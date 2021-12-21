Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis, The Unforgivable Netflix

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, a great way to start your search is by looking at what's popular on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Tuesday, Dec. 21 is topped by The Unforgivable, a heavy drama starring Sandra Bullock, which has been at No. 1 for over a week. It's followed by the very Australian kids' movie Back to the Outback at No. 2, the light Christmas sequel A California Christmas: City Lights at No. 3, and the 2017 faith drama The Shack at No. 4. The family flick The Christmas Chronicles rounds out the top 5.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

For fans of: Being depressed | Is it good?: No, it mistakes dourness for seriousness

Sandra Bullock gets miserable in this heavyweight drama about a woman trying to figure out her life after serving a 20-year prison sentence for killing a police officer. Returning to a town that will never forgive her for what she did, she just wants to find her younger sister, who was adopted by another family and moved on with her life. But the world — in the form of her parole officer, the attorney who lives in her old house, her sister's adoptive parents — wants her to stay away. She really needs this closure, though. The movie is flawed and unrelentingly bleak, but Bullock elevates the material. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Australian accents, big-eyed cartoon animals | Is it good?: The kid in your life might just be delighted by it

A bunch of zoo animals in Australia decide to break out of their cages and rough it out in the wild. This movie kind of sounds like a Madagascar rip-off, but in a cute way! (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: California, Christmas | Is it good?: Doesn't matter

In this sequel to A California Christmas, the happy couple has to leave their winery and go San Francisco to fix the guy's father's failing company. So not only are their traditional small-town values and lifestyle threatened, the city that's threatening them is San Francisco. Are we sure this isn't a horror movie? (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: The wilderness, heavy-handed religious themes | Is it good?: Nah

Sam Worthington (remember him?) stars in this Christian drama about a man who, after a family tragedy, goes to a mysterious shack in the woods to restore his faith. Fun fact: This movie was panned when it was released in 2017. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Santa Claus, adventure | Is it good?: Kurt Russell is always good

Kurt Russell plays an athletic, expectation-confounding version of Santa Claus ("I don't say 'ho ho ho,'" he says. "That's a myth") in this 2018 holiday hit from producer Chris Columbus (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Home Alone). It follows two kids who accidentally cause Santa's sleigh to break down, then go on an adventure with him as they try to fix the sleigh and save Christmas. It doesn't rise to the level of Columbus' other family classics, but it's one of the best Netflix Original holiday movies. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: America's sweethearts Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, Christmas | Is it good?: The first is better, but it still gives a good dose of holiday cheer

In the Chris Columbus-directed sequel to The Christmas Chronicles, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn return as Santa and Mrs. Claus, which is pretty delightful all on its own. There's also a plot here, though, with Kate Pierce (Darby Camp), who has grown into a cynical teen, reuniting with the Clauses to help save Christmas after it's threatened by Belsnickel, an elf gone bad played by The Hunt for the Wilderpeople star Julian Dennison. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: The Rock, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot | Is it good?: It's good if you don't want to think about anything for two hours

If you need to turn off your brain, you could do worse than to watch Red Notice, a movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Rocky and Ryan play a fed and an art thief, respectively, who team up to catch the world's most-wanted art thief (Gadot), and there are tons of fights, big action sequences with rocket launchers and helicopters, and one bit where the former Brahma Bull takes on a real bull in a bullfight. This would normally be a slam dunkarooni to watch, but the critics will tell you that it's a stinker that should be avoided. I'd counter that it runs on enough megawatts of Hollywood star power to mine two whole Bitcoins, rendering any criticism pointless. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Sandra Bullock, Groundhog Day | Is it good?: I'm getting a premonition that it's not

The rising tide of The Unforgivable is lifting this Sandra Bullock supernatural mystery thriller from 2007. Bullock plays a woman who starts experiencing her husband's death in a car crash out of chronological order. One day she's planning his funeral, the next he's having breakfast like everything is fine. What is going on? Is she having a psychotic episode, or is something weird really happening? Her husband is played by Nip/Tuck era Julian McMahon, so you know he's doing something dirty. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: The fight for justice | Is it good?: Yes

This documentary is about a police killing of two Black people that happened in Cleveland in 2012. Officers fired 137 shots into Timothy Russell and Malissa Williams' car, killing them. They were unarmed. The only officer to face manslaughter charges was acquitted. 137 Shots is an effort to bring the case to wider attention. (Yesterday's rank: 10)









For fans of: Desecration of classics, Mike Myers' "Coffee Talk" voice | Is it good?: Noooooo

This crude, misanthropic adaptation of Dr. Seuss' beloved book is so bad that Dr. Seuss' widow banned any further live-action adaptations. Mike Myers plays the cat, and the most entertaining things about this movie are the stories of his "diva behavior" on set (he had an assistant he would summon to give him pieces of chocolate). People love the Jim Carrey How the Grinch Stole Christmas even though it's bad. No one loves The Cat in the Hat. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





