grandfather (Michael Caine) from a mythical island. This movie is interesting if only because it imagines a world where Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could be named Hank. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

What to Watch from Netflix's Overall Top 10









For fans of: When the Sandman plays foosball | Is it good?: It's mid-tier Sandler

Adam Sandler stars in this comedic 2005 remake of the 1974 Burt Reynolds movie about a washed-up former quarterback who gets sent to prison, where a cruel warden makes him lead a team of convicts in a game against the guards. Sandler plays the role originally played by Reynolds, and Reynolds himself plays an older inmate who helps coach the team. The supporting cast also includes Chris Rock, Michael Irvin, and Nelly. It's not as funny as Sandler's other football movie, The Waterboy. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)