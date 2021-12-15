Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis, The Unforgivable Netflix

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, a great way to start your search is by looking at what's popular on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Wednesday, Dec. 15 is almost exactly the same as yesterday, with the only changes being Body of Lies and Stepmom swapping the No. 8 and 9 spots and The Christmas Chronicles reentering the list at No. 10. No. 1 is The Unforgivable, a heavy drama starring Sandra Bullock. It's followed by the 2017 faith drama The Shack at No. 2, the very Australian kids' movie Back to the Outback at No. 3, and the Gerard Butler-Jamie Foxx vigilante thriller Law Abiding Citizen at No. 4. The very British kids' movie Peter Rabbit 2 rounds out the top 5.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

For fans of: Being depressed | Is it good?: No, it mistakes dourness for seriousness

Sandra Bullock gets miserable in this heavyweight drama about a woman trying to figure out her life after serving a 20-year prison sentence for killing a police officer. Returning to a town that will never forgive her for what she did, she just wants to find her younger sister, who was adopted by another family and moved on with her life. But the world — in the form of her parole officer, the attorney who lives in her old house, her sister's adoptive parents — wants her to stay away. She really needs this closure, though. The movie is flawed and unrelentingly bleak, but Bullock elevates the material. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: The wilderness, heavy-handed religious themes | Is it good?: Nah

Sam Worthington (remember him?) stars in this Christian drama about a man who, after a family tragedy, goes to a mysterious shack in the woods to restore his faith. Fun fact: This movie was panned when it was released in 2017. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Australian accents, big-eyed cartoon animals | Is it good?: The kid in your life might just be delighted by it

A bunch of zoo animals in Australia decide to break out of their cages and rough it out in the wild. This movie kind of sounds like a Madagascar rip-off, but in a cute way! (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Gerard Butler action movies, extreme violence | Is it good?: It's almost so bad it's good. Almost.

How's this for a premise: After the men who killed his family go free due to prosecutorial failure, Gerard Butler turns into a psychopathic vigilante. When he gets arrested for killing the killers, he reveals he's rigged traps all over the city to kill innocent people unless he's released. And the prosecutor who let the killers walk (Jamie Foxx) is the only one who can stop it. This is a very stupid hot couch guy movie. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: British kids' stories, James Corden | Is it good?: It's no Paddington 2, but kids will like it

Peter Rabbit, the mischievous vegetable-stealing rabbit from Beatrix Potter's classic stories, gets his second animated/live-action hybrid film. In this one, he goes on an adventure in London, including a big heist of a farmer's market. It's a cute and clever family movie with a great voice cast and an even better live-action cast (shoutout to the always great Domhnall Gleeson). (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Desecration of classics, Mike Myers' "Coffee Talk" voice | Is it good?: Noooooo

This crude, misanthropic adaptation of Dr. Seuss' beloved book is so bad that Dr. Seuss' widow banned any further live-action adaptations. Mike Myers plays the cat, and the most entertaining things about this movie are the stories of his "diva behavior" on set (he had an assistant he would summon to give him pieces of chocolate). People love the Jim Carrey How the Grinch Stole Christmas even though it's bad. No one loves The Cat in the Hat. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: The Rock, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot | Is it good?: It's good if you don't want to think about anything for two hours

If you need to turn off your brain, you could do worse than to watch Red Notice, a movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Rocky and Ryan play a fed and an art thief, respectively, who team up to catch the world's most-wanted art thief (Gadot), and there are tons of fights, big action sequences with rocket launchers and helicopters, and one bit where the former Brahma Bull takes on a real bull in a bullfight. This would normally be a slam dunkarooni to watch, but the critics will tell you that it's a stinker that should be avoided. I'd counter that it runs on enough megawatts of Hollywood star power to mine two whole Bitcoins, rendering any criticism pointless. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: Espionage, movies about the War on Terror, Ridley Scott's whole thing | Is it good?: Everyone involved has made much better movies

This 2008 thriller stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe as CIA operatives with very different styles. Leo gets his intel from human sources on the ground, while Russ, back home in Langley, uses technology. They're pursuing a terrorist, but they're mostly fighting each other. It's directed by Ridley Scott and written by The Departed's William Monahan. It's not a bad movie, but it's not especially good, either. It's a little too familiar and predictable. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Sentimentality, impossibly nice New York apartments | Is it good?: It's a nice movie

Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon star in this 1998 dramedy about "when two women share one family." Roberts plays Isabel, a woman in a relationship with an older man (Ed Harris) who has two children with his ex-wife, Jackie (Susan Sarandon). Jackie is resentful and Isabel lacks maternal instincts, and there's a lot of tension between the two of them and the children. But Jackie is hiding a secret that's going to force them all to come together. It's one of those mid-budget, star-driven dramas that used to be very common but are pretty rare now. It's designed to make you cry. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Santa Claus, adventure | Is it good?: Kurt Russell is always good

Kurt Russell plays an athletic, expectation-confounding version of Santa Claus ("I don't say 'ho ho ho,'" he says. "That's a myth") in this 2018 holiday hit from producer Chris Columbus (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Home Alone). It follows two kids who accidentally cause Santa's sleigh to break down, then go on an adventure with him as they try to fix the sleigh and save Christmas. It doesn't rise to the level of Columbus' other family classics, but it's one of the best Netflix Original holiday movies. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





