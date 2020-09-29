Netflix released stunning new images of The Crown Season 4, which premieres on Sunday, Nov. 15, and we can already give you two reasons why the drama's next run is the most highly anticipated one of the whole series to date.

First, on the political side, loyal fans finally get to see one of England's most notorious politicians in action. The fourth season kicks off in 1979 with Gillian Anderson playing Margaret Thatcher as she takes on the mantle of Prime Minister and begins her controversial 11 year reign over Parliament. Then, on the domestic side, the series delves into the whirlwind romance of Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor) and Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) in the 1980s — and the catastrophic fallout of their marriage's eventual dissolution. Considering Diana became not just official royalty, but the people's princess, before her accidental death in 1997, Season 4 of The Crown might be the most emotionally gutting one yet.

First-look images of Anderson as the Iron Lady at 10 Downing St. and Corrin as Princess Diana dealing with paparazzi are below, but maybe take a moment to prepare yourself for how uncanny and unsettling the resemblance between Corrin and Diana is. Thankfully Netflix went easy on us and didn't release a first-look image of Diana in her wedding dress — but you can catch a haunting glimpse of that memorable moment in the teaser trailer for The Crown Season 4.

The Crown Season 4 premieres Nov. 15 on Netflix.

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, The Crown Season 4 Photo: Netflix

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, The Crown Season 4 Photo: Netflix