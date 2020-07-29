Netflix has revealed the first photos from Ratched, Ryan Murphy's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel series, which stars Sarah Paulson as the notorious Nurse Ratched. The streaming service also announced a premiere date for the limited series, which will debut Friday, Sept. 18.

The eight-episode drama is set in 1947 as Mildred Ratched arrives in California to get a job at a psychiatric hospital. Though she presents herself as a dedicated nurse, Mildred's got a darkness within and she's on a twisted mission to infiltrate the mental healthcare system. As the official description for Ratched warns us, "true monsters are made, not born."

Paulson is joined in the cast by Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover, Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson, Charlie Carver as Huck, Alice Englert as Dolly, Amanda Plummer as Louise, Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright, Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte, and Vincent D'Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn. Alongside Murphy, Ratched is produced by Paulson, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Aleen Keshishian, Jacob Epstein, Jennifer Salt, Margaret Riley, Michael Douglas, Robert Mitas, and Tim Minear.

Click through the gallery below to check out all of the new images of Ratched.

Ratched premieres on Friday, Sept. 18 on Netflix.

