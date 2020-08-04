Prepare to get chills, because Netflix has released the first trailer for Ratched, Ryan Murphy's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel series on Tuesday. But if you're at all squeamish or easily scared, then this series looks like it might not be one for you...

In addition to crunching bones, burned faces, and some seriously suspicious injections, there's also a couple of truly disturbing puppets to be on the lookout for in this look at the limited series. Seriously, did Ryan Murphy just plumb the depths of our nightmares for this thing, or what?

Starring Sarah Paulson, this eight-episode suspenseful drama tells the origin story of nurse Mildred Ratched. Set in 1947, Mildred arrives at a leading psychiatric hospital, where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind — experiments Mildred's seems a little too fascinated with.

The trailer is set to an eerie version Sweet Charity's "Big Spender," which gets steadily more ominous as you see Mildred's polite facade start to fade and reveal her deeply disturbed true self. Note to self: Do not steal this woman's peaches. You will not be in for fun, laughs, or good times.

Paulson is joined in the cast by Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover, Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson, Charlie Carver as Huck, Alice Englert as Dolly, Amanda Plummer as Louise, Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright, Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte, and Vincent D'Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn.

Ratched premieres on Friday, Sept. 18 on Netflix.

