You have to give credit to Netflix for their timing: as we're all trying to practice social distancing and staying home as much as we can, the popular streaming service announced they'll be raising prices on subscriptions, according to CNET. The price of a standard subscription will go from $13 to $14 a month, while the price of a premium subscription, which includes 4K resolution, HDR, and an increase to the number of screens you can simultaneously stream from, will go from $16 to $18 per month.

The new prices go into effect for new subscribers today, Oct. 29. Existing subscribers will receive email and app notifications about the price changes in the coming weeks, followed by an increase to their monthly bill.

A Netflix spokesperson said, "We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we're committed to delivering an even better experience for our members. We're updating our prices so that we can continue to offer more variety of TV shows and films - in addition to our great fall line up. As always we offer a range of plans so that people can pick a price that works best for their budget."

The last Netflix price jump was in 2019, when premium subscriptions went up by $2 a month. Basic subscriptions, which include physical DVD rentals, will stay at $9 per month.