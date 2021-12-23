Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis, The Unforgivable Netflix

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, a great way to start your search is by looking at what's popular on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Thursday, Dec. 23 is extremely Christmas heavy, with half of the movies on the list having the word "Christmas" in the title. No. 1 is The Unforgivable, a heavy drama starring Sandra Bullock, which has been at No. 1 for over a week. It's followed by the very Australian kids' movie Back to the Outback at No. 2, The Christmas Chronicles, a Netflix Original with staying power, at No. 3, the light Christmas sequel A California Christmas: City Lights at No. 4, and The Christmas Chronicles 2 at No. 5. This will be TV Guide's final Netflix Top 10 Movies List of the year. We'll be back on Jan. 3.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Thursday, Dec. 23







For fans of: Being depressed | Is it good?: No, it mistakes dourness for seriousness

Sandra Bullock gets miserable in this heavyweight drama about a woman trying to figure out her life after serving a 20-year prison sentence for killing a police officer. Returning to a town that will never forgive her for what she did, she just wants to find her younger sister, who was adopted by another family and moved on with her life. But the world — in the form of her parole officer, the attorney who lives in her old house, her sister's adoptive parents — wants her to stay away. She really needs this closure, though. The movie is flawed and unrelentingly bleak, but Bullock elevates the material. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Australian accents, big-eyed cartoon animals | Is it good?: The kid in your life might just be delighted by it

A bunch of zoo animals in Australia decide to break out of their cages and rough it out in the wild. This movie kind of sounds like a Madagascar rip-off, but in a cute way! (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Santa Claus, adventure | Is it good?: Kurt Russell is always good

Kurt Russell plays an athletic, expectation-confounding version of Santa Claus ("I don't say 'ho ho ho,'" he says. "That's a myth") in this 2018 holiday hit from producer Chris Columbus (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Home Alone). It follows two kids who accidentally cause Santa's sleigh to break down, then go on an adventure with him as they try to fix the sleigh and save Christmas. It doesn't rise to the level of Columbus' other family classics, but it's one of the best Netflix Original holiday movies. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: California, Christmas | Is it good?: Doesn't matter

In this sequel to A California Christmas, the happy couple has to leave their winery and go San Francisco to fix the guy's father's failing company. So not only are their traditional small-town values and lifestyle threatened, the city that's threatening them is San Francisco. Are we sure this isn't a horror movie? (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: America's sweethearts Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, Christmas | Is it good?: The first is better, but it still gives a good dose of holiday cheer

In the Chris Columbus-directed sequel to The Christmas Chronicles, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn return as Santa and Mrs. Claus, which is pretty delightful all on its own. There's also a plot here, though, with Kate Pierce (Darby Camp), who has grown into a cynical teen, reuniting with the Clauses to help save Christmas after it's threatened by Belsnickel, an elf gone bad played by The Hunt for the Wilderpeople star Julian Dennison. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: Grumpy Old Men | Is it good?: If you like this kind of thing

This Mexican film is the sequel to 2016's The Patriarch, which introduced the character of cantankerous old coot Don Servando (Hector Bonilla). This time around, he takes a trip to spend Christmas with his daughter-in-law's aunt Doña Alicia (Angélica María), whom he takes an immediate disliking to – and the feeling is mutual. So he's going to ruin Christmas for everybody until he inevitably learns the true spirit of Christmas. At least it's not the typical Netflix Christmas movie. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Santa Claus, saying "is that Maggie Smith?" | Is it good?: It's cute and very much for kids

The Santa Claus origin story you've been looking for is right here! The Netflix original Christmas fantasy film adapts the 2015 book and tells the story of young Nikolas, who travels to the North Pole in search of his father and comes across a town of elves and other Christmas goodies. It's a family-friendly affair, as evidenced by the adorable CGI mouse that accompanies young Nik. Maggie Smith, Kristen Wiig, and Henry Lawfull star. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: The Rock, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot | Is it good?: It's good if you don't want to think about anything for two hours

If you need to turn off your brain, you could do worse than to watch Red Notice, a movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Rocky and Ryan play a fed and an art thief, respectively, who team up to catch the world's most-wanted art thief (Gadot), and there are tons of fights, big action sequences with rocket launchers and helicopters, and one bit where the former Brahma Bull takes on a real bull in a bullfight. This would normally be a slam dunkarooni to watch, but the critics will tell you that it's a stinker that should be avoided. I'd counter that it runs on enough megawatts of Hollywood star power to mine two whole Bitcoins, rendering any criticism pointless. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: The wilderness, heavy-handed religious themes | Is it good?: Nah

Sam Worthington (remember him?) stars in this Christian drama about a man who, after a family tragedy, goes to a mysterious shack in the woods to restore his faith. Fun fact: This movie was panned when it was released in 2017. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Revenge | Is it good?: It's so inferior to the original Oldboy that it shouldn't even exist

Spike Lee's remake of Park Chan-wook's classic 2003 revenge thriller stars Josh Brolin as a man who's kept imprisoned by an unknown captor for an unknown reason for 20 years, then is suddenly released. He sets out to find out who ruined his life and get revenge on them. Elizabeth Olsen plays a young woman with whom Brolin's character has a very problematic relationship, which adds a funny meta layer to the actors' "You took everything from me"/"I don't even know who you are" exchange in Avengers: Endgame. Watch the Korean original instead, it's great. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





