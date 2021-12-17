Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis, The Unforgivable Netflix

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, a great way to start your search is by looking at what's popular on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Friday, Dec. 17 is topped by The Unforgivable, a heavy drama starring Sandra Bullock. It's followed by a movie making its debut on the list, the light Christmas sequel A California Christmas: City Lights. The 2017 faith drama The Shack is at No. 3, the very Australian kids' movie Back to the Outback is at No. 4, and the Gerard Butler-Jamie Foxx vigilante thriller Law Abiding Citizen is at No. 5.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

For fans of: Being depressed | Is it good?: No, it mistakes dourness for seriousness

Sandra Bullock gets miserable in this heavyweight drama about a woman trying to figure out her life after serving a 20-year prison sentence for killing a police officer. Returning to a town that will never forgive her for what she did, she just wants to find her younger sister, who was adopted by another family and moved on with her life. But the world — in the form of her parole officer, the attorney who lives in her old house, her sister's adoptive parents — wants her to stay away. She really needs this closure, though. The movie is flawed and unrelentingly bleak, but Bullock elevates the material. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: California, Christmas | Is it good?: Doesn't matter

In this sequel to A California Christmas, the happy couple has to leave their winery and go San Francisco to fix the guy's father's failing company. So not only are their traditional small-town values and lifestyle threatened, the city that's threatening them is San Francisco. Are we sure this isn't a horror movie? (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: The wilderness, heavy-handed religious themes | Is it good?: Nah

Sam Worthington (remember him?) stars in this Christian drama about a man who, after a family tragedy, goes to a mysterious shack in the woods to restore his faith. Fun fact: This movie was panned when it was released in 2017. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Australian accents, big-eyed cartoon animals | Is it good?: The kid in your life might just be delighted by it

A bunch of zoo animals in Australia decide to break out of their cages and rough it out in the wild. This movie kind of sounds like a Madagascar rip-off, but in a cute way! (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Gerard Butler action movies, extreme violence | Is it good?: It's almost so bad it's good. Almost.

How's this for a premise: After the men who killed his family go free due to prosecutorial failure, Gerard Butler turns into a psychopathic vigilante. When he gets arrested for killing the killers, he reveals he's rigged traps all over the city to kill innocent people unless he's released. And the prosecutor who let the killers walk (Jamie Foxx) is the only one who can stop it. This is a very stupid hot couch guy movie. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: British kids' stories, James Corden | Is it good?: It's no Paddington 2, but kids will like it

Peter Rabbit, the mischievous vegetable-stealing rabbit from Beatrix Potter's classic stories, gets his second animated/live-action hybrid film. In this one, he goes on an adventure in London, including a big heist of a farmer's market. It's a cute and clever family movie with a great voice cast and an even better live-action cast (shoutout to the always great Domhnall Gleeson). (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Desecration of classics, Mike Myers' "Coffee Talk" voice | Is it good?: Noooooo

This crude, misanthropic adaptation of Dr. Seuss' beloved book is so bad that Dr. Seuss' widow banned any further live-action adaptations. Mike Myers plays the cat, and the most entertaining things about this movie are the stories of his "diva behavior" on set (he had an assistant he would summon to give him pieces of chocolate). People love the Jim Carrey How the Grinch Stole Christmas even though it's bad. No one loves The Cat in the Hat. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

What to Watch from Netflix's Overall Top 10









For fans of: Keeping calm, carrying on | Is it good?: Gary Oldman's performance is great. The rest of the movie is OK.

Gary Oldman won an Oscar for playing Winston Churchill during the early days of his Prime Ministership, when Great Britain was losing World War II, in this 2017 historical drama. He's the best part by far, as the rest of the movie is textbook British awards-bait. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: The Rock, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot | Is it good?: It's good if you don't want to think about anything for two hours

If you need to turn off your brain, you could do worse than to watch Red Notice, a movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Rocky and Ryan play a fed and an art thief, respectively, who team up to catch the world's most-wanted art thief (Gadot), and there are tons of fights, big action sequences with rocket launchers and helicopters, and one bit where the former Brahma Bull takes on a real bull in a bullfight. This would normally be a slam dunkarooni to watch, but the critics will tell you that it's a stinker that should be avoided. I'd counter that it runs on enough megawatts of Hollywood star power to mine two whole Bitcoins, rendering any criticism pointless. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

What to Watch from Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows







For fans of: Tense thrillers, ethics | Is it good?: Yes indeed

This 2015 military thriller is about the moral and ethical complexity of drone warfare. Helen Mirren is a British Army colonel who's commanding a mission to capture terrorists. When the surveillance drone sees the terrorists preparing for a suicide bombing inside a house but also a little girl hula-hooping outside the house, she and her team have to weigh the cost of saving many lives against collateral damage. It's a false premise — in real life, drone operators do strikes that kill way more civilians based on much weaker intel, and a conversation about whether to do the strike or not would not be agonized over — but it is a strong theoretical intellectual experiment in the form of a thriller. It was Alan Rickman's last live-action film. (Yesterday's rank: 9)





